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Two are elected to the other sports/teams wing of the L.A. Times Sports Hall of Fame

Sparks center Lisa Leslie kisses her MVP trophy after the Sparks beat New York Liberty in 2002.
Lisa Leslie kisses her MVP trophy and holds up the WNBA championship trophy after the Sparks won the title in 2002.
(Lucy Nicholson / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Houston Mitchell
By Houston Mitchell
Assistant Sports Editor Follow

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Welcome to the Sports Report, our weekday morning newsletter covering L.A. sports. To sign up to receive it via email (it’s free), go here.

Two former players elected to our Hall of Fame

The final ballot we sent out for the L.A. Times Sports Report Hall of Fame was the other sports/teams ballot, with 15 names appearing. People were able to vote for up to five candidates.

Reminder: Whoever is named on at least 75% of the ballots will be elected. The five people receiving the fewest votes will be dropped from future ballots for at least the next two years. A person must be retired to appear on the ballot.

There were 10,848 ballots cast in the other sports/teams voting, and two candidates received at least 75% of the vote.

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By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Inductees

Bill Shoemaker, 79.2%

Lisa Leslie, 78.9%

Didn’t make it, but will remain on ballot

Candace Parker, 62.3%
Laffit Pincay. Jr., 60.7%
Landon Donovan, 54.3%
David Beckham, 32.4%
Cobi Jones, 23%
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 6.1%
George Best, 5.5%
Carlos Vela, 5.1%

Bottom five, dropped from ballot for two years

DeLisha Milton-Jones, 4.8%
Robbie Keane, 3.2%
Johann Cruyff, 2.1%
Mauricio Cienfuegos, 1.9%
Mwadi Mabika, 0.9%

Thanks to everyone who voted!

The 2026 inductees:

Dodgers/Angels
Don Drysdale
Clayton Kershaw
Sandy Koufax
Vin Scully
Fernando Valenzuela

Lakers/Clippers
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Elgin Baylor
Kobe Bryant
Chick Hearn
Magic Johnson
Jerry West

Rams/Chargers/Raiders
Eric Dickerson
Deacon Jones
Merlin Olsen

UCLA
Lew Alcindor
Arthur Ashe
Ann Meyers
Jackie Robinson
Bill Walton
John Wooden

USC
Marcus Allen
Cheryl Miller

Kings/Ducks
Marcel Dionne
Wayne Gretzky
Anze Kopitar
Luc Robitaille

Other colleges
Billie Jean King
Misty May-Treanor

Other sports/teams
Lisa Leslie
Bill Shoemaker

Until next time...

That concludes today’s newsletter. If you have any feedback, ideas for improvement or things you’d like to see, email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com. To get this newsletter in your inbox, click here.
SportsNewsletter

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Houston Mitchell

Houston Mitchell is an assistant sports editor, writer of the Dodgers Dugout newsletter and editor of all of the sports newsletters for the Los Angeles Times.

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