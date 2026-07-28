Two are elected to the other sports/teams wing of the L.A. Times Sports Hall of Fame

Lisa Leslie kisses her MVP trophy and holds up the WNBA championship trophy after the Sparks won the title in 2002.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Two former players elected to our Hall of Fame

The final ballot we sent out for the L.A. Times Sports Report Hall of Fame was the other sports/teams ballot, with 15 names appearing. People were able to vote for up to five candidates.

Reminder: Whoever is named on at least 75% of the ballots will be elected. The five people receiving the fewest votes will be dropped from future ballots for at least the next two years. A person must be retired to appear on the ballot.

There were 10,848 ballots cast in the other sports/teams voting, and two candidates received at least 75% of the vote.

Advertisement

Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Inductees

Bill Shoemaker, 79.2%

Lisa Leslie, 78.9%

Didn’t make it, but will remain on ballot

Candace Parker, 62.3%

Laffit Pincay. Jr., 60.7%

Landon Donovan, 54.3%

David Beckham, 32.4%

Cobi Jones, 23%

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 6.1%

George Best, 5.5%

Carlos Vela, 5.1%

Bottom five, dropped from ballot for two years

DeLisha Milton-Jones, 4.8%

Robbie Keane, 3.2%

Johann Cruyff, 2.1%

Mauricio Cienfuegos, 1.9%

Mwadi Mabika, 0.9%

Thanks to everyone who voted!

The 2026 inductees:

Dodgers/Angels

Don Drysdale

Clayton Kershaw

Sandy Koufax

Vin Scully

Fernando Valenzuela

Lakers/Clippers

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Elgin Baylor

Kobe Bryant

Chick Hearn

Magic Johnson

Jerry West

Rams/Chargers/Raiders

Eric Dickerson

Deacon Jones

Merlin Olsen

UCLA

Lew Alcindor

Arthur Ashe

Ann Meyers

Jackie Robinson

Bill Walton

John Wooden

USC

Marcus Allen

Cheryl Miller

Kings/Ducks

Marcel Dionne

Wayne Gretzky

Anze Kopitar

Luc Robitaille

Other colleges

Billie Jean King

Misty May-Treanor

Other sports/teams

Lisa Leslie

Bill Shoemaker

Until next time...