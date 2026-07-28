Two are elected to the other sports/teams wing of the L.A. Times Sports Hall of Fame
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Two former players elected to our Hall of Fame
The final ballot we sent out for the L.A. Times Sports Report Hall of Fame was the other sports/teams ballot, with 15 names appearing. People were able to vote for up to five candidates.
Reminder: Whoever is named on at least 75% of the ballots will be elected. The five people receiving the fewest votes will be dropped from future ballots for at least the next two years. A person must be retired to appear on the ballot.
There were 10,848 ballots cast in the other sports/teams voting, and two candidates received at least 75% of the vote.
Inductees
Bill Shoemaker, 79.2%
Lisa Leslie, 78.9%
Didn’t make it, but will remain on ballot
Candace Parker, 62.3%
Laffit Pincay. Jr., 60.7%
Landon Donovan, 54.3%
David Beckham, 32.4%
Cobi Jones, 23%
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 6.1%
George Best, 5.5%
Carlos Vela, 5.1%
Bottom five, dropped from ballot for two years
DeLisha Milton-Jones, 4.8%
Robbie Keane, 3.2%
Johann Cruyff, 2.1%
Mauricio Cienfuegos, 1.9%
Mwadi Mabika, 0.9%
Thanks to everyone who voted!
The 2026 inductees:
Dodgers/Angels
Don Drysdale
Clayton Kershaw
Sandy Koufax
Vin Scully
Fernando Valenzuela
Lakers/Clippers
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Elgin Baylor
Kobe Bryant
Chick Hearn
Magic Johnson
Jerry West
Rams/Chargers/Raiders
Eric Dickerson
Deacon Jones
Merlin Olsen
UCLA
Lew Alcindor
Arthur Ashe
Ann Meyers
Jackie Robinson
Bill Walton
John Wooden
USC
Marcus Allen
Cheryl Miller
Kings/Ducks
Marcel Dionne
Wayne Gretzky
Anze Kopitar
Luc Robitaille
Other colleges
Billie Jean King
Misty May-Treanor
Other sports/teams
Lisa Leslie
Bill Shoemaker
Until next time...
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