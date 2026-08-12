The Sports Report: Blake Snell looks good in Dodgers victory

Blake Snell had a strong outing in his return to the mound Tuesday.

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Dodgers walk-off the Rangers

From Maddie Lee: Dodgers southpaw Blake Snell called his shot.

It wasn’t quite Babe Ruth pointing from the batter’s box. The moment won’t make its way into any movie. But Snell did tell manager Dave Roberts over text message that he was going to throw six innings in his first start back from the injured list after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow.

Then, en route to a 5-4 walk-off Dodgers victory in 10 innings against the Royals, Snell did just that.

“I knew that’s what the plan was coming in, and I really wanted to execute that plan,” Snell said after limiting the Royals to one run and three hits.

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Despite Snell’s resume, the two-time Cy Young winner wasn’t guaranteed a smooth return. It had been three months since he’d last started a major-league game. And it was only his second start of the season, after a late buildup in spring training due to shoulder fatigue, a May season debut against the Braves, and surgery shortly after.

Eventually getting back this version of him, however, was key to the Dodgers’ postseason aspirations.

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Dodgers box score

MLB standings

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Angels fire pitching coach

From Bill Shaikin: The Angels fired pitching coach Mike Maddux and two other major league pitching coaches Tuesday, the latest decision in interim general manager John Mozeliak’s aggressive push to revitalize the moribund franchise.

The Angels have a 4.53 earned-run average, ranking 24th among the 30 major league teams. They lead the majors in walks, and they have blown 20 of 36 save opportunities. They posted a 4.89 ERA last season, ranking 28th.

When Mozeliak joined the Angels in June, he said he had told manager Kurt Suzuki and the coaches “they’re all fine for this year.”

However, he told reporters at Angel Stadium that he felt compelled to make Tuesday’s coaching changes after feedback from Suzuki, players and organizational staff members that the available technology and data was not being properly used by the pitching coaches.

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The ‘Anaheim Angels’ bill sails through the California legislature

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Angels defeat the Rangers

Zach Neto had an RBI single and scored during a three-run third inning, and the Angels ended their three-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

Nolan Schanuel and Vaughn Grissom also drove in runs during the only scoring rally by the MLB-worst Angels, who won for just the fourth time in 14 games.

Joc Pederson hit his seventh leadoff homer of the season and Jarred Kelenic drove in his first run since May 15 for the Rangers, who lost for only the second time in seven games.

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Angels box score

MLB standings

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Puka Nacua leaves Rams practice early

From Gary Klein: Sean McVay did not appear or sound overly concerned.

But Rams star receiver Puka Nacua was unable to finish a joint practice Tuesday with the Dallas Cowboys because of an unspecified problem.

And star defensive end Myles Garrett did not participate because of a lingering knee ailment that has sidelined the reigning NFL defensive player of the year for about half of the Rams’ practices since training camp opened in late July.

Nacua and Garrett, of course, are of paramount importance to a star-studded Rams team that is favored to win Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in February.

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Why is UCLA practicing in Irvine?

From Connor Dullinger: Bob Chesney made his preseason intentions clear on Thursday.

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He wants to throw his players into the fire.

UCLA‘s first-year coach strategically scheduled his fall camp practices to keep guys in the heat, put players in adverse situations to see how they would react and, since his hire, has centered the program on competition and grading.

His next step?

Hosting a week of preseason camp at the Great Park Sports Complex in Irvine to emulate the process of being on the road, giving the team a taste of what it feels like to be in a bowl game — something UCLA has not experienced since the 2023 season.

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LeBron James returns at Christmas

The Lakers will see a familiar face for their annual Christmas Day game this season.

LeBron James, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers last month, will be making his return to Los Angeles on Dec. 25 when the Lakers host Philadelphia at Crypto.com Arena, the NBA revealed Tuesday morning in what it called a “sneak peek” of the 2026-27 schedule. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. on ESPN and ABC.

The full schedule will be revealed Thursday.

The league also unveiled its opening week slate, with the Lakers set to open the season by hosting the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21 in a game scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

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Sparks lose to Mercury

From Jordan Puente: It seemed no lead was safe during the Sparks’ matchup against the Mercury on Tuesday night before Phoenix rallied for a 94-87 win at the Galen Center, snapping its three-game losing streak.

The Sparks have lost nine of their past 11 games, but both teams are still fighting for a playoff spot with fewer than a dozen games remaining. Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said pregame that the players know what is at stake during the final stretch of the season.

The Sparks (12-20) sit in 10th place, one spot ahead of the Mercury (13-22) and outside of the eight-team playoff cut line, with 12 games remaining.

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Sparks box score

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This day in sports history

1876 — Madeleine wins two straight heats over Canada’s Countess of Dufferin to defend the America’s Cup.

1936 — Rosalind, driven by Ben White, wins the Hambletonian Stakes in straight heats.

1937 — Shirley Hanover, driven by Henry Thomas, wins the Hambletonian Stakes in straight heats.

1942 — The Ambassador, driven by Ben White, wins the Hambletonian Stakes in the third heat.

1953 — Helicopter, driven by Harry Harvey, wins the Hambletonian Stakes in the third heat.

1978 — Cold Comfort, driven by 23-year-old Peter Haughton, ties the International Trot mark of 2:31 3-5 at Roosevelt Raceway which makes Haughton the youngest driver to win the International.

1990 — Wayne Grady of Australia sheds his runner-up image with a 3-stroke victory over Fred Couples in the PGA Championship.

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1995 — Ernie Els sets a PGA record with the lowest three-day score in a major. Els, with a 197, holds a three-stroke lead in the PGA Championship.

2000 — Evander Holyfield scores a 12-round unanimous decision over John Ruiz in Las Vegas to win the vacant WBA heavyweight title.

2007 — Tiger Woods captures the PGA Championship to win at least one major for the third straight season and run his career total to 13. Woods closes with a 1-under 69 for a two-shot victory over Woody Austin.

2008 — American super-swimmer Michael Phelps wins his third of eight gold medals at the Beijing Olympics when he takes the 200m freestyle in world record 1:42.96.

2011 — Tiger Woods misses the cut at the PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club. With one final bogey for a 3-over 73, Woods finishes out of the top 100 for the first time ever in a major. He is 15 shots behind Jason Dufner and Keegan Bradley.

2012 — The U.S. men’s basketball team defend its title by fighting off another huge challenge from Spain, pulling away in the final minutes for a 107-100 victory and its second straight Olympic championship. The victory by the men’s basketball team gives the United States its 46th gold medal in London, the most ever by Americans in a “road” Olympics.

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2012 — Rory McIlroy breaks the PGA Championship record for margin of victory that Jack Nicklaus set in 1980. McIlroy sinks one last birdie from 25 feet on the 18th hole to give him a 6-under 66 for an eight-shot victory. McIlroy closes out a remarkable week by playing bogey-free over the final 23 holes of a demanding Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, S.C.

2016 — Katie Ledecky caps off one of the greatest performances in Olympic history with her fourth gold medal and second world record, shattering her own mark in the 800-meter freestyle. Ledecky is the first woman since Debbie Meyer swept the three longer freestyle events at the same Olympics. Meyer took the 200, 400 and 800 at the 1968 Mexico Games.

2017 — Usain Bolt ends his stellar career in excruciating pain. The Jamaican great crumples to the track with a left-leg injury while chasing a final gold medal for the Jamaican 4x100-meter relay team at the world championships in London. Having to make up lots of ground on the anchor leg, Bolt suddenly screams and stumbles as he comes down with the first injury he has experienced at a major competition.

2018 — Brooks Koepka wins his first PGA Championship, playing poised and mistake-free golf down the stretch amid ear-splitting roars for Tiger Woods and a late charge from revitalized Adam Scott. Koepka becomes the fifth player to win the U.S. Open and the PGA in the same year.

Compiled by the Associated Press

This day in baseball history

1948 — In the second game of a doubleheader, the Cleveland Indians beat the St. Louis Browns 26-3 with a 29-hit barrage. The Indians set a major league record as 14 players hit safely.

1964 — Mickey Mantle hit a home run both left- and right-handed in a 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. It was the 10th time in his career and a major league record for switch-hit homers in a game.

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1966 — Art Shamsky of the Cincinnati Reds connected for three home runs in a 14-11, 13-inning loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Crosley Field. Two of the homers came in the 10th and 11th innings.

1970 — Curt Flood lost his $41-million antitrust suit against baseball.

1974 — Nolan Ryan of the Angels set an American League record by striking out 19 in a 4-2 win over the Boston Red Sox. Ryan, who walked two, bettered the 18 strikeouts set by Bob Feller in 1938 and tied the major league record set by Steve Carlton in 1969 and Tom Seaver in 1970.

1984 — Perhaps one of the ugliest brawl-filled games in major league history took place in Atlanta. Atlanta’s Pascual Perez hit San Diego’s Alan Wiggins in the back with the first pitch of the game. It escalated as the Padres pitchers retaliated by throwing at Perez all four times he came to the plate. The game had two bench-clearing brawls, the second of which included several fans and 19 ejections including both managers and both replacement managers. The Braves beat the Padres 5-3. San Diego manager Dick Williams would be suspended for 10 days and fined $10,000 while Atlanta manager Joe Torre and five players each received three-game suspensions.

1986 — Don Baylor of the Boston Red Sox set an AL record when he was hit by a pitch for the 25th time for the season, breaking the record he had shared with Bill Freehan (1968) and Norm Elberfield (1911). Kansas City’s Bud Black was the pitcher as the Royals completed a doubleheader sweep with a 6-5 victory.

1988 — The Boston Red Sox set an AL record with their 23rd straight victory at home, beating the Detroit Tigers 9-4. Boston surpassed the league mark of 22 set by the 1931 Philadelphia Athletics.

1994 — Major league baseball players went on strike for the sport’s eighth work stoppage since 1972.

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1998 — Alex Rodriguez becomes the fourth youngest player to 100 home runs in a 11-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

2010 — Casey McGehee set a franchise record with his ninth straight hit, going 4 for 4 and leading the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. McGehee had a solo homer, a two-run double, an RBI single and another single.

2015 — Clayton Kershaw tied Sandy Koufax’s franchise record of six straight 200-strikeout seasons while tossing eight scoreless innings, and the Dodgers defeated Washington 3-0. Kershaw struck out the side in the second to equal the mark set by Koufax from 1961-66.

2015 — Hisashi Iwakuma of the Seattle Mariners throws a no-hitter in a 3-0 victory over the Orioles. Iwakuma becomes the second Japanese pitcher to throw a no-hitter following Hideo Nomo.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time...