The Sports Report: Aaron Donald rejoins the Rams

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Aaron Donald returns to the Rams

From Gary Klein: Aaron Donald watched closely.

After reaching the NFC championship game last season, the Rams traded for a star cornerback. Then they traded for a two-time defensive player of the year.

Donald, a future Hall of Famer two years into retirement, noticed.

His thought: “OK, I wish I was still out there playing right about now.”

On Sunday, there he was.

Hours after ending months of speculation that kept the NFL world at rapt attention, Donald, 35, agreed to terms with the Rams, donned his No. 99 jersey and practiced with the team for the first time since 2023.

“Do I feel like I can play at a high level? Yes,” Donald said after the workout. “Do I feel like I can still be myself? 100%.

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“If I didn’t feel like that I wouldn’t be here.”

Rams coach Sean McVay is happy to have him. Since the Rams traded for star defensive end Myles Garrett in June, McVay had said he would welcome Donald’s return — and subsequently stressed that any decision would be Donald’s and on the eight-time All-Pro’s timeline.

Donald said that he and McVay communicated “damn near every day” as he worked out and pondered his decision.

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Rams’ star-studded 53-man roster set as undrafted Wesley Bailey beats the odds

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Chargers announce 53-man roster

From Joaquin Ruiz: The Chargers’ backup quarterback competition is over — for now.

Despite DJ Uiagalelei outperforming Trey Lance in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Rams, the incumbent was named QB2 once again, as the Chargers announced their initial 53-man roster Sunday evening.

“My mindset has just been stacking days,” Lance said. “As many days as I can have; good days that I could feel good about. Good reps [or] bad reps, I learn from them all.”

Choosing Lance, who is familiar with the role and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s system from their shared time with the San Francisco 49ers, was one of several interesting roster moves the Chargers made on cut-down day.

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Dodgers defeat the Tigers

From Maddie Lee: Teoscar Hernández stopped to admire the flight of the changeup he just demolished. He waited until it touched down in the stands to toss his bat sideways toward the visiting dugout and start his trot around the bases.

“It was a big relief,” Hernández said after the Dodgers’ 6-1 win against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. “Every time you hit the ball like that, especially when you’re not having good moments in a while, it feels really nice.”

The Dodgers had been missing the big hit all road trip, playing in one-run games over their past five contests. Hernández had fallen just feet shy of hitting a home run the day before. But Sunday, his two-run homer in the sixth inning gave the Dodgers the lead.

“They’ve had some internal meetings amongst themselves as far as position players,” Roberts said of the Dodgers’ best offensive performance of the road trip. “It was good to see Teo break out today. I know he’s been wanting it. Just the at-bats, the walks, controlling the strike zone, throwing out some hits, building some innings — it was really good to see.”

Tyler Glasnow, pitching on regular rest, turned in a gem of a start. The right-hander limited the Tigers (63-73) to one run — scored in the fourth inning, when Glasnow gave up two singles and walked a batter. Those were the only baserunners he allowed in seven innings.

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Plaschke: No two ways about it — Shohei Ohtani should not pitch again this season

Dodgers box score

MLB standings

Angels lose seventh in a row

Zack Wheeler gave up one run in six strong innings, Edmundo Sosa hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh and the visiting Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep with a 5-2 win over the Angels on Sunday.

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Sosa, whose pinch-hit grand slam in the ninth gave Philadelphia a 5-3 win Friday night, led off the seventh with a solo shot off Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi (0-5) to give the Phillies a 2-1 lead.

The Phillies added two insurance runs in the eighth on Luis Arraez’s pinch-hit sacrifice fly and Brandon Marsh’s pinch-hit RBI single for a 4-1 lead. Bryce Harper added an RBI double in the ninth for a 5-1 lead.

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Angels box score

MLB standings

Sparks defeat the Storm

Nneka Ogwumike had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Rae Burrell scored 22 points, and the visiting Sparks beat the Seattle Storm 90-74 on Sunday in their final game before the FIBA World Cup break.

The Sparks scored the first 13 points in an opening 18-2 run and Dearica Hamby’s layup with 5:45 left in the first half capped an 11-0 spurt that gave them a 39-20 lead. Seattle shot 32% (12 of 38) from the field and two of 11 (18%) from behind the arc before going into halftime trailing by 19. The Storm were just as bad from three-point range in the second half, finishing four of 22.

Cameron Brink had 11 points on three-of-15 shooting for the Sparks (15-25).

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Sparks box score

WNBA standings

Curaçao wins Little League World Series

Juriensly De Windt and Shardijon De Lanoi combined to drive in six runs, and Curaçao won its second Little League World Series title, beating Nevada 11-2 in the championship game on Sunday.

De Windt started on the mound and gave up two runs in three innings. Giendry Ryan and Steven Felix were nearly flawless in relief with four strikeouts over the final three innings for the tiny island nation, which previously won the tournament in 2004.

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Curaçao had advanced to the finals by winning the international title in 2005, 2019, 2022 and 2023. This time, the group from Pariba Little League in Willemstad had enough firepower from the mound and at the plate to beat the U.S. champion.

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Novak Djokovic loses in first round of U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic grinded through physical and internal ailments, made one mistake after another and could not find what it took to beat a feisty, younger opponent who was not intimidated under the lights against tennis’ most decorated player.

The 39-year-old is out of the U.S. Open after a first-round defeat to Mariano Navone on Sunday night, losing 7-6 (5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in a five-set marathon that lasted 4 hours and 36 minutes. It was the longest opening match of a Grand Slam in Djokovic’s career and became his earliest exit in one in two decades, dating to the 2006 Australian Open. He had never lost in the first round at the U.S. Open.

With this defeat, 21 years to the day of his U.S. Open debut, the question now lingers as to whether this was Djokovic’s final match at this or any Grand Slam.

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This day in sports history

1881 — The first U.S. men’s single tennis championships begin at the Newport Casino, in Newport, R.I.

1895 — The first pro football game is played at Latrobe, Pa., between Latrobe and Jeannette, Pa. Latrobe pays $10 to quarterback John Brallier for expenses.

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1934 — The Chicago Bears and the College All-Stars played to a 0-0 tie before 79,432 in the first game of this series.

1955 — Nashua, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, goes wire-to-wire to defeat Swaps, ridden by Bill Shoemaker in a match race at Washington Park. Nashua’s victory avenges his second-place finish, behind Swaps, in the 1955 Kentucky Derby.

1972 — American super swimmer Mark Spitz wraps up the Olympic butterfly double with a world record 54.27 in the 100m in Munich, having already won the 200m in world record time 2:00.70.

1977 — John McEnroe plays his first U.S. Open match and receives his first Open code of conduct penalty in a 6-1, 6-3 first-round win over fellow 18-year-old Eliot Teltscher.

1979 — Sixteen-year-old Tracy Austin defeats 14-year-old Andrea Jaeger, 6-2, 6-2, in the second round of the U.S. Open Earlier in the day, John Lloyd defeats Paul McNamee, 5-7, 6-7, 7-5, 7-6, 7-6, in the longest match by games at the Open since the introduction of the tie-break. The two play 63 of a maximum 65 games in three hours and 56 minutes.

1984 — Pinklon Thomas wins a 12-round decision over Tim Witherspoon in Las Vegas to win the WBC heavyweight title.

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1985 — Angel Cordero Jr., 42, becomes the third rider in history behind Bill Shoemaker and Laffit Pincay Jr. to have his mounts earn $100 million, while riding at Belmont Park.

1991 — Houston quarterback David Klingler sets an NCAA record with six touchdown passes in the second quarter as the Cougars pound Louisiana Tech 73-3.

1996 — Oklahoma State becomes the first Division I-A team to win a regular-season overtime game, avoiding an embarrassing loss to Division I-AA Southwest Missouri State, when David Thompson’s 13-yard touchdown run gives the Cowboys a 23-20 win.

1997 — Eddie George rushes for 216 yards, the second best opening-day NFL performance, in helping Tennessee past Oakland 24-21 in overtime.

1999 — The U.S. Open loses two-time defending champion Patrick Rafter because of injury. Rafter, bothered by a right shoulder injury, retires after Cedric Pioline breaks his serve in the opening game of the fifth set. It’s the first time a defending champion — man or woman — loses in the first round in the history of this Grand Slam tournament going back to 1881.

2007 — Jeremy Wariner leads an American sweep of the medals in the 400 meters at the track and field world championships. Wariner wins in a personal best 43.45 seconds, with LaShawn Merritt taking silver and Angelo Taylor getting bronze. It’s the first medal sweep for any country in the men’s 400 at the world championships.

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2007 — Exactly 28 years to the day, No. 3 Novak Djokovic and Radek Stepanek tie the U.S. Open record for most games played (63 of a maximum 65) in a match. Djokovic outlasts Stepanek 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (2), in the four-hour, 44-minute match.

2018 — Aaron Donald of the Rams becomes the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player. The All-Pro defensive tackle agrees to a six-year, $135-million deal, which surpasses Von Miller’s contract in Denver as the new benchmark for defenders.

Compiled by the Associated Press

This day in baseball history

1909 — The A.J. Reach Company was granted a patent for its cork-centered baseball, which replaced the hard rubber-cored one. This change will be particularly apparent in the National League in 1910 and 1911.

1915 — Jim Lavender of the Chicago Cubs pitched a 2-0 no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Giants.

1935 — Vern Kennedy of the Chicago White Sox pitched a no-hitter to beat Cleveland 5-0. Kennedy also had a bases-loaded triple.

1937 — Rudy York of the Tigers hit his 17th and 18th home runs of the month to set a major league record as Detroit beat Washington 12-3.

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1950 — Brooklyn’s Gil Hodges tied a major league record by hitting four homers against the Boston Braves in the Dodgers’ 19-3 rout. Hodges also added a single for 17 total bases and drove in nine runs. Brooklyn pitcher Carl Erskine singled in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings.

1959 — Sandy Koufax struck out 18 Giants for a National League record as the Dodgers beat San Francisco 5-2.

1965 — Boston catcher Russ Nixon tied a major-league record with three run-scoring sacrifice flies in the second game at Washington. Boston won 8-5, after taking the opener, 4-0.

1974 — In a Northwest League game, Portland manager Frank Peters rotated his players so each man played a different position each inning. The strategy worked for an 8-7 win over Tri-Cities.

1990 — The Griffeys — 20-year-old Ken Jr. and his dad, Ken, 40 — made major league history, leading Seattle to a 5-2 victory over Kansas City. The Griffeys were the first father and son to play together in the big leagues.

1998 — Cubs OF Sammy Sosa ties Mark McGwire by hitting his 55th home run in Chicago’s 5-4 win over Cincinnati. Sosa has hit 30 of his homers at Wrigley Field, three short of Hack Wilson’s Cubs record and tying him with Ernie Banks.

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2001 — Pitcher Danny Almonte, who dominated the Little League World Series with his 70-mph fastballs, was ruled ineligible after government records experts determined he actually was 14, and that birth certificates showing he was two years younger were false. The finding nullified all the victories by his Bronx, N.Y., team, the Rolando Paulino Little League All-Stars, and wiped out all its records — including Almonte’s perfect game and an earlier no-hitter.

2004 — Omar Vizquel went 6-for-7 to tie the American League record for hits for a nine-inning game in Cleveland’s 22-0 victory over the New York Yankees. The 22-0 beating, was the largest loss in the history of the Yankees’ organization. Cleveland matched the largest shutout win in the major leagues since 1900, set by Pittsburgh against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 16, 1975.

2005 — Florida’s Jeremy Hermida became the first player in more than a century and the second to hit a grand slam in his first major league at-bat, connecting in the seventh inning off the St. Louis Cardinals’ Al Reyes.

2005 — Albert Pujols hit an RBI triple in St. Louis’ 10-5 victory over the Florida Marlins, giving him 100 RBIs this season. Pujols became the first player in major league history to hit at least 30 home runs and drive in 100 runs in his first five seasons in the majors.

2010 — Cuban defector Aroldis Chapman reached 102 mph during one perfect inning, and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee 8-4. Chapman joined the Reds’ bullpen and matched the hype his first time out, throwing four pitches clocked at 100 mph or better.

2011 — Two milestone home runs — Chipper Jones’ 450th and Derek Lowe’s first — gave Atlanta the early lead and Lowe combined with three relievers on a three-hitter in a 3-1 victory over Washington. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 41st save, setting a major league rookie record.

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2019 — Minnesota Twins hit six home runs in a 10-7 loss to the Tigers to break an MLB record by hitting 268 home runs in a season.

2022 — Shohei Ohtani adds another item to his ever-growing list of achievements when he homers off Gerrit Cole of the Yankees in the 6th inning of the Angels’ 3-2 win. With that, he becomes the first player ever to hit 30 homers and have 10 wins in the same season, a feat not even Babe Ruth managed to achieve.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time...