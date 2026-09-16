The Sports Report: Chad Baker-Mazara sues USC

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Chad Baker-Mazara sues USC

From Ryan Kartje: Former USC forward Chad Baker-Mazara has filed a lawsuit against the university accusing head basketball coach Eric Musselman of launching into a “profanity-laced, racially charged locker room tirade” that precipitated the sudden dismissal of USC’s leading scorer last February.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Baker-Mazara alleged that Musselman kicked him off the team in an effort to avoid paying him the remainder of his name, image and likeness contract with the school.

The university rejected the allegation in a statement Tuesday, saying the decision to remove Baker-Mazara from the program was because of “a number of considerations, none having to do with race.”

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Baker-Mazara claims in the lawsuit that the third-year USC men’s basketball coach “lost his mind” in the wake of a late-season loss to Nebraska last February, which essentially eliminated USC from postseason play. The lawsuit states that when Baker-Mazara tried to speak up in the locker room postgame, Musselman screamed at him, called him “one of the worst teammates anyone can ever have” and then told him to “go back to the f— Dominican Republic.” The filing describes the interaction with the coach as “unprovoked, vicious, and discriminatory.”

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Dodgers defeat the Reds

From Maddie Lee: A simple change opened up a dramatic offensive turnaround for Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernández.

Hernández’s two-run homer Tuesday, in the Dodgers’ 4-0 win against the Reds, was his second home run in as many nights, as the team trimmed its magic number to clinch the division to two behind Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s seven innings of one-hit ball. And, significantly, this one was against a right-handed pitcher.

“It’s been very helpful,” manager Dave Roberts said after the game. “As certain guys are not seeing the ball as well, it’s nice to kind of backfill with guys like Teo swinging the bat. And when you can slug like he can, you can win baseball games, and he can carry us for a while. And the last 10 days, something like that, it’s been really good from him.”

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Through the end of August, Hernández had just a .668 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season. So, when Roberts was asked in Detroit whether the Dodgers would consider setting up a left-field platoon with the team’s September call-ups, he said yes.

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Dodgers box score

MLB standings

Ducks sign Cutter Gauthier to six-year deal

The Ducks signed forward Cutter Gauthier to a six-year, $81-million contract Tuesday night, getting the deal done on the eve of players reporting to training camp.

Gauthier, 22, was the most prominent restricted free agent still unsigned with two weeks left before the start of the season. He will count $13.5 million against the salary cap through the 2031-32 season.

Gauthier led the Ducks with 41 goals and 76 points last season and was also their leading scorer in the playoffs. He has 126 points in 171 games with the team since joining it in a trade from Philadelphia in January 2024.

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Angels defeat the Mariners

Ryan Johnson pitched six strong innings, Josh Lowe hit a tiebreaking home run and the Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Vaughn Grissom had an RBI double and Johnson (5-8) gave up one run and six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. He won consecutive starts for the first time in his career.

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Julio Rodríguez had an RBI double for the Mariners and Logan Gilbert gave up two runs and six hits over six innings. Gilbert (12-10) fanned seven in his first outing since becoming the first Seattle pitcher with double-digit strikeouts in consecutive starts since 2018.

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Angels box score

MLB standings

This day in sports history

1885 — The America’s Cup is successfully defended by U.S. yacht Puritan as it beats Britain’s Genesta in two heats.

1926 — Henri Cochet ends Bill Tilden’s six-year reign as the U.S. Lawn Tennis Assn. champion as he beats Tilden in the quarterfinals.

1927 — Rene Lacoste wins the U.S. Lawn Tennis Assn. championship, beating Bill Tilden in three sets.

1951 — Betsy Rawls wins the U.S. Women’s Open golf title by edging Louise Suggs.

1955 — The formation of the United States Auto Club is completed and will oversee four major categories of auto races.

1973 — O.J. Simpson rushes for 250 yards to lead the Buffalo Bills to a 31-13 victory over the New England Patriots.

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1989 — No. 1 Notre Dame beats No. 2 Michigan 24-19 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Fighting Irish wide receiver Raghib Ismail steals the show by returning kickoffs 88 and 92 yards for touchdowns. It’s the second time Ismail has two kickoff returns for touchdowns in a game, accomplishing the feat against Rice in 1988.

2000 — Zippy Chippy, a 9-year-old gelding, finishes third in the eighth race at the Three-County Fair in Northampton, Mass., extending his record as the losingest horse in American thoroughbred history to 88 races.

2001 — Jason Bohn shoots a 13-under 58 at Huron Oaks Country Club to win the Canadian Tour’s Bayer Championship by two strokes and go one below the best round ever shot in PGA Tour-sanctioned competition.

2007 — Bengals QB Carson Palmer passes for six TDs and the Browns’ Derek Anderson has five in Cleveland’s 51-45 win over Cincinnati, making it just the third time in NFL history that two QBs threw five TD passes apiece in a game.

2010 — The Seattle Storm complete their undefeated march through the postseason, beating the Atlanta Dream 87-84 for a three-game sweep in the WNBA finals.

2012 — Eli Manning hits 31 of 51 passes for 510 yards — the second-best passing day in team history — with three touchdown passes and three interceptions as the New York Giants rally for a 41-34 win over Tampa Bay.

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2012 — NHL locks out its players after the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement.

2017 — In front of the largest crowd to attend a stand-alone MLS match, Josef Martinez gets his second hat trick in a row and his third of the season to help Atlanta United hold on for a 3-3 draw against Orlando City. Atlanta United sets the record with 70,425 on hand at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

2018 — Scott Dixon has a steady drive to win his fifth IndyCar championship with ease. Dixon, needing an uneventful finale at Sonoma Raceway, finishes second behind winner Ryan Hunter-Reay. His fifth title moves him into second in IndyCar history, two behind A.J. Foyt.

2018 — Patrick Mahomes is 23 for 28 for 326 yards and six touchdown passes in Kansas City’s 42-37 win over Pittsburgh. His 10 touchdown passes through two weeks are the most by a quarterback through two games in NFL history.

Compiled by the Associated Press

This day in baseball history

1914 — Roger Peckinpaugh, at 23, was hired to finish the season as manager of the New York Yankees.

1924 — Jim Bottomley went 6-for-6 and batted in a record 12 runs as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 17-3. His hits included two home runs.

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1926 — The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 23-3 at the Baker Bowl. The Cardinals scored 12 runs in the third inning to set a franchise record.

1939 — The New York Yankees clinched their fourth successive pennant with a win over Detroit. It was the 11th pennant overall.

1957 — The Los Angeles City Council approved a 300-acre site in Chavez Ravine for a ballpark for the Dodgers. The club’s obligation was to finance a public recreation area.

1960 — Warren Spahn, 39, pitched a no-hitter and set an all-time Braves record with 15 strikeouts. Milwaukee beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-0.

1965 — Dave Morehead of the Boston Red Sox pitched a 2-0 no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park. Morehead walked one batter and struck out.

1975 — The Pittsburgh Pirates routed the Chicago Cubs in Wrigley Field 22-0. It was the most one-sided shutout since 1900. Pittsburgh’s Rennie Stennett tied a major league mark established in 1892 going 7-for-7 in a nine-inning game. The Pirates’ second baseman got two hits in one inning twice (in the first and fifth innings.

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1988 — Cincinnati’s Tom Browning pitched a perfect game as the Reds beat the Dodgers 1-0. Browning struck out eight and allowed eight balls to be hit out of the infield.

1993 — Dave Winfield of the Minnesota Twins became the 19th player in major league history to get 3,000 hits. Winfield singled off Oakland’s Dennis Eckersley in a 5-1 win at home.

1996 — Minnesota’s Paul Molitor got his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 21st major leaguer to reach the mark, in a 6-5 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

1997 — Philadelphia’s Curt Schilling struck out nine in the Phillies win over the New York Mets to become the 13th pitcher since 1900 with 300 strikeouts in a season.

2000 — Chicago’s Sammy Sosa became the third player to hit 50 home runs in three different seasons, joining Babe Ruth and Mark McGwire. Sosa homered in the Cubs’ 7-6 loss to St. Louis, joining McGwire as the only players to hit 50 in three straight years.

2006 — Washington’s Alfonso Soriano became the fourth player in major league history to record 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season in an 8-4 win over Milwaukee. Soriano when he swiped second base, his 40th stolen base, to go along with 45 home runs.

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2006 — Chone Figgins hit for the cycle in the Angels’ 12-6 loss to the Texas Rangers.

2007 — Jim Thome became the 23rd player — and third this season — to reach 500 home runs. The slugger hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth inning off reliever Dustin Moseley to give the Chicago White Sox a 9-7 victory over the Angels.

2014 — Jake Arrieta took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning before giving up Brandon Phillips’ one-out double, the only blemish for the Chicago Cubs pitcher in a 7-0 win over Cincinnati. Arrieta struck out 13 and walked one in his first career complete game.

2025 — Cal Raleigh keeps on setting records, hitting two more homers in today’s 12-5 win by Seattle over Kansas City. He has now hit 56 this season, setting a new all-time mark for a switch-hitter (Mickey Mantle was the previous record holder with 54) and ties the Mariners record for most in a season (Ken Griffey Jr. had hit 56 twice). By homering in his 18th different ballpark, he ties four other players for the all-time mark in that category.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time...