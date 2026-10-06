The Sports Report: Shohei Ohtani could be on the move

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, center, walks in the dugout before Game 1 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

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From Bill Shaikin: As the Dodgers mull potential lineup changes for Game 3 of the National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts said he is “open” to moving Shohei Ohtani lower in the batting order.

In his three seasons with the Dodgers, Ohtani has batted first or second in every game he has started. However, as he has admitted he is trying to “manage” in the aftermath of knee and arm injuries, and as Roberts has acknowledged Ohtani is “not 100%,” the lack of success could compel the manager to replace him at the top of the lineup with a more productive hitter at some point.

“I would,” Roberts said Monday. “I would. I think it’s something that, you know, I think moving him from 1 to 2 — but going further than that? I’m open to it.

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“And it’s something that if I do, I would obviously have the conversation with Shohei to explain why. And at the end of the day every conversation I’ve had with him is whatever’s best for the team, he’s all-in on. So I know that undoubtedly.”

The Dodgers are batting .215 through the first two games of the NLDS, with the Atlanta Braves scheduled to pitch left-handed ace Chris Sale in Game 3 on Tuesday. If the Dodgers lose, they would need to win back-to-back elimination games to advance beyond this series.

Roberts said the lineup changes he would consider include starting Kiké Hernández and Miguel Rojas, both of whom hit well against left-handers. That could mean infielders Max Muncy (0 for 7 against Sale, with five strikeouts) and Tommy Edman (0 for 11 against Sale) might not start.

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‘I was nowhere’: How Edwin Díaz regained the Dodgers’ trust in the postseason

Shaikin: Are we living in the Dodgers’ golden era? The answer may not be so simple

Lakers win preseason opener

Lakers star Luka Doncic, right, shoots over Sacramento Kings guard Emanuel Sharp during the first half of the Lakers’ 127-103 preseason win Monday night. (Sara Nevis / Associated Press)

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: The Lakers pressed, switched and swarmed from the opening whistle. After the Sacramento Kings were caught for a shot-clock violation on the first possession of Monday’s preseason game, Luka Doncic raised his fists toward the Lakers bench with a triumphant grin to symbolize the successful start.

But Doncic’s smile toward his teammates had a hint of sarcasm; this is still just an exhibition.

The Lakers teased their new defensive identity in a 127-103 preseason win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday at Golden 1 Center, rolling out their deep group of wings to overcome a short-handed bench.

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Lakers-Kings box score

NBA preseason scores

Sean McVay addresses his coaches’ behavior

Rams coach Sean McVay stands on the sideline during a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. (Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

From Chuck Schilken: Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that he had spoken with his assistant coaches about the way some of them behaved toward the end of the team’s 24-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

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“We did talk about it,” McVay said, “and that won’t be an issue moving forward.”

Videos posted on X by user @RBPhillyTake appear to show some Rams coaches inside a glass-enclosed booth interacting with Eagles fans sitting outside directly below them. The caption on one of the videos says the coaching staff was “taunting Eagles fans after the game-winning touchdown.”

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Injuries piling up for Chargers

Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater walks on the field before a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 27. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

From Joaquin Ruiz: Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh shared several sobering injury updates Monday in the wake of Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater sustained a high ankle sprain and is a candidate for injured reserve, Harbaugh said. Right tackle Joe Alt (neck) is still being evaluated but is less likely to be placed on IR. Offensive lineman Trevor Penning is in concussion protocol.

Safety Derwin James Jr. (hamstring) is week-to-week, but is expected to stay off IR. Cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring) is also week-to-week.

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NFL suspends two officials

NFL line judge Jeff Seeman works during a preseason game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 15. (Tyler Kaufman / Associated Press)

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From Chuck Schilken: The NFL has issued suspensions for two officials involved in confrontations with players during Sunday’s games, including one who was caught on camera apparently cursing at Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride.

“The NFL confirmed today that line judge Jeff Seeman has been suspended for two games and referee Adrian Hill has been suspended for one game, each for an instance of unprofessional conduct toward a player in Sunday’s Arizona-New York Giants (Seeman) and Miami-Minnesota games (Hill),” the league said Monday in a statement. “The suspensions were issued by NFL Vice President of Officiating Ramon George.”

Late in the Cardinals’ 36-24 loss to the New York Giants, McBride argued a non-call with Seeman. A video of part of the interaction between McBride and Seeman, posted on X by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, appears to show the line judge shouting at McBride two times.

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Coco Gauff calls out racist abuse

Coco Gauff, left, shakes hands with Sun Xinran Sun after their third round match at the China Open. (Andy Wong / Associated Press)

From Tracy Brown: Coco Gauff is calling out the racist abuse she’s received online after following the rules during her latest match at the China Open.

The two-time Grand Slam champion defeated 16-year-old Sun Xinran 7-5, 6-1 on Monday to move on to the round of 16 at the Beijing event. After the match, Gauff took to social media to address the racist comments and messages she’d received for halting a point mid-rally and explained the point in question.

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“[H]ey everyone, you can dislike me or disagree about what happened without being racist,” Gauff wrote in a post on X, replying to a user who directed profanity and a racist slur toward her. “[T]he amount of racist comments/dms I’ve received in the last few hours is insane. Lastly, I’m not a cheater or a thief.”

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How the Kings made hockey work in L.A.

Jack Kent Cooke stands outside an under-construction Forum in Inglewood on Nov. 7, 1967. Cooke was convinced he could make hockey work in L.A. (Harold Filan / Associated Press)

From Kevin Baxter: When the Kings play the Florida Panthers in the home opener of their 60th anniversary Tuesday, Alan Rothenberg expects to be watching from home.

“I’ve gotten to the point where I hate going to games. I guess I’m showing my age,” said Rothenberg, who, at 87, is more spry and active than many people who have had half as many birthdays.

What matters is that Rothenberg was at the Kings’ first home opener, a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers before 7,023 people — and 4,000 empty seats — at the Long Beach Convention Center in 1967. As vice president and general counsel for Jack Kent Cooke, the visionary owner who brought hockey to L.A., Rothenberg was responsible for selling his boss’s vision to a wary public.

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MLB postseason schedule

DIVISION SERIES

National League

No. 2 Dodgers vs. No. 3 Atlanta

at Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3 (box score)

Atlanta 3, at Dodgers 2 (box score)

Tuesday at Atlanta, 3 p.m., FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

Wednesday at Atlanta, 3 p.m., FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

*Friday at Dodgers, 5 p.m., FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

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No. 1 Milwaukee vs. No. 4 San Diego

at Milwaukee 3, San Diego 2 (box score)

at Milwaukee 4, San Diego 3 (box score)

Tuesday at San Diego, 6:30 p.m., FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

*Wednesday at San Diego, 7 p.m., FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

*Friday at Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m., FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

American League

No. 1 Tampa Bay vs. No. 4 New York

at Tampa Bay 1, New York Yankees 0 (box score)

at Tampa Bay 5, New York Yankees 2 (box score)

Wednesday at New York, 5 p.m., TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max

*Thursday at New York, 5 p.m., TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max

*Saturday, Oct. 10 at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max

No. 2 Cleveland vs. No. 6 Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox 3, at Cleveland 0 (box score)

Chicago White Sox 4, at Cleveland 3 (box score)

Wednesday at Chicago, 1 p.m., TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max

*Thursday at Chicago, 2 p.m., TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max

*Saturday, Oct. 10 at Cleveland, 2 p.m., TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max

NLCS starts Sunday, Oct. 11

ALCS starts Monday, Oct. 12

World Series starts Friday, Oct. 23

This Day in Sports History

1926 — Babe Ruth becomes first MLB player to hit 3 home runs in a World Series game as NY Yankees beat St. Louis Cardinals, 10-5 in Game 4.

1928 — Leo Diegel wins the PGA championship, beating Al Espinosa 6 and 5.

1956 — Oklahoma blanks Kansas 66-0 to set a modern college football winning streak of 32 straight. The Sooners had the previous record of 31 set 1948-50. The victory is also a conference record of 54 straight wins.

1963 — Baseball World Series: LA Dodgers edge NY Yankees, 2-1 at Dodger Stadium for 4-0 series sweep; MVP: Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax.

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1973 — Washington’s Chris Rowland ties an NCAA record with four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, but still loses to California, 54-49.

1976 — Roland Erickson of the Minnesota North Stars has four assists in his first NHL game, a 6-5 loss to the New York Rangers.

1980 — Marvin Hagler wins the world middleweight title, beating Alan Minter in three rounds at Wembley Arena in London.

1985 — San Francisco’s Joe Montana passes for 429 yards and five touchdowns and sets an NFL record with 57 passes attempted and no interceptions in a 38-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

1990 — Stacey Robinson sets an NCAA quarterback rushing record with 308 yards and scores five touchdowns to lead Northern Illinois to a 73-18 victory over Fresno State.

1993 — Michael Jordan announces his retirement after nine seasons in the NBA.

2000 — Marty McSorley is found guilty of assault with a weapon for his two-fisted stick attack on an opponent by a Canadian court. McSorley is convicted for the Feb. 21 blow that sent Vancouver Canucks forward Donald Brashear sprawling to the ice.

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2001 — Maurice Hicks runs for a record 416 yards and four touchdowns, but it isn’t enough as Morgan State defeats N. Carolina A&T 52-42. Hicks breaks the Division I-AA single-game rushing record of 409 yards set by Charles Roberts of Sacramento State in a 1999 game against Idaho State.

2001 — Middle Tennessee State beats Idaho 70-58 as the teams set a Division I record for total points scored in a game. The teams combine for 1,445 yards of offense.

2001 — Michigan’s victory, combined with Yale’s 32-27 loss to Dartmouth, gives the Wolverines the record for all-time wins in all divisions at 809.

2003 — Indianapolis, led by Peyton Manning, becomes the first team in NFL history to win after trailing by 21 or more points with less than 4 minutes left in regulation. Mike Vanderjagt’s 29-yard field goal with 3:47 left in the extra period gives the Colts a 38-35 victory over Tampa Bay.

2007 — Texas Tech’s Michael Crabtree sets the NCAA record for touchdown receptions by a freshman with a 32-yard scoring catch in a 42-17 win over Iowa State. Crabtree scores three times against the Cyclones, giving him 17 for the season.

2010 — Roy Halladay pitches the second no-hitter in postseason history, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 in Game 1 of the NL division series.

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2013 — Tiger Woods beats Richard Sterne, 1 up, to give the Americans the 18 points they need to win the Presidents Cup for the fifth straight time. It’s the third straight Presidents Cup that Woods wins the cup-clinching match.

2013 — Matt Prater kicks a 28-yard field goal as time expires and Peyton Manning and Denver overcome the first 500-yard passing game in Dallas history for a 51-48 victory over the Cowboys. Tony Romo throws for 506 yards and five touchdowns for Dallas, but he is intercepted by Danny Trevanthan inside the Dallas 30 to set up Prater’s winning kick. It’s the second-highest scoring game in regulation since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. Manning finishes with 414 yards and four scores for Denver.

2017 — The Vegas Golden Knights defeat the Dallas Stars 2-1 in franchise’s inaugural season opener. James Neal scores both of the Knight goals in the third period and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stops 45 of 46 shots for the win.

2023 — American Simone Biles wins all-round gold at the World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, becoming the most decorated gymnast ever with 34 world and Olympic medals.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time...