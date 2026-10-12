The Sports Report: Dodgers lose Game 1 of NLCS

Andy Pages walks away after striking out in the sixth inning.

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Dodgers fall to Brewers

From Maddie Lee: First and foremost, the Dodgers wanted Tarik Skubal on their team. When they pursued him at the trade deadline, they saw him as the rare player who could improve their odds of winning a third straight World Series.

It didn’t hurt that by acquiring him they prevented other postseason contenders, including the Milwaukee Brewers, from landing the two-time Cy Young Award winner. The Dodgers guaranteed that they wouldn’t have to face him in October.

“I’m sure it’s in the back of your head, the teams that are interested,” president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Sunday before the Dodgers’ 2-1 loss to the Brewers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. “Certainly not a driver, but not nothing either. As far as how happy I am, I am very happy it’s Skubal versus Miz and not Miz and Skubal [for the Brewers] in the next two.”

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That sentiment rang even truer when the Dodgers dropped Game 1 at American Family Field, despite forcing “Miz” — Jacob Misiorowski, the NL Cy Young favorite — out of the game in just 4⅓ innings, and despite having Skubal, who struck out seven in five innings but gave up two runs in a fine effort, on their side.

“That’s our job, trying to get the starter, especially when you’re facing a guy like him, out of the game early,” said left fielder Teoscar Hernández, who logged two hits against Misiorowski. “I think we did a pretty good job, we just didn’t get the job done when we needed with guys in scoring position.”

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Will Smith is in a slump, but benching him isn’t an option for Dodgers

Dodgers Debate NLCS Game 1: Great pitching but no offense

Dodgers add Justin Wrobleski to NLCS roster, keep Miguel Rojas and drop Hyeseong Kim

Dodgers confident Shohei Ohtani will break out of his slump against Brewers

Dodgers box score

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Did Brewers steal Dodgers’ swagger?

From Bill Plaschke: It wasn’t a baseball game, it was a sucker punch.

Ouch! Ooof! What?

Who are these Milwaukee Brewers?

What happened to that docile small-town bunch that was once embarrassingly soft? What happened to the team with great stats but none of the swagger, a team that the Dodgers swept last October in a playoff series that wasn’t that close?

The Dodgers entered the National League Championship Series at Milwaukee’s American Family Field on Sunday knowing the Brewers had the best record in baseball, the best batting average in baseball, the best bullpen in baseball, and still...

They had to be convinced this wasn’t the same Brewer team that had famously rolled over one short year ago.

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MLB postseason schedule

All times Pacific

Division series

American League

No. 2 Cleveland vs. No. 6 Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox 3, at Cleveland 0 (box score)

Chicago White Sox 4, at Cleveland 3 (box score)

Cleveland 9, at Chicago 3 (box score)

Cleveland 9, at Chicago 5 (box score)

at Cleveland 2, Chicago 0 (box score)

NLCS

No. 1 Milwaukee vs. No. 2 Dodgers

at Milwaukee 2, Dodgers 1 (box score)

Monday at Milwaukee, 2 p.m., FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

Wednesday at Dodgers, 5 p.m., FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

Thursday at Dodgers, 6 p.m., FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

*Friday at Dodgers, 6 p.m., FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

*Sunday at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

*Monday at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One

ALCS

No. 1 Tampa Bay vs. No. 2 Cleveland

Monday at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max

Tuesday at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max

Thursday at Cleveland, 3 p.m., TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max

Friday at Cleveland, 3 p.m., TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max

*Saturday at Cleveland, 5 p.m., TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max

*Monday at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m., TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max

*Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., TBS/truTV/UniMas/HBO Max

* if necessary

World Series starts Friday, Oct. 23

Chargers lose again

From Sam Farmer: They tore off a 42-yard touchdown run they could hang in the Louvre.

But in the end, the Chargers wound up with yet another L.

A fifth consecutive defeat — a 23-17 loss to the Denver Broncos — sent the Chargers corkscrewing deeper into the NFL cellar Sunday and grasping for answers in a season that began with promise that now feels like a mirage.

“Not where we want to be,” said quarterback Justin Herbert, quickly uttering the understatement of the afternoon.

The Chargers are 0-5 for the first time since 2003, when they finished 4-12. But with the way they are playing now, identifying four wins on this schedule is a chore. They head to 4-0 Kansas City next Sunday, then, after a week off, face the Rams.

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Chargers summary

NFL standings

UCLA up to No. 12 in AP poll, USC 19

UCLA jumped to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after its upset of Oregon and USC retained its No. 19 ranking following its win at hostile Penn State.

The poll saw many changes following a Saturday filled with upsets.

Georgia moved up to No. 1 after its win at Alabama, Texas dropped six spots to No. 7 after its loss to rival Oklahoma and Oregon was unranked for the first time in four years after losing for the second time in the last month.

The Bulldogs, who had been No. 2 for five straight polls while rolling off five straight lopsided wins, went on the road and beat Alabama 20-17 with the help of what appeared to be a missed pass interference call in the end zone late in the game.

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AP top 25 rankings

St. Louis routs the Galaxy

Carlo Holse scored three goals in the first 21 minutes and had the second hat trick in club history to help St. Louis City beat the Galaxy 6-2 on Sunday night to extend their unbeaten streak across all competitions to 20 games and tie the MLS record.

St. Louis, which is 13-0-5 in its past 18 regular-season games, tied the mark set when the New York Red Bulls went unbeaten in an MLS-record 20 consecutive games across all competitions in 2016.

Rafael Navarro converted from the penalty spot in the 45th minute, scored again in the 53rd and added two assists for St. Louis (14-6-8). Lukas MacNaughton scored on a diving header in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time and Roman Burki had five saves.

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Galaxy summary

MLS standings

This day in sports history

1920 — In the final race of his career, 3-year-old Man O War defeats 1919 Triple Crown winner Sir Barton in a match race, the Kenilworth Park Gold Cup. Sent off at odds of 1-20, Man o War wins by seven lengths for his 14th consecutive victory.

1940 — Tennessee registers its 17th consecutive regular-season shutout with a 53-0 rout of Tennessee-Chattanooga. The record streak started on Nov. 5, 1938, also against Tennessee-Chattanooga.

1946 — The No. 2 Texas Longhorns beat No. 1 Oklahoma 28-7. It’s the eighth 1-2 matchup in AP poll history and the first time the second-ranked team wins the game.

1976 — Don Murdoch of the New York Rangers ties an NHL record for rookies with five goals in a 10-4 victory over the Minnesota North Stars.

1979 — Boston Celtics guard Chris Ford scores first three-point basket in NBA history in 1st quarter of 114-106 win vs. Houston at Boston Garden; game also marks debut of Boston rookie Larry Bird.

1979 — Future Basketball Hall of Fame forward Magic Johnson makes his debut for the Lakers at the San Diego Clippers; Lakers win, 103-102.

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1986 — Walter Payton becomes the first NFL player to accumulate 20,000 all-purpose yards in the Chicago Bears’ 20-7 victory over the Houston Oilers. Payton has 76 yards rushing and 30 yards receiving for a career total of 20,045.

1989 — Dallas running back Herschel Walker is traded from Cowboys to Minnesota Vikings for five players and six future draft picks including future stars Emmitt Smith, Russell Maryland, Kevin Smith and Darren Woodson.

1991 — Doug Flutie of the British Columbia Lions breaks Warren Moon’s CFL record for yards passing in a season with a 582-yard performance in a 45-38 overtime loss to Edmonton.

1997 — James Stewart of the Jacksonville Jaguars becomes the fourth player in NFL history and the first since 1963 to rush for five touchdowns. All the TDs are for less than 10 yards, and he finishes with 102 yards on 15 carries in Jacksonville’s 38-21 victory over Philadelphia.

2003 — FIFA Women’s World Cup Final, Home Depot Center, Carson, Calif: Nia Künzer scores winner in sudden death extra time as Germany beats Sweden, 2-1.

2003 — Michael Schumacher wins a record sixth world title. He clinches the Formula One championship by two points after finishing eighth in the Japanese Grand Prix. Ferrari teammate Rubens Barrichello wins the season-ending race.

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2007 — Philadelphia forward Jesse Boulerice is suspended 25 games by the NHL for striking Vancouver’s Ryan Kesler across the face with his stick, the longest single-season ban in league history.

2008 — Arizona becomes the first team in NFL history to block a punt to score the winning TD in overtime in their 30-24 win over Dallas.

2009 — Brent Seabrook scores 26 seconds into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks matched the biggest comeback in NHL history, rallying from a five-goal deficit to beat the Calgary Flames 6-5. Chicago fell behind 5-0 in the first period before overtaking the Flames.

2016 — Auston Matthews takes 40 minutes to get into the NHL record book. In the highest-scoring debut in modern NHL history, Matthews scores four goals for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 5-4 loss to Ottawa. Kyle Turris scores 37 seconds into overtime to give the Senators the season-opening victory. The 19-year-old Matthews, who was the 12th first overall pick to score in his NHL debut, gets his fourth goal with three seconds left in the second period.

2019 — Kenyan distance runner Eliud Kipchoge becomes the first to run the marathon in under two hours (1:59:40)

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time...

That concludes today’s newsletter. If you have any feedback, ideas for improvement or things you’d like to see, email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com . To get this newsletter in your inbox, click here .