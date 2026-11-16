The Sports Report: Shorthanded Rams rout the Cardinals

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Rams defeat the Cardinals

From Gary Klein: Sean McVay knows how to artfully pivot.

And not just when the typically forthcoming Rams coach deflects credit or sidesteps answering a question.

No, McVay showed an uncanny change of direction — and formations — when he switched to a tight-end heavy set that helped the Rams’ offense flourish into the NFL’s most productive unit.

On Sunday, with star receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua on injured reserve, the resourceful McVay masterfully did it again.

Advertisement

He turned back the NFL clock and deployed running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum at the same time. He utilized an extra offensive lineman on occasion. And he survived two centers leaving the game because of injuries as the Rams routed the Arizona Cardinals 34-6 at State Farm Stadium.

Matthew Stafford passed for three touchdowns and Corum rushed for 100 yards and scored a touchdown as the Rams extended their winning streak to four games.

Kam Kinchens and Wesley Bailey intercepted passes and the Rams amassed five sacks as they improved to 6-4 heading into a bye, something McVay and his charges have been looking forward to for weeks.

Advertisement

Continue reading here

Rams summary

NFL standings

Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Lakers hang on to beat the Suns

From Broderick Turner: He told his group the bitter truth.

It was a “disservice” for the Lakers to nearly blow what appeared to be an insurmountable 31-point lead. He said that playing “to our standards” is what’s expected from the Lakers — and seeing a huge lead sliced to five points didn’t reflect that.

Yes, the Lakers are tied for the best record in the NBA at 12-2. Yes, they have won eight straight games. And yes, his team has one of the best offensive engines in the league in Luka Doncic.

Even with all that and a 131-123 win over the Phoenix Suns, Lakers coach JJ Redick wasn’t pleased with what he saw in the fourth quarter Sunday.

Continue reading here

Lakers box score

NBA standings

No. 3 USC women lose to No. 1 South Carolina

Tessa Johnson scored a career-high 28 points, Joyce Edwards added 20 points and 10 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina held on to beat No. 3 USC 89-85 Sunday in a game billed as the battle for the “The Real SC.”

Chloe Kitts chipped in with 15 points and 12 rebounds for her third straight double-double for South Carolina (4-0), which shot 55% from the field while holding USC to 42%.

JuJu Watkins was eight of 20 from the field for 25 points for USC (3-1), while Saniyah Hall added 17 points and nine rebounds. Kennedy Smith had 15 points.

Advertisement

USC box score

Toronto wins WNBA draft lottery for chance to potentially select JuJu Watkins

USC men set a margin-of-victory record

Alijah Arenas scored 21 points, Rodney Rice added 18 and No. 21 USC routed Arkansas Pine Bluff 122-46 on Sunday.

The Trojans (4-0) won by 76 points to set a program record for margin of victory against a collegiate opponent, breaking the previous record of 64 against New Mexico in 1955. USC also had 66-point wins against Manual Arts High School in 1913 and Southern California Telephone in 1925.

It was the second time this week the Golden Lions (0-5) were on the wrong side of a record-setting margin of victory. No. 9 UCLA had a 69-point win over Arkansas Pine Bluff on Wednesday.

Continue reading here

UCLA women defeat Princeton

KK Bransford scored 14 points, UCLA smothered previously unbeaten Princeton with its defense and the 10th-ranked Bruins beat the Tigers 55-34 on Sunday for their 35th consecutive win.

The Bruins have also won 23 straight at home.

Sienna Betts had 11 points and tied her career high with three blocks for UCLA (4-0), the defending national champion.

Continue reading here

UCLA box score

Clippers defeat the Hornets

Darius Garland scored 27 points, Max Strus had 14 off the bench and the Clippers beat the Charlotte Hornets for the 17th straight time with a 113-105 victory Sunday.

Advertisement

Derrick Jones Jr. and Isaiah Jackson each scored 13 points, while Keaton Wagler and Gradey Dick had 12 apiece as the Clippers overcame a 13-point deficit in the third quarter to win for the third time in four games following a 1-7 start.

Coby White scored 21 points and Naz Reid added 17 for the Hornets, who lost for the eighth time in their past nine games and fell to 0-2 at the start of a four-game road trip. Coach Charles Lee was ejected when he received a pair of technical fouls in a 17-second stretch of the third quarter.

Continue reading here

Clippers box score

NBA standings

Cutter Gauthier extends streak as Ducks win

Cutter Gauthier extended the NHL’s longest goals streak in 29 years to nine games, and Beckett Sennecke had two goals and an assist in the Ducks’ 6-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Sunday night.

Captain Mikael Granlund, Jeff Malott and Tim Washe also scored and Ville Husso made 20 saves for the Ducks (11-9-1), who rebounded smartly from consecutive unimpressive losses for their sixth victory in eight games.

Gauthier added to his streak in style during the first period, ripping a wrist shot past Devin Cooley from the far side of the faceoff circle. Gauthier has 16 goals during this binge and 18 on the season, second-most in the NHL behind Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.

Continue reading here

Ducks summary

NHL standings

This day in sports history

1929 — USC and Notre Dame play before 112,912 at Soldier Field in Chicago, with the Fighting Irish prevailing 13-12. It’s the third time in the 1920s that the two schools attract more than 112,000 fans.

Advertisement

1957 — Notre Dame ends Oklahoma’s NCAA record 47-game winning streak with a 7-0 triumph.

1957 — Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics sets an NBA record with 49 rebounds in a 111-89 victory over the Philadelphia Warriors.

1962 — Wilt Chamberlain scores 73 points, including 45 in the first half, to lead the San Francisco Warriors to a 127-111 victory over the New York Knicks.

1968 — Ron Johnson rushes for 347 yards and scores five touchdowns to lead Michigan to a 34-9 rout of Wisconsin.

1976 — Rick Barry ‘s record NBA free-throw streak of 60 comes to an end in the Golden State Warriors’ 110-102 win over the Seattle SuperSonics. Barry scores 33 points, including nine of 10 from the free-throw line.

1980 — Doug Williams of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes for 486 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

1982 — The NFL Management Council and the NFL Players’ Assn. announce settlement of a 57-day player strike.

Advertisement

1991 — Gerry Thomas of No. 1 Florida State misses a 34-yard field goal by the length of a football with 25 seconds left, giving No. 2 Miami a 17-16 victory.

1993 — Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf of the Denver Nuggets has his consecutive free throw streak end at 81 in an 86-74 loss to San Antonio. Abdul-Rauf’s streak is the second longest in NBA history, trailing only the record 97 established by Minnesota’s Micheal Williams one week earlier.

1996 — Byron Hanspard of Texas Tech becomes the sixth major-college player to run for 2,000 yards in a season, rushing for 257 yards and four touchdowns in the Red Raiders’ 56-21 victory over Southwestern Louisiana.

1996 — Corey Dillon set an NCAA rushing record for a quarter, gaining 222 yards on 16 carries in the first period as No. 15 Washington overwhelmed San Jose State 53-10.

2002 — Larry Johnson rushes for 327 yards, a career-high four TDs and shatters the 31-year-old school career rushing record, leading Penn State to a 58-25 victory over Indiana.

2003 — 16-year-old Lionel Messi makes his official debut for FC Barcelona when he comes on as a substitute in a friendly against Porto.

Advertisement

2008 — Pittsburgh rallies to beat San Diego 11-10, the first such final score in NFL history, spanning 12,837 games.

2012 — Stanford snaps defending national champion Baylor’s 42-game winning streak, winning 71-69 when player of the year Brittney Griner misses a short turnaround at the buzzer.

2013 — Cartel Brooks of Heidelberg runs for 465 yards to set an all-division NCAA record in a 42-14 win over Baldwin Wallace. Brooks, with 38 carries, scores on runs of 81, 41 and 13 yards.

2013 — Ricardo Louis scores on a deflected 73-yard pass on fourth and 18 with 25 seconds left to lift No. 7 Auburn to a stunning 43-38 victory over No. 25 Georgia.

2014 — Erica Enders-Stevens wins the Auto Club NHRA Finals to become the first woman to earn the Pro Stock world championship title.

2017 — James Harden scores 23 of his 48 points in the second quarter while Houston puts up 90 points in the first half en route to a 146-116 win over Phoenix. The Rockets make 61% of their first-half shots to get the second-most points in a first half in NBA history.

Advertisement

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time...