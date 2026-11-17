Omarion Hampton umps over Ravens linebacker Ethan Burke in the second half Monday.

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Chargers get first win

The Chargers finally won a game — with the type of smash-mouth performance that has brought Jim Harbaugh so much success during his coaching career.

Justin Herbert and Omarion Hampton ran for first-half touchdowns, and the Chargers manhandled Baltimore at the line of scrimmage in a 23-20 victory over the Ravens on Monday night. Baltimore’s Derrick Henry was held to 10 yards in 10 carries. The Chargers outrushed the Ravens 160-16.

For a team that had lost 11 straight dating to last season, the Chargers looked downright superior for most of this game.

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“Let’s do it every week,” Harbaugh said. “It was good to see the smiles back on the faces.”

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Chargers summary

NFL standings

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UCLA men rout Long Beach State

Eric Dailey Jr. scored 25 points, making his first nine shots, to lead No. 7 UCLA to a 105-66 win over Long Beach State on Monday night.

Dailey helped the Bruins (4-0) to a lopsided 53-20 halftime lead. It’s the first time UCLA has scored 50 or more first-half points in three consecutive games in the Mick Cronin coaching era, which began in 2019.

Serbian star freshman Nikola Kusturica scored 13 points and added eight rebounds with four turnovers. Kusturica put an exclamation point on the first half with a one-handed slam with one second left before halftime.

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UCLA box score

UCLA remained No. 4 and USC was No. 18 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Monday, delayed one day because of travel problems throughout the U.S. that altered college football schedules.

Amid a topsy-turvy season, there was relative calm in the upper half of the poll Monday, with the top nine teams unchanged from last week and a surging Wake Forest cracking the top 10 for the first time in four years.

Nine teams ranked between Nos. 13 and 25 last week lost, and only one of those teams stayed in the same spot. Four dropped out.

The top 25 was released a day later than usual because the national air traffic ground stop pushed the Mississippi-Oklahoma game to Sunday.

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AP top 25 rankings

Two key injuries for Rams

From Gary Klein: For much of the season, the Rams’ offensive line avoided the injury barrage that sidelined multiple key players.

Not anymore.

Center Coleman Shelton will be sidelined four to six weeks and guard/center Dylan McMahon will be placed on injured reserve after suffering hamstring and knee injuries, respectively, during the Rams’ 34-6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, a team official said Monday.

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Shelton left the game in the second quarter because of a hamstring strain and was replaced by McMahon, who subsequently suffered a torn patella that forced him to leave the game. Beaux Limmer, who was making his first start at left guard in place of injured Steve Avila, moved to center, and Bill Murray replaced Limmer at guard.

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Posey, Lester join Hall of Fame ballot

Catcher Buster Posey and pitcher Jon Lester were among 14 newcomers on the Hall of Fame ballot for the Baseball Writers’ Assn. of America released Monday, while infielder Chase Utley and pitcher Andy Pettitte head 13 holdovers.

Pitchers Jake Arrieta and Andrew Miller and third baseman Pablo Sandoval also are on the ballot for the first time, joined by pitchers Wade Davis, Ervin Santana and Joakim Soria; infielders Asdrubal Cabrera, Starlin Castro, Kyle Seager and Ryan Zimmerman; and outfielders Jay Bruce and Brett Gardner.

Utley received 251 of 425 votes (59.1%) last year when Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones were elected, up from 39.8% in 2025. Pettitte appeared on 206 ballots (48.5%), an increase from 27.9% in 2025, and is on the ballot for the ninth time.

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This day in sports history

1956 — Syracuse beats Colgate 61-7 behind halfback Jim Brown. Brown sets an NCAA-record for points by a player in a game by scoring six touchdowns and kicking seven extra points for 43 points.

1959 — Syracuse’s Connie Dierking becomes the first player to foul out of a game in the first quarter, as the Nationals beat Cincinnati 121-116 at New York.

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1968 — The “Heidi” television special starts on time and cuts off the NBC broadcast of the Oakland-New York Jets game in the final minutes, leaving viewers in the dark and unaware that the Raiders score two touchdowns in the last minute for a 43-32 comeback victory.

1975 — Ken Anderson of the Cincinnati Bengals passes for 447 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

1981 — Bill Cartwright of the New York Knicks ties a 20-year-old NBA record by making 19 of 19 free throws in a 124-110 loss to the Kansas City Kings.

1984 — Purvis Short of the Golden State Warriors scores 59 points in a 131-114 loss to the New Jersey Nets.

1990 — David Klingler of Houston throws an NCAA-record 11 touchdown passes as the Cougars trounce Eastern Washington 84-21. Klingler completes 41 of 58 passes for 572 yards and ties the NCAA record for touchdown passes in a season with 47.

1991 — Detroit offensive lineman Mike Utley suffers a spinal injury on the first play of the fourth quarter of a 21-10 victory over the Rams and is left paralyzed from the chest down.

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2000 — Jason Kidd has a dubious quadruple-double — 18 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 14 turnovers in the Phoenix Suns’ 90-85 loss to the New York Knicks. The turnovers tie the NBA record set by Atlanta’s John Drew on March 1, 1978.

2001 — Lennox Lewis knocks out Hasim Rahman in the fourth round to get back his WBC and IBF heavyweight titles. Rahman’s championship reign of 209 days is the shortest in heavyweight history.

2004 — New Orleans ties an NBA low by taking just two foul shots in a 95-84 loss to Phoenix.

2007 — Martin Brodeur becomes the second goalie in NHL history to win 500 games by stopping 26 shots in New Jersey’s 6-2 win at Philadelphia. Patrick Roy won 551 games in his career.

2013 — Jimmie Johnson wins his sixth Sprint Cup championship in eight years. Johnson, who needed only to finish 23rd or better to wrap up the title, finishes ninth.

2013 — Sebastian Vettel wins the U.S. Grand Prix in easy fashion, setting an F1 season record with his eighth straight victory behind another blistering drive that gave the field no chance to catch him.

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2014 — Amber Orrange makes a go-ahead jumper with 1:38 left in overtime and the tying three-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining in regulation, sending No. 6 Stanford to an 88-86 victory against top-ranked Connecticut to snap the Huskies’ 47-game winning streak. UConn, which went 40-0 last season, loses for the first time since falling to Notre Dame in the 2013 conference tournament.

2014 — Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton agrees to terms with the team on a $325-million, 13-year contract. The contract tops the $292-million, 10-year deal Miguel Cabrera agreed to with the Detroit Tigers in March.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time...