Lakers guard Quentin Grimes reacts with Ziaire Williams and sinking a three-pointer late in the game Tuesday.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Lakers win in overtime

From Broderick Turner: Quentin Grimes stole the show from the showman that has been Luka Doncic, his career-high 47-point masterpiece a sight to behold for the Lakers in their difficult 118-114 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

And as fate would have it, Grimes sealed the game for the Lakers with two free throws with 11.5 seconds left in overtime, sending them to their ninth straight victory that gave them the best record in the NBA at 13-2.

Grimes was 16 for 24 from the field, 10 for 14 from three-point range and five for six from the free-throw line. He also had six rebounds and three assists. The 26-year-old joined Kobe Bryant as the only players in Lakers history with at least 10 three-pointers in a regular-season game.

Advertisement

Grimes delivered big for the Lakers for the second straight game. He had 22 points against the Suns on Sunday on seven-for-10 shooting, five-for-six on three-pointers.

Grimes made the tying three-pointer with 1.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter off a pass from Doncic, pulling the Lakers back from 18 points down in the third and sending the game into overtime tied at 111-111.

Continue reading here

Lakers box score

NBA standings

Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Clippers are routed by Jazz

Brice Sensabaugh scored a season-high 40 points, including 25 in the fourth quarter, and the Utah Jazz beat the Clippers 132-107 on Tuesday night for just their second victory of the season.

Sensabaugh sparked Utah’s 44-point fourth quarter and Keyonte George added 30 points and 11 assists for the Jazz, who improved to 2-13 with their first win since beating New Orleans on Oct. 23 in their second game of the season. Utah had been 0-6 on the road.

Sensabaugh came off the bench to finish three points shy of his career high. He shot 10 for 11 in the fourth quarter, five for six from three-point range, and finished 16 for 21, including eight for 11 behind the arc. He also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Advertisement

Continue reading here

Clippers box score

NBA standings

Darcy Kuemper stars in Kings’ win

Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots, including Morgan Geekie’s third-period penalty shot, for his 40th career shutout as the Kings beat the Boston Bruins 3-0 on Tuesday night to end a four-game skid.

Coming into the game a point ahead of the West’s basement, the Kings went ahead 1-0 when Mats Zuccarello’s wrister from the left circle slipped inside the near post 15:46 into the game.

Andre Lee and Erik Gustafsson also scored for the Kings, who picked up just their sixth win.

Continue reading here

Kings summary

NHL standings

Ducks fall to Blues

Jake Neighbours, Philip Broberg and Logan Mailleux scored in a three-minute stretch of the third period, and the St. Louis Blues held off the Ducks 8-6 on Tuesday night despite allowing Cutter Gauthier to extend his goal-scoring streak to 10 games with a hat trick.

Gauthier netted a pair of one-timers, then scored with 39.8 seconds left to cut the deficit to 7-6 and tie Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead with 21 goals. Gauthier has 19 goals, including four hat tricks, during his scoring streak.

Pavel Buchnevich’s empty-netter off the ensuing faceoff put away the game and gave the Blues their season high for goals.

Advertisement

Continue reading here

Ducks summary

NHL standings

U.S. men’s soccer could be lost without him

From Kevin Baxter: When Mauricio Pochettino signed a four-year contract extension to coach the men’s national soccer team through the next World Cup, he spoke of making “the program even stronger” and having “a lasting impact on the sport” in the U.S.

Turns out that impact only lasted three months, with Pochettino begging out of his $24-million contract last week to return to the English Premier League as Manchester United’s new manager. He and his staff will coach their last game with the U.S. on Tuesday night, facing Haiti in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal in Cincinnati.

Pochettino choked up in his goodbye news conference.

“I’m talking with my heart,” he said, fighting back tears.

But we thought he was talking with his heart — and his head — in August, when he agreed to continue the project he started in last summer’s World Cup, where he guided the U.S. to a record three wins and 11 goals before being bounced in the Round of 16.

Still, he left the national team better than he found it, instilling a sense of purpose and belief, rebuilding a team culture and deepening the player pool by giving 75 players at least one cap during a trophy-less tenure that saw him go 22-12-2 entering his final match Tuesday.

“If I had a vote, I would like to keep things the way they are,” said striker Folarin Balogun, who credited Pochettino with raising the standard and changing the team’s approach and intensity.

Continue reading here

This day in sports history

1962 — Bill Wade of the Chicago Bears passes for 466 yards and two touchdowns to edge the Dallas Cowboys 34-33.

Advertisement

1970 — Joe Frazier knocks out Bob Foster in the second round to retain the world heavyweight title in Detroit.

1974 — Charley Johnson of the Denver Broncos passes for 445 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-34 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

1978 — Vanderbilt’s Frank Mordica rushes for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-27 victory over Air Force. Mordica scores on runs of 48, 30, 6, 70 and 77 yards.

1990 — Monica Seles captures the first five-set women’s match since 1901, defeating Gabriela Sabatini 6-4, 5-7, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Virginia Slims Championships.

1995 — Iowa State’s Troy Davis becomes the fifth player in NCAA Division I-A to rush for 2,000 yards, reaching that plateau in a 45-31 loss to Missouri.

1995 — Alex Van Dyke sets an NCAA record for most receiving yards in a season, catching 13 passes for 314 yards as Nevada beats San Jose State 45-28. Van Dyke raises his total to 1,874 yards, surpassing the record of 1,779 set in 1965 by Howard Twilley of Tulsa.

Advertisement

2000 — Indiana’s Antwaan Randle El becomes the second player in NCAA Division I-A history to rush for 200 points and pass for 200 points in a career in a 41-13 loss to Purdue.

2003 — American soccer phenom Freddy Adu, 14, signs a six-year deal with MLS.

2006 — Top-ranked Ohio State beats No. 2 Michigan 42-39 in Columbus in the regular-season finale. The Big Ten rivals had the top two spots in The AP football poll since Oct. 15.

2007 — Jimmie Johnson becomes the first driver to win consecutive Nextel Cup championships since Jeff Gordon in 1997 and ’98, wrapping up the title by finishing a trouble-free seventh in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

2007 — Top-ranked Roger Federer wins his fourth Masters Cup title in five years, overwhelming No. 6 David Ferrer 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

2012 — Matt Schaub has a career-high five touchdown passes, completes a franchise-record 43 passes and finishes with 527 yards passing, second most in NFL history, to lead the Houston Texans to a 43-37 overtime win over Jacksonville. Norm Van Brocklin holds the record with 554 for the Rams in 1951.

2014 — The NFL suspends Adrian Peterson without pay for at least the rest of the season. The league informs the Minnesota Vikings running back he would not be considered for reinstatement before April 15 for violating the NFL personal conduct policy.

Advertisement

2025 — Lakers’ LeBron James, 40, begins his 23rd NBA season, the longest career in league history.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time...