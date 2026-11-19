Walker Kessler drives to the basket against Utah guard Darryn Peterson in the second half Wednesday.

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Lakers fall to Jazz

From Broderick Turner: The tank appeared to be empty, and there was nothing Luka Doncic or Quentin Grimes or Walker Kessler could do to help the Lakers this time.

Doncic and Grimes especially had been driving the Lakers during their nine-game winning streak, but their struggles Wednesday were a microcosm of what ailed the Lakers during a 109-97 loss to the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena.

Doncic and Grimes combined to shoot 18 for 48 from the field and six for 22 from three-point range.

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As a team, the Lakers shot 38.2% from the field and 27.3% from three-point range, their nine-game winning streak going down in the process.

After the Jazz opened an 18-point lead with 1:51 left, Lakers coach JJ Redick waved the white flag, pulling his starters after a rough night.

“I asked the guys, ‘Who in here feels like they played well tonight?’ Nobody raised their hand,” Redick said. “So, like everybody can be better. We can sit here and nitpick every single guy. Nitpick me. It’s like whatever. Could my rotation’s been different? Maybe gotten a little more offense. Maybe played a little more size at the five…Yeah, we’ll do all that.

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How three emergency centers helped Lakers survive the Hornets without Walker Kessler

Lakers box score

NBA standings

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UCLA men escape with a victory

Trent Perry scored 27 points, including five straight in the final two minutes, to put No. 7 UCLA ahead for good, and the Bruins escaped with a 75-71 comeback win over Cal State Fullerton at Pauley Pavilion on Wednesday night.

Perry added seven rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes to carry the ailing Bruins (5-0), who were favored by more than 30 points.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin said several of his players were ill, including top freshman Nikola Kusturica.

He was limited to seven points, eight rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes.

“Well, first off, I want to give the Cal State Fullerton kids all the credit tonight,” Cronin said. “They didn’t get the win, but their effort was tremendous.

“... My story about us, Trent bailed us out. We had a lot of guys, their body language was bad because things didn’t go their way.”

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UCLA box score

Lincoln Riley deals with another missed CFP

From Ryan Kartje: When it came to setting expectations ahead of this football season, USC wasn’t exactly subtle about where it believed the program was headed. The school put up billboards all over town, declaring that the “Time is Now” for Trojan football.

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But after suffering their third loss of the season Saturday, the Trojans were effectively eliminated from contention for the College Football Playoff. So is this season a failure? Or is it possible for USC’s season to be a success without making the playoff?

“It’s a fair question,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said when asked Tuesday. “It’s a very fair question.”

One he wasn’t quite ready to answer in mid-November.

“I’ll have no problem answering when we get to the end of this,” he explained.

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Dodgers must sign Tarik Skubal

From Bill Plaschke: Don’t you dare say the Dodgers don’t need him.

The Dodgers desperately need him.

Don’t you dare believe the Dodgers’ starting rotation is deep enough to withstand his loss.

It’s not as deep as you think.

And don’t you dare give the Dodgers a pass because their owner Mark Walter might have money troubles and there may be a lockout and how can they afford to spend more than $350 million on such an uncertain future?

Excuses, excuses, excuses.

Sign Skubal.

If the Dodgers are serious about keeping their swiftly closing championship window open, they will sign Tarik Skubal.

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This day in sports history

1961 — George Blanda of the Houston Oilers passes for 505 yards and seven touchdowns in a 49-13 rout of the New York Titans.

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1961 — Cleveland’s Jim Brown rushes for 237 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Browns to a 45-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

1966 — No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 2 Michigan State play to a 10-10 tie. The Irish rally from a 10-0 deficit against a Spartans team that features Bubba Smith and three teammates who were among the top eight picks of the next NFL draft.

1978 — Philadelphia’s Herman Edwards returns a fumble for a touchdown with 31 seconds left to give Philadelphia a 19-17 victory over the New York Giants. Instead of taking a knee to preserve a 17-12 victory, quarterback Joe Pisarcik botches the hand off to fullback Larry Csonka. Edwards picks up the dropped ball and runs 26 yards for the winning touchdown.

1983 — Jari Kurri of the Edmonton Oilers scores five goals and Wayne Gretzky adds three goals and five assists in a 13-4 rout of the New Jersey Devils.

1983 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar becomes the second player in NBA history to score 30,000 points, joining Wilt Chamberlain, as the Lakers win 117-110 at Portland.

1992 — Oakland reliever Dennis Eckersley is selected the American League’s MVP. Eckersley, who led the majors with 51 saves in 54 chances, becomes the ninth player to win the Cy Young Award and MVP honors in the same season.

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1993 — Oregon and Oregon State play to a 0-0 tie in Eugene. It’s the last scoreless tie in FBS history. Overtime for NCAA games starts in 1994.

1994 — Rashaan Salaam becomes the fourth 2,000-yard rusher in major-college history, running for 259 yards and two touchdowns in Colorado’s 41-20 victory over Iowa State.

1995 — The Baltimore Stallions defeat the Calgary Stampeders 37-20 to become the first U.S. team to win the Grey Cup in the CFL’s 83-year history.

2004 — Indiana’s Ron Artest and Stephen Jackson charge into the stands to fight with Auburn Hills fans in the final minute of their game against the Detroit Pistons. The brawl forces an early end to the Pacers’ 97-82 win.

2006 — Jaromir Jagr becomes the 16th NHL player with 600 goals when he scores in the first period of the New York Rangers’ 4-1 win over Tampa Bay.

2009 — South African runner Caster Semenya will keep her 800-meter gold medal from the world championships, and the results of her gender tests will be kept confidential.

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2011 — Robert Griffin III of Baylor passes for 479 yards and four TDs, including a 34-yarder to Terrance Williams with eight seconds left, and the 25th-ranked Bears beat No. 5 Oklahoma for the first time, 45-38. The Bears were 0-20 against the Sooners.

2018— Jared Goff throws a 40-yard touchdown pass to Gerald Everett for the go-ahead score with 1:49 to play, and the Rams outlast the Kansas City Chiefs for a 54-51 victory. Patrick Mahomes has a career-high 478 yards with six touchdown passes for the Chiefs. This is third highest-scoring game ever played.

2018 — Rutgers holds Eastern Michigan to an NCAA-record low four first-half points in a 63-36 rout. The Scarlet Knights tied a men’s NCAA Division I basketball record for points allowed in a half. The halftime score is 31-4.

2019 — LeBron James scores 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-107 to become the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double against all 30 franchises.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time...