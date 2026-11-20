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Bruins say they won’t overlook Michigan

From Connor Dullinger: Michigan is a shadow of its former self.

The Wolverines (5-5, 2-5) have failed to live up to their yearly playoff expectations, with the squad on track for its worst season since 2014.

But fans in the “Big House” care naught for their team’s record, and neither does coach Bob Chesney as his No. 4-ranked Bruins prepare for a potential crowd of more than 100,000 fans that will try to power the Wolverines to a season-altering victory Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor.

“They understand the importance of this game. I told them at the beginning of the week, ‘Anybody can do it for 10 weeks, can you do it for 11, 12, whatever else that might come after that?’” Chesney said. “I thought they attacked it well and understood the opponent that we’re about to play. Understood just how good they are in that place. That’s not an easy place to play.”

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Offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy highlighted that when facing a defense that ranks top 25 in the nation in rushing defense, scoring defense and total defense, in an adversarial environment his unit needs to focus on turning one- and two-yard gains into three- to four-yard plays.

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Puka Nacua suspended for three games

From Gary Klein: Since the start of training camp, the Rams had been waiting to see if the NFL would suspend star receiver Puka Nacua.

On Thursday, with the league entering Week 11 of the schedule, the NFL announced that Nacua has been suspended three games without pay for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy.

The Rams placed Nacua on injured reserve last week, so Nacua will serve the suspension despite being unable to play because of knee and toe injuries suffered during a victory over the Washington Commanders on Nov. 8.

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Nacua will be officially reinstated from suspension on Dec. 14, but he is not eligible to return off injured reserve until Dec. 20 against the Dallas Cowboys.

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Despite loss, Lakers are legit

From Mirjam Swanson: I don’t know who needs to read this, but it’s probably all of Lakers Nation.

Shots not falling doesn’t mean the sky is.

So the Lakers couldn’t quite match the UCLA football team’s 10-game winning streak, but that doesn’t make them any less of a pleasant surprise — or extinguish hope for a magical season of their own.

Playing three shorthanded games in four nights is a defense for poor offense in Wednesday’s 109-97 loss to the Utah Jazz, in which the Lakers’ nine-game winning streak petered out after they shot an uncharacteristic 38.2% (34 of 89) from the field and 27.3% (nine for 33) from three-point range.

“You’re only as good as your last game,” posited center Walker Kessler, who was good for only 10 points Wednesday.

But you’re also only human. And nobody’s perfect, no — but the Lakers are 13-3 and tied for the NBA’s best record out of the gate with the Philadelphia 76ers.

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They should expect a lot. Because the Lakers are legit.

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Will Gavin Newsom support a Dodgers gondola?

From Bill Shaikin: Gov. Gavin Newsom has branded himself as a guy that won’t back down from a fight with President Trump. These are Newsom’s words, from a press release issued two months ago by the governor’s office: “While Donald Trump looks for ways to hand public lands to private developers and roll back the safeguards that protect our parks, wildlife, and coastal communities, California is doing the opposite.”

On Thursday, in front of a few dozen souls huddled beneath canopies to get out of the rain, L.A. City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez called out Newsom for caring for public lands — well, one of them anyway — in the same way the governor said Trump does.

“California should be setting a different example,” Hernandez said, “especially if you want to be the next president of the United States.”

On Dec. 2, the proposed gondola to Dodger Stadium — first pitched eight years ago by former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt — comes before the state parks commission for a vote. The question: Is the project compatible with the land use plan for the Los Angeles State Historic Park, over which the gondolas would soar?

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Clippers lose to the Spurs

Victor Wembanyama had 32 points and 11 rebounds, Stephon Castle added 21 points and 12 assists, and the San Antonio Spurs held off the Clippers for a 124-112 victory on Thursday night.

Julian Champagnie added 20 points for San Antonio, which bounced back from a 105-93 loss to Detroit on Tuesday that snapped its 12-game winning streak.

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Wembanyama was 13 for 26 in scoring at least 30 points for the seventh time this season.

Darius Garland and Brook Lopez had 23 points apiece for the Clippers (4-10).

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Clippers box score

NBA standings

Timea Gardiner sets record in UCLA victory

Timea Gardiner scored a career-high 29 points in 27 minutes — all but two on a career-best nine three-pointers — and No. 10 UCLA routed Cal Poly 96-34 on Thursday night.

The fifth-year senior, who missed last season while rehabbing a torn anterior cruciate ligament, hadn’t made more than two three-pointers in her first four games. Gardiner was nine of 12 from long range in setting the program record for most in a game. Her other two points came on free throws.

The Bruins (5-0) had four other players in double figures: KK Bransford (16), Addy Brown (14), Donovyn Hunter (14) and Sienna Betts (12). Betts also had nine assists and eight rebounds.

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UCLA adds five-star recruit Ivanna Wilson Manyacka to its loaded 2027 class

UCLA box score

Top 25 rankings

USC men rout Tarleton State

Rodney Rice had 24 points and seven assists, Alijah Arenas scored 19 and No. 18 USC dominated from the outset to remain perfect this season with a 96-51 victory over Tarleton State on Thursday night.

Jacob Cofie added 13 points, Adonis Ratliff had 10 and Darius Ratliff grabbed nine rebounds as the Trojans (5-0) followed up a 76-point blowout against Arkansas Pine Bluff on Sunday with a 45-point win on coach Eric Musselman’s 62nd birthday.

USC shot 53.7% from the floor overall, and 13 of 26 from three-point range, after shooting 64.3% in the first half. Rice went five of nine from long distance, while Arenas was five of nine overall and has shot 50% or better in all five games.

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USC box score

Top 25 rankings

Kings rally to beat Maple Leafs

Adrian Kempe scored the only goal in a shootout and the Kings roared back from a three-goal deficit to beat Toronto 4-3 on Thursday night, handing the Maple Leafs their eighth straight defeat.

Alex Turcotte, Alex Laferriere and Erik Haula scored in regulation for the Kings (7-11-2), who got 24 saves from Darcy Kuemper.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist for Toronto. John Tavares and Dakota Joshua also scored, and Anthony Stolarz stopped 25 shots. William Nylander added two assists.

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Kings summary

NHL standings

Ducks shut out by Avalanche

Brock Nelson had two goals and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Ducks 4-0 on Thursday night, ending Cutter Gauthier’s goal-scoring streak at 10 games.

Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves in his 13th career shutout and first this season. He became the first goaltender to keep Gauthier from scoring since Vancouver’s Leevi Merilainen on Oct. 27.

The 22-year-old left wing was the first NHL player with a goal in 10 consecutive games since Teemu Selanne set the Ducks record with an 11-game run in 1997. Gauthier had four hat tricks during the streak, including Tuesday night in an 8-6 defeat at St. Louis.

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Ducks summary

NHL standings

This day in sports history

1934 — Busher Jackson scores four third-period goals to power the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Eagles.

1960 — Jerry Norton of St. Louis intercepts four passes to send past the Washington Redskins 26-14.

1969 — Brazilian soccer legend Pelé scores his 1,000th goal.

1977 — Walter Payton rushes for an NFL record 275 yards, and the Chicago Bears edge the Minnesota Vikings 10-7.

1979 — Red Holzman of the New York Knicks wins his 500th game, a 130-125 overtime victory over Houston at Madison Square Garden. Holzman is the second coach, after Red Auerbach, to reach that mark.

1983 — Seattle’s Dave Krieg passes for 418 yards and three touchdowns, lifting the Seahawks to a 27-19 victory over the Denver Broncos.

1983 — Steve Bartkowski throws a 42-yard desperation pass that is deflected to Billy Johnson at the 5-yard line, and he then fights his way into the end zone to give the Atlanta Falcons a 28-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

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1994 — Tisha Venturini scores twice and Angela Kelly, Sarah Dacey and Robin Confer add goals for North Carolina, which beats Notre Dame 5-0 for its ninth consecutive NCAA women’s soccer championship.

1997 — A.C. Green breaks the NBA record for consecutive games — his 907th straight appearance in the Dallas Mavericks’ 101-97 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Green surpasses Randy Smith’s mark of 906 set from 1972-83.

1999 — TCU’s LaDainian Tomlinson rushes for an NCAA Division I record 406 yards in 43 carries with six touchdowns in a 52-24 victory over UTEP.

2001 — Ball State beats No. 3 UCLA 91-73 in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational, one day after knocking off No. 4 Kansas in the opening round.

2010 — Mikel Leshoure of Illinois rushes for a school-record 330 yards and scores two touchdowns in the Fighting Illini’s 48-27 win over Northwestern at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. All offensive plays are run toward the same end zone because a brick wall, although heavily padded, is too close behind the other one.

2011 — Brittney Griner has 32 points and 14 rebounds while Baylor establishes itself as the clear No. 1 team with a 94-81 victory over No. 2 Notre Dame in the preseason WNIT championship game.

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2011 — Landon Donovan scores in the 72nd minute on passes from Robbie Keane and David Beckham, and the Galaxy’s three superstars win their first MLS Cup together with a 1-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo.

2012 — Jack Taylor scores 138 points to shatter the NCAA scoring record in Division III Grinnell’s 179-104 victory over Faith Baptist Bible in Grinnell, Iowa.

2016 — Jimmie Johnson ties Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt with a record seven NASCAR championships when he defeats Carl Edwards, Joey Logano and defending champion Kyle Busch at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time...