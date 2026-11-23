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Chargers lose to the Jets

From Sam Farmer: The New York Jets had lost five games in a row and hadn’t reached the end zone in nine quarters.

But they were reminded of an important lesson Sunday in a SoFi Stadium that felt half-filled:

There’s always somebody worse off than you.

In this case, that somebody was the Chargers. Not only did they fall to the struggling Jets 27-24, but now their quarterback is in concussion protocol.

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Justin Herbert did not speak to the media after the game, and his availability for next Sunday’s home game against New England is in serious question. Typically a player misses at least one week when placed in concussion protocol, but not always.

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Chargers summary

NFL standings

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Tarik Skubal signs with Mets

From Maddie Lee: The Dodgers will not be reuniting with left-hander Tarik Skubal, despite a mutually beneficial three months together.

Skubal is instead signing with the Mets for nine years and $450 million, as first reported by the New York Post and ESPN and confirmed by a person with knowledge of the agreement who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The Dodgers pursued him in free agency and were among the teams that reached the meeting stage. But this time, they weren’t the last team standing.

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It took a record-breaking deal for the Mets to land Skubal, dwarfing the 12-year, $325-million contract that Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Dodgers before the 2024 season to become the largest deal for a pitcher in MLB history. It also sets a record for average annual value among pitchers’ contracts.

The Dodgers made it clear from the end-of-season newsconference that they’d remain in touch with Skubal’s camp. But even during the general manager meetings, a week before their meeting with Skubal, they didn’t reveal how aggressively they planned to pursue him.

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Plaschke: Did Mark Walter’s money troubles cause Dodgers to strike out on Tarik Skubal?

From Mirjam Swanson: I’m not sure even USC film students would have scripted it this way, moving the stakes like goal posts one week before this season’s USC-UCLA rivalry game at the Rose Bowl.

But here we are: On Saturday, the No. 4 Bruins lost their first game and might have lost their second quarterback.

And, yes, that tees up a tantalizing spoiler opportunity for No. 18 USC when the teams meet Saturday at the Rose Bowl, but it also almost certainly crushes the Trojans’ pipe dream of leapfrogging the pack into College Football Playoff consideration.

Sure, USC — which woke up at halftime Saturday to take care of Maryland 35-21 and improve to 8-3 — can still knock the Bruins (10-1) out of the 12-team playoff. And, possibly, box them out of the Big Ten title game: If UCLA loses to the Trojans, and Indiana, Iowa and Oregon win their regular-season finales, there will be a four-way tie for first place and tiebreakers would put Oregon and Iowa in the conference championship.

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UCLA No. 10 in new AP poll, USC No. 15

A weekend of Big Ten upsets battered its teams in the Associated Press Top 25, with Sunday’s poll absent a single program from the conference among the top five for the first time since 2021.

Georgia, Utah and Notre Dame all won to hold steady as the top three teams in the survey of the 69-person media voting panel with one week left in the regular season. The Bulldogs earned 56 first-place votes, Utah received 12 (two more than last week) and the Fighting Irish got one.

From there, changes were everywhere, starting with UCLA dropping six spots to No. 10 — the best of the six Big Ten teams in the poll — after an 18-16 loss in triple overtime at Michigan. Indiana also fell — from No. 6 to No. 12 — after its 27-24 overtime loss at Washington. The Bruins will next face crosstown rival USC, which moved up three spots after a win over Maryland.

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AP top 25 rankings

UCLA women defeat Tennessee

KK Bransford scored 25 points to lead No. 10 UCLA to a 90-80 victory over Tennessee on Sunday night.

The Bruins (6-0) got help from Elina Aarnisalo with 22 points, Donovyn Hunter had 12 and Timea Gardiner scored 11 off the bench.

The Lady Vols (6-1) were led by Kaylene Smikle with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Fatmata Janneh scored 12 and Jada Eads had 10.

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UCLA box score

Top 25 rankings

UCLA men dominate Delaware

Filip Jovic came off the bench to score 17 points in 19 minutes, and No. 7 UCLA rolled to an 85-48 victory over Delaware on Sunday.

Jovic made seven of eight shots from the floor and three of five free throws for the Bruins (6-0), adding six rebounds and two assists.

Trent Perry made three three-pointers and scored 15 for UCLA. Nikola Kusturica added 12 points, including the first six in a game-opening 8-2 run. Xavier Booker scored 10 and Eric Dailey Jr. totaled nine points and nine rebounds.

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UCLA box score

Top 25 rankings

USC men defeat Louisiana

Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas each scored 18 points and 18th-ranked USC remained unbeaten with an 82-56 victory over Louisiana on Sunday night.

Rice hit two three-pointers and 10 of 11 free throws for the Trojans (6-0) while handing out six assists. Arenas sank four from beyond the arc and eight of 10 at the foul line.

Darius Ratliff finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four blocks for USC. Adonis Ratliff had 14 points and eight boards.

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USC box score

Top 25 rankings

This day in sports history

1947 — Sammy Baugh throws six touchdown passes as the Washington Redskins beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 45-21.

1958 — Bobby Mitchell of the Cleveland Browns returns a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns in a 28-14 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

1968 — Houston scores 49 points in the fourth quarter to complete the rout an injury-riddled, flu-stricken Tulsa, 100-6.

1975 — Minnesota’s Fran Tarkenton becomes the all-time completions leader in the NFL. Tarkenton completes his 2,840th pass in the Vikings’ 28-13 win over the San Diego Chargers.

1984 — Doug Flutie passes for 472 yards and leads Boston College to a 47-45 upset victory over Miami with a last second touchdown throw to Gerard Phelan.

1988 — Wayne Gretzky scores his 600th NHL goal.

1991 — Tony Sands smashes NCAA records with 396 yards and 58 carries and scores four touchdowns as Kansas trounces Missouri 53-29. Sands broke the NCAA one-game rushing record of 386 yards set this season by Marshall Faulk of San Diego State.

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1991 — Desmond Howard returns a punt against rival No. 18 Ohio State for a touchdown, celebrating with his “Heisman Pose” en route to No. 3 Michigan’s biggest win over the Buckeyes in almost 50 years. The Wolverines win 31-3.

1991 — Evander Holyfield comes back from a third-round knockdown to batter and bloody Bert Cooper before stopping him in the seventh round of a IBF and WBA heavyweight title fight.

1996 — Iowa State’s Troy Davis becomes the first Division I-A player to rush for 2,000 yards in consecutive seasons, gaining 225 yards in a 35-20 loss to Kansas State. Davis, who had 2,010 yards in 1995, finishes with 2,185 yards.

2001 — Middleweight boxer James Butler punches his opponent Richard Grant long after the final bell at Madison Square Garden in New York. Grant, winner of a 10-round decision, is dropped by Butler who connects with a short hook with gloves off. Butler, facing second-degree assault charges, is suspended indefinitely by the New York State Athletic Commission.

2002 — Penn State’s Larry Johnson becomes the ninth running back in NCAA Division I-A history to run for 2,000 yards in a season when he gained 279 yards and scored four TDs in a 61-7 win against Michigan State.

2007 — In a rare instance of double triple-doubles, Baron Davis and the Golden State Warriors get the better of Caron Butler and the Washington Wizards. Davis finishes with 33 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds and Golden State beat Washington 123-115. Butler ends with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

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2012 — The San Diego Sockers set a U.S. pro team sports record with their 41st consecutive victory, 14-4 against the Toros de Mexico in the Professional Arena Soccer League. The Sockers had been tied with the Sioux Falls Storm of United Indoor Football, who set the old record of 40 from 2005-08.

2014 — New Zealand teenager Lydia Ko ends a big year on the LPGA Tour with the largest payoff in women’s golf. Ko wins the $1 million bonus from the “Race to CME Globe” even before she begins a three-way playoff in the CME Group Tour Championship. The 17-year-old adds $500,000 when she defeats Carlota Ciganda of Spain on the fourth extra hole at Tiburon Golf Club.

2016 — Kevin Love scores 40 points, including an NBA-record 34 in the first quarter, LeBron James records his 44th career triple-double, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 137-125.

2018 — Phil Mickelson needs 22 holes to beat Tiger Woods in their head-to-head golf matchup. Mickelson wins the $9 million purse and a championship belt crafted with 18-karat gold and two karats worth of diamonds. The four extra holes force the match to finish under the lights at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas. B/R Live, the sports streaming platform for Turner Sports, makes the match available for free to anyone after technical difficulties prevent those who paid $19.99 to see the live stream.

2023 — Dallas Cowboys defensive back Ron Bland breaks NFL single-season record for interception returns for a touchdown with his fifth, in 45-10 win over visiting Washington Commanders; previous record of 4 set in 1971 and most recently tied in 1993.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time...

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