Luka Doncic drive toward the basket while being guarded by Utah’s Josh Green in the third quarter Monday.

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Lakers get past the Jazz

From Broderick Turner: It took some work for the Lakers to win Monday night against the Utah Jazz.

It took playing as a whole unit, and it took a strong defensive effort when the offense struggled.

Five players scored in double figures, and the Lakers needed every bit of their contributions to pull off a 109-94 win at Crypto.com Arena.

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Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 28 points, but he was just eight for 24 from the field and three for 14 from three-point range.

Walker Kessler had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds to go along with two blocks. Jake LaRavia had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Matisse Thybulle scored 14 points and Collin Sexton had 12 points off the bench.

The Lakers shot 43% from the field and just 29% from three-point range. But they held the Jazz (3-16) to just 32% shooting from the field in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 31-17.

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Lakers box score

NBA standings

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Ty Dieffenbach might play against USC

From Connor Dullinger: UCLA coach Bob Chesney is not ruling out starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach from Saturday’s high stakes rivalry game against USC at the Rose Bowl.

Dieffenbach was carted off the field Saturday at the Big House during UCLA’s triple-overtime loss at Michigan on Saturday with what many feared was a serious, if not season-ending, injury. The quarterback has an injured hip along with a previously reported sore elbow and ankle, but his prognosis is not dire.

“It’s a little bit better than we thought. We got X-rays right there on the spot, and those were clean. He’s not nowhere near in the clear, but at the same point in time, he’s going to do everything in his power to get himself ready,” Chesney said. “... If you ask him, ‘Are you going to play?’ He’s going to say, ‘I’m doing everything in my power,” and that’s the sign of a warrior.”

Chesney said the Bruins will know more about Dieffenbach’s status against USC as the week progresses.

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Puka Nacua’s future with Rams is cloudy

From Gary Klein: Puka Nacua is done for the season, and while the Rams’ star receiver is a cornerstone of coach Sean McVay’s offense, his future with the franchise is not necessarily a done deal.

Nacua, who had knee surgery last week, is in the final year of his rookie contract.

If he had not been involved in a series of off-the-field incidents dating to 2025, Nacua probably would have had a massive contract extension in hand before this season began.

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Instead, the 2025 NFL receptions leader is on track to become a free agent unless he and the Rams agree to an extension, or the Rams place the franchise tag on him or they trade him.

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It’s OK that the Dodgers lost Tarik Skubal

From Mirjam Swanson: It’s fine.

Not even facetiously; it’s actually fine.

The New York Mets felt it wise to give 30-year-old Tarik Skubal a monumentally massive nine-year, $450 million deal and the Dodgers did not.

Good.

Maybe it was the uncertainty of a new CBA and what that might look like that dissuaded the club from bidding to retain the high-priced starting pitcher. Maybe it’s the Dodgers doing some budgeting, in light of the federal investigations into team owner Mark Walter’s business empire.

Maybe it’s simply that the Dodgers aren’t dumb.

Skubal, who already has undergone three elbow surgeries, will be making $50 million every season until he’s 38.

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Clippers lose to Rockets

Kevin Durant scored 32 points and Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson each had 20 to lead the Houston Rockets to a 116-104 win over the Clippers on Monday night.

Houston led by six points with about three minutes remaining before Durant made consecutive three-pointers to make it 109-97.

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Brandon Ingram made a basket for the Clippers but an off-balance three by Durant seconds later put the Rockets up 112-99 with 1:30 remaining.

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Clippers box score

NBA standings

USC women rout Northern Arizona

Jazzy Davidson scored 20 points, JuJu Watkins had her third double-double of the season, and No. 4 USC overwhelmed Northern Arizona 100-52 on Monday night.

Watkins finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Trojans (5-1). Sara Okeke had 17 points and six rebounds and fellow freshman Saniyah Hall added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Ryann Bennett had nine assists, with the team totaling 34 on 43 made shots.

USC has scored 586 points through six games, already a program record to start a season. The Trojans are averaging 97.7 points per game, good for fourth-best among all teams.

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USC box score

Top 25 rankings

LAFC loses playoff opener

Daniel Edelman scored in the first half, Jeon Sang-bin had a goal and an assist, and St. Louis City never trailed in a 3-2 victory over LAFC on Monday night in an MLS Cup Western Conference first-round opener of the best-of-three series.

Game 2 is at BMO Stadium on Saturday.

Edelman gave St. Louis City its first lead in a postseason match with his first playoff goal, scoring in the 35th minute with assists from Rafael Navarro and Sang-bin.

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LAFC summary

MLS playoffs schedule

Kings defeat the Canadiens

Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots as the Kings spoiled Dylan Larkin’s debut with the Montreal Canadiens with a 2-1 victory Monday night.

Alex Laferriere and Trevor Moore scored as the Kings (8-12-2) won for the third time in four games.

Kings captain Drew Doughty became just the second player to skate in 1,300 games with the franchise, joining longtime teammate Anze Kopitar (1,521).

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Kings summary

NHL standings

Ducks lose to Kraken

Kaapo Kakko scored the go-ahead goal for Seattle (11-9-1) with 2:25 left in the game, and the Kraken beat the Ducks (11-13-1) Monday night, 3-2.

The Ducks are now on a four-game losing streak.

Kakko’s goal was his fourth of the season, with Brandon Montour and Mackie Samoskevich each providing assists on the play.

The teams combined for five goals in the third period after going scoreless through the first two frames.

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Ducks summary

NHL standings

U.S. to host 2031 Women’s World Cup

The United States is going to be a soccer World Cup host again in 2031 and England will do so for the first time since 1966.

FIFA on Monday confirmed the U.S. will lead a four-nation, regional co-hosting of the 2031 Women’s World Cup — with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica — and a United Kingdom project led by England was ratified for the 2035 edition.

The winning candidates and FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised commercially successful tournaments — the first editions with 48 teams and 104 games — and to reinvest all that money in women’s soccer.

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This day in sports history

1904 — Fullback Sam McAllester is thrown for a touchdown to give Tennessee a 7-0 victory over Alabama. McAllester, wearing a wide leather belt with handles sewn on the side, is repeatedly thrown by two teammates over the line of scrimmage, including the only touchdown of the game.

1927 — The “Golden Egg Trophy,” is presented for the first time at the Egg Bowl played on Thanksgiving Day. Mississippi beats Mississippi State (then Mississippi A&M) 20-12.

1949 — The Syracuse Nationals edge the Anderson Packers 125-123 in five overtimes in the National Basketball league.

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1949 — Led by quarterback Joe Paterno, Brown overcomes a 26-7 third-quarter deficit by scoring 34 points in the final 17 minutes to beat Colgate 41-26.

1957 — Cleveland Browns rookie Jim Brown rushes for 232 yards and scores four touchdowns in a 45-31 victory over the Rams.

1960 — Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors sets an NBA record with 55 rebounds in a 132-129 loss to the Boston Celtics.

1977 — Miami’s Bob Griese throws for six touchdowns in a 55-14 Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions.

1985 — Ron Brown of the Rams returns two kickoffs for touchdowns in a 34-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

1996 — Karrie Webb, capping a sensational rookie year, wins the season-ending LPGA Tour Championship to become the first player in tour history to earn more than $1 million in a season.

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2000 — LaDainian Tomlinson caps the fourth-best rushing season with 174 yards and a touchdown in TCU’s 62-7 victory over SMU. Tomlinson, who also won his second straight NCAA rushing title, finishes the season with 2,158 yards.

2002 — Annika Sorenstam completes the best LPGA Tour season in 38 years with a 4-under 68 to win the season-ending ADT Championship, her 11th victory of the year.

2007 — Kevin Smith rushes for 219 yards and a touchdown to surpass 2,000 yards for the season in Central Florida’s 36-20 win over UTEP. Smith is the nation’s leading rushing with 2,164 yards, the fourth highest in Division I-A (Bowl Subdivision) history.

2010 — Boston’s Mark Recchi scores two third-period goals to become the 13th NHL player to reach 1,500 points and helps the Bruins defeat Florida 3-1.

2011 — In the first NFL game featuring brothers as opposing head coaches, John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens top Jim Harbaugh’s San Francisco 49ers 16-6.

2013 — Sebastian Vettel wins Formula One’s season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix, matching Michael Schumacher’s record of 13 victories in a year and equaling the nine consecutive wins of Alberto Ascari.

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2015 — The defending champion Golden State Warriors set the record for best start in NBA history at 16-0. Stephen Curry has 24 points and nine assists in a 111-77 rout of the Lakers.

2018 — Dwayne Haskins throws five touchdown passes, freshman Chris Olave scores twice and blocks a punt that is returned for a TD and No. 10 Ohio State continues its mastery over No. 4 Michigan with a 62-39 victory.

2018 — Kellen Mond’s 2-point conversion to Kendrick Rogers in the seventh overtime gives Texas A&M a 74-72 victory over No. 8 LSU, tying the NCAA record for most overtimes in an FBS game.

2018 — Florida uses a punishing ground attack to end a five-game losing streak to Florida State, defeating the Seminoles 41-14. The Gators send the Seminoles (5-7) their first losing season since 1976, Bobby Bowden’s first season as head coach.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time...