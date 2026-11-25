The Bruins offense huddles up against Michigan in the first half Saturday.

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UCLA now No. 9 in CFP rankings

UCLA plummeted five spots to No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, suggesting the Bruins need to beat USC on Saturday to be assured a spot in the 12-team playoff.

The Bruins’ (10-1) fell to Michigan in triple overtime after losing starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach to a hip injury the first drive in overtime.

UCLA coach Bob Chesney said Monday the injury was less catastrophic than initially feared and Dieffenbach would be able to play if the Bruins reached the playoff. Chesney also said it was possible that Dieffenbach could play against the Trojans. The quarterback tossed the ball at practice Tuesday as he continues to receive treatment on his injured hip.

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UCLA is hoping to avoid the penalty Florida State faced in 2023 after losing its starting quarterback to injury cost the Seminoles a spot in what was then a four-team playoff field. The playoff field will consist of 12 teams this season before expanding to 24 next year.

USC (8-3), meanwhile, moved from No. 18 to No. 15 after the Trojans’ win over Maryland last Saturday.

UCLA, which was one of two undefeated teams in the country before losing to the Wolverines, has faced questions about its schedule strength and the quality of its wins. The Bruins’ difficulty moving the football before Dieffenbach’s injury likely was a factor in its five-spot drop.

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UCLA women are now 7-0

Sienna Betts and Elina Aarnisalo each scored 12 points to lead a balanced offense for No. 10 UCLA as the Bruins beat St. John’s 69-56 on Tuesday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.

Addy Brown and Timea Gardiner had 10 points apiece for the Bruins (7-0), who have won 38 consecutive games dating to last season.

UCLA led 12-6 in the first quarter before closing with an 11-4 run to take a 13-point lead after 10 minutes. St. John’s (4-2) got within 23-14 early in the second quarter before the Red Storm were outscored 19-6 the rest of the half. Aarnisalo and Bonnie Deas got the spurt started with back-to-back three-pointers.

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UCLA box score

Top 25 rankings

Rams hope to channel the ‘Fearsome Foursome’

From Gary Klein: Myles Garrett appreciates football history and, apparently, etymology.

Long before the star edge rusher joined the Rams in June, he studied Deacon Jones, the Rams’ Hall of Fame end who was a member of the team’s “Fearsome Foursome” defensive line of the 1960s and first dubbed the act of violently tackling a quarterback behind the line of scrimmage a sack.

Garrett, a 10th-year pro, said that when he was in high school he watched programs and interviews that featured Jones.

“Listening to him speak, him coining the term ‘sack’, how much he’s done for this game and how special he was at the time in which he played,” said Garrett, who also incorporated Jones’ famed head-slap move into his prep pass-rushing repertoire.

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On Wednesday, the Rams will honor that era when they don for the first time “Fearsome White” uniforms for their game against the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium.

The new white and blue ensemble pays homage to the Rams’ front that featured ends Jones and Lamar Lundy and tackles Merlin Olsen and Rosey Grier.

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Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: How to watch, start time, odds and prediction

Galaxy fans want answers

From Kevin Baxter: Statistically, it’s far easier to make the MLS playoffs than it is to miss them.

Eighteen of 30 teams qualify for the postseason, meaning each one starts the season with a 60% chance of making the playoffs. No other major professional sports league in the U.S. is as generous.

Yet the Galaxy failed to make the cut this year. And last year.

In fact, the Galaxy have missed the playoffs four times in six years since Greg Vanney took over as manager. They also missed in three of the four seasons before Vanney arrived, meaning the Galaxy have cleared the lowest playoff bar in American sports just three times in the last decade. And they haven’t done it in consecutive seasons since Bruce Arena was the coach.

“I don’t think we did a good enough job collectively last year,” general manager Will Kuntz said. “So for us, it’s really about taking a hard look at everything we’ve done process-wise and saying ‘hey, how can we be better?’ Because it cannot continue like this.”

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Rob Jalón, who co-hosts the bilingual podcast La Cuna Galaxiana, opened his microphones to fans last week, and many expressed frustration.

“There’s no vision. There’s no identity,” said one.

“The standards for this club have dropped so bad, so low, that it’s sad. It’s hard for me to care about a club that doesn’t seem like they care about winning.”

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This day in sports history

1925 — Red Grange, playing his first game as a professional with the Chicago Bears, is held to 36 yards in a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Cardinals.

1934 — The Detroit Lions suffer the first defeat in franchise history, 3-0 to the Green Bay Packers. The Lions had won the first 10 games of the season.

1948 — Howie Dallmar of the Philadelphia Warriors matches his NBA record for futility by missing all 15 shots against the Washington Capitols.

1976 — Buffalo’s O.J. Simpson rushes for 273 yards and scores two touchdowns in a 27-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

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1979 — Pat Summerall and John Madden broadcast a game together for the first time, a pairing that lasts 22 years and becomes one of the most well-known partnerships in TV sportscasting history.

1980 — “No Mas, No Mas.” Roberto Duran quits with 16 seconds to go in the eighth round at New Orleans, allowing Sugar Ray Leonard to regain the WBC welterweight title.

1983 — Larry Holmes knocks out Marvis Frazier at 2:57 of the first round to retain the world heavyweight title in Las Vegas.

1985 — Clemson’s Grayson Marshall sets an NCAA record with 20 assists in an 83-57 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore.

1995 — Tim Biakabutuka rushes for a career-high 313 yards as Michigan upsets Ohio State 31-23.

2002 — Ozzie Newsome becomes the first Black general manager in NFL history, signing a five-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

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2007 — San Diego’s LaDainian Tomlinson becomes the 23rd player in NFL history rush for 10,000 yards, reaching the milestone on a 36-yard run in the Chargers’ 32-14 win over Baltimore.

2007 — Minnesota returns three interceptions by Eli Manning for touchdowns in a 41-17 win over the New York Giants. Darren Sharper scores on a 20-yard return, Dwight Smith rumbles 93 yards and Chad Greenway follows from 37 yards just a few plays later.

2012 — The Toronto Argonauts beats the Calgary Stampeders 35-22 in the 100th Grey Cup. Toronto earns its 16th Grey Cup title and first since 2004.

2014 — Lionel Messi becomes the UEFA Champions League all-time scorer.

2018 — Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers sets an NFL single-game record completing 25 straight passes in a 45-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time...