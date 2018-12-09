What to know about every NFC team heading into Week 14

Arizona: The Cardinals have six offensive linemen on injured reserve. They are starting four linemen who played in their first NFL games this season.
Atlanta: Third-year linebacker Deion Jones set a career high with 15 tackles and added a sack last week in first game since going on IR with a foot injury after Week 1.
Carolina: Cam Newton needs only one passing yard to join Peyton Manning as the only QBs to start their careers with eight straight 3,000-yard seasons.
Chicago: Akiem Hicks and William “Refrigerator” Perry are the only Bears defensive linemen to rush for a TD. Hicks did it on a one-yard run last week vs. the Giants.
Dallas: Ezekiel Elliott is second to the Rams’ Todd Gurley in yards rushing and yards from scrimmage. Gurley has 1,175 and 1,649, followed by Elliott’s 1,150 and 1,573.
Detroit: QB Matthew Stafford has eight turnovers in the fourth quarter this season, including three interceptions and one fumble in the last two games.
Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers hasn’t had a pass intercepted in his last 336 attempts. That’s a franchise record and 22 shy of Tom Brady’s all-time mark, set in 2010-11.
Minnesota: Kirk Cousins’ 3,490 yards passing rank sixth in the NFL but are the second most for a Vikings QB through 12 games. Warren Moon had 3,511 in 1994.
New Orleans: Drew Brees passed for a season-high 439 yards with three touchdowns the last time the Saints played Tampa Bay, a 48-40 loss in Week 1.
N.Y. Giants: Aldrick Rosas’ 57-yard field goal against Chicago last week broke a team record. Odell Beckham (quadriceps) won’t play.
Philadelphia: Fletcher Cox needs one more sack to become the Eagles’ all-time leader for interior defensive linemen. He’s currently tied with Andy Harmon at 39.
RAMS: Aaron Donald has at least two sacks in three straight games, the longest such streak of his career, and in five of the last six games. He leads the NFL with 161/2 sacks.
San Francisco: The 49ers have lost 10 or more games four seasons in a row, which is a franchise record. Their previous such low point was three straight years (1978-80).
Seattle: Russell Wilson is on pace to throw 39 TD passes, which would be a career high, with only seven interceptions, which would tie his career low from 2014.
Tampa Bay: Jameis Winston had 10 passes intercepted in four games before being benched. He’s had only one picked off in three games since returning.
Washington: Adrian Peterson has an NFL-record 16 TD runs of 50 or more yards. His 90-yard run against Philadelphia last week was the longest of his career.