Ask Farmer: Why are NFL goal posts yellow, and not blue or red?

Farmer: The author of this letter asked after the fact to have his name removed, perhaps believing that it was a dumb question. I took the question to heart and made a bunch of calls to try to figure out the story behind yellow goal posts. I checked with representatives from the NFL, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the most prominent goal-post manufacturer. Nobody had a definitive answer, other than the obvious: Bright yellow not only provides good visibility for kickers but also for officials who need to determine if the ball sailed through the uprights.