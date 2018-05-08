NFL: NFLPA backs Eric Reid

The NFL players' union filed a non-injury grievance on behalf of free-agent safety Eric Reid.
The NFLPA cites one team appearing "to have based its decision not to sign a player based on the player's statement that he would challenge the implementation of a club's policy prohibiting demonstration" during the national anthem.
NFL policy does not prohibit demonstrating during the anthem. Referring to the labor agreement with the league, the union notes that NFL rules supersede any conflicting club rules.
The union also says "at least one club owner has asked pre-employment interview questions about a player's intent to demonstrate. We believe these questions are improper, given league policy."
The New Orleans Saints released veteran tight end Coby Fleener, a person familiar with the decision said. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the roster move has not been announced. Fleener played two seasons for the Saints, who signed him to a five-year, $36-million free-agent contract in 2016 — two seasons after the Saints had traded away star tight end Jimmy Graham. ...
The Oakland Raiders have officially signed free-agent linebacker Derrick Johnson to a one-year contract. Coach Jon Gruden had said last week the sides agreed to terms and the contract is now official. Johnson, 35, spent his first 13 NFL seasons with the rival Kansas City Chiefs and probably will fill the role at middle linebacker that NaVorro Bowman played the second half of last season. ...
Former Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers.