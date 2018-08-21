NFL notes: Victor Cruz retires, set to make debut on ESPN

Carolina Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis. The team said Kalil traveled to Florida on Monday for a second opinion on his knee from Dr. James Andrews and the decision was made to have the procedure. Kalil becomes Carolina's third starting offensive lineman — and the second tackle — to go down with a knee injury. … Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson expects wide receiver Josh Gordon will be on the practice field “very soon.” Gordon returned to the team Saturday following a three-weeks-plus absence connected to his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. The former Pro Bowler has only been allowed to attend meetings and watch from the sideline since returning. He may need to be cleared by the NFL before he can practice. …