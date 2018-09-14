NFL: Tony Gonzalez heads Hall nominees

The Indianapolis Colts waived tight end Erik Swoope and activated defensive tackle Jihad Ward from the practice squad. ... Left guard Josh Sitton was held out of his second consecutive Dolphins practice, casting doubt on his availability for this weekend’s game at the New York Jets. Sitton has been out with a shoulder issue. Wide receiver DeVante Parker is working his way back from a broken finger. ... Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has been held out of practice again with a sore knee, leaving his status uncertain this weekend’s game against Carolina. Coach Dan Quinn says he’ll know more about Freeman’s status on Friday.