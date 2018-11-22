NFL: Bears’ quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is ‘doubtful’

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was listed as doubtful Wednesday for the Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit against the Lions.
Trubisky suffered a right shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s 25-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
If he can’t play, the Bears will turn to backup Chase Daniel, who has not started or played extensively in an NFL game since 2014.
At 32, Daniel is the oldest player on the Chicago roster and hasn’t thrown more than two passes in a season since 2014 in Kansas City. He does have extensive knowledge of the Bears’ offensive system run by former Chiefs assistant and current Chicago head coach Matt Nagy.
Earlier this week, Chicago offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich said he saw no reason for play-calling to be altered should Daniel play.
“They’re not that significantly different,” Helfrich said. “Certainly, you’re going to tailor things to one person or another absolutely, but within the same structure. We’re not going to change the offense if something happens. You can’t do that.”
The Bears (7-3) have won four straight games. Detroit (4-6) is coming off a win over Carolina after three straight losses.
Darnold skips drills
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold suited up for practice for the first time since injuring his right foot but did not participate in drills, as he continues to recover.
Coach Todd Bowles says Darnold is progressing but is uncertain to play Sunday against New England.
Darnold was injured at Miami on Nov. 4 and sat out the Jets’ previous game against Buffalo on Nov. 11.
Josh McCown started in his place and would do so again if Darnold is unable to play.
Darnold was in sweats during the past few practices before Wednesday, but appeared to have no restrictions during light warmups. He did not throw a pass during the 30-minute window the media is allowed to watch.
Mariota limited
The Tennessee Titans are back in wait-and-see mode with Marcus Mariota.
The quarterback is trying to recover from a stinger that knocked him out of their last game. Mariota said that the stinger, which came from a hit to his head in last week’s 38-10 loss to the Colts, left him with some numbness in his throwing arm. But Mariota said the injury is not related to the nerve issue in his elbow that cost him playing time in September.
Mariota also said his grip holding a ball is fine. He wore a partial glove for five games to help him grab the ball better when recovering from the injured elbow.
“Basically one of those deals again with the nerves,” Mariota said. “Just feeling down my right arm wasn’t totally there, so it’s just one of those deals you just kind of got to wait and see for the nerve to calm down and things should be good.”
Mariota took part in individual drills Wednesday.
Broncos add corner
The Denver Broncos have promoted cornerback Brendan Langley from their practice squad. He replaces veteran cornerback Adam Jones, who was waived Tuesday, 48 hours after playing just five snaps on defense and returning a kickoff 16 yards in Denver’s 23-22 win over the Chargers.