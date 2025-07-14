Advertisement
The Coliseum will host track and field and the opening and closing ceremonies during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. (Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum)

Olympics

Your guide to official venues for 2028 L.A. Olympics and Paralympics

Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff Writer Follow

The 2028 Games will be the largest in modern Olympic history. L.A. will host the Paralympics for the first time. The proper stage for the more than 15,000 athletes competing in 2028 requires more than just Hollywood’s most iconic landmarks.

From the Pacific Ocean to the San Gabriel Mountains to the great plains in Oklahoma, the L.A. Olympics will use more than 30 venues to host 36 sports and 52 disciplines in the largest Games program in modern Olympic history. While the Olympic footprint sprawls across multiple states, the Paralympics will take place in a compact 35-mile radius encompassing L.A., Carson, Long Beach and Arcadia.

Olympic venues for mountain biking, race walking and soccer preliminaries have yet to be announced, along with sites for para weightlifting, para cycling road and the course and finish line of the para marathon. Soccer group-stage games will be played in stadiums across the country before the tournament returns to the Rose Bowl for the medal games.

As the final plan takes shape, here’s a look at where the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held in 2028.

Alamitos Beach

Long Beach Beach volleyball | Blind football
Long Beach will play host to the Olympic beach volleyball competition during the 2028 L.A. Games.
(Al Seib / For The Times)
After Games organizers failed to strike a deal with Santa Monica to host beach volleyball at the city’s iconic pier, the marquee sport landed at the center of Long Beach’s Olympic sports zone. Long Beach is hosting 11 Olympic sports and eight Paralympic sports.

After the Olympics, the temporary beach stadium will be used for blind football for the Paralympics.

Beach volleyball: July 15-29
Belmont Shore

Long Beach Coastal rowing | Marathon Swimming | Sailing
The Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier in Long Beach.
(Al Seib/For The Times)
After hosting sailing in the 1984 Olympics, Belmont Shore will only have windsurfing and kite surfing sailing events in 2028 while the Port of L.A. will host dinghy, skiff and multihull competitions. The Long Beach waterfront will also be packed with open water swimming events and coastal rowing.

Coastal rowing: July 24-25
Open water swimming: July 17-18
Sailing: July 16-20
BMO Stadium

Exposition Park Flag football | Lacrosse
Fans attend a match at BMO Stadium between Angel City and the Chicago Red Stars in June 2023.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Two of the new Olympic sports will share LAFC’s and Angel City FC’s home stadium. Lacrosse is back in the Olympics for the first time since 1908 in a fast-paced sixes format that is played on a smaller field with a shorter game time. Flag football, played with five players per side, will make its Olympic debut with an opportunity for active NFL players to participate.

Flag Football: July 15-22
Lacrosse: July 24-29
Crypto.com Arena

Downtown L.A. Boxing | Artistic gymnastics | Trampoline gymnastics | Wheelchair basketball
An artist's rendering of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics gymnastics competition at Crypto.com Arena.
(LA28)
The home of the Lakers, Sparks and Kings was initially slated to host Olympic basketball, but the opening of the Intuit Dome prompted the organizing committee to shuffle events and bring the marquee event of artistic gymnastics into downtown L.A.

Boxing preliminaries will be held at the Peacock Theater before the medal rounds end at Crypto.com Arena.

Artistic gymnastics: July 15-20, July 22-25
Boxing (finals): July 27-30
Trampoline gymnastics: July 21
Devon Park

Softball
The entrance to Devon Park in Oklahoma City.
(Erica Denhoff / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The Olympic softball competition will be played more than 1,300 miles away from L.A. in Oklahoma City. The complex that hosts the Women’s College World Series includes four fields, highlighted by the main 13,000-seat stadium. Organizers explored options to build a temporary softball facility inside existing baseball venues, but cited athlete feedback and experience as reasons to move Olympic competition outside of California to an existing sport-specific facility. With competition taking place in the latter half of the Games, softball athletes can still participate in the opening ceremony in L.A.

Softball: July 23-29
Dignity Health Sports Park

Carson Archery | Field hockey | Rugby sevens | Tennis | Track cycling | Wheelchair tennis

Dignity Health Sports Park and South Bay Sports Park on the campus of Cal State Dominguez Hills will host multiple events during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Carson will host five Olympic sports and three Paralympic disciplines at Dignity Health Sports Park, highlighted by archery and rugby in the main stadium used by L.A. Galaxy.

Tennis (Dignity Health Tennis Center): July 19-28
Field hockey (Dignity Health Fields): July 12-13, July 15-29
Archery (Dignity Health Sports Park): July 21-28
Rugby (Dignity Health Sports Park): July 12-13, July 15-18
Track cycling (Velodrome): July 25-30
Dodger Stadium

Elysian Park Baseball
Dodger Stadium will host the baseball competition during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Chavez Ravine will host the Olympics for a second time after baseball was included in the 1984 program as a demonstration sport. Baseball, along with softball, is back at the Games for just the second time since 2008.

Baseball: July 15-20
Galen Center

University Park Badminton | Rhythmic gymnastics | Wheelchair rugby
An artist's rendering of wheelchair rugby at the Galen Center during the 2028 Paralympics.
(LA28)
USC’s indoor arena used for volleyball and basketball games opened in 2006 and has hosted concerts, award shows and video game competitions.

Badminton: July 15-24
Rhythmic gymnastics: July 27-29
Honda Center

Anaheim Volleyball
The Honda Center in Anaheim will play host to volleyball during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
U.S. national indoor volleyball teams already train in Anaheim, only five minutes away from the Ducks’ home arena that will host Olympic volleyball competitions in 2028.

Volleyball: July 15-30
Intuit Dome

Inglewood Basketball
The Intuit Dome in Inglewood will host the basketball competition during the 2028 L.A. Olympics.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Opened in 2024, the home of the Clippers is the newest Olympic venue. Its debut allowed organizers to move the Olympic basketball competition to Inglewood while moving artistic gymnastics out of the Forum and into Downtown L.A.

Basketball: July 12-13, July 15-30
LA 84 Foundation / John C. Argue Swim Stadium

Exposition Park Diving

The LA84 Foundation / John C. Argue Swim Stadium in Exposition Park will host diving during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Originally constructed for the 1932 Olympic Games, the pool next to the Coliseum hosted swimming, diving, water polo and the modern pentathlon in 1932. It was not used for competition in the 1984 Games.

Diving: July 16-22, July 25-28
LA Clays Shooting Sports Park

Whittier Narrows Shooting (shotgun)

LA Clays Shooting Sports Park in South El Monte will host shotgun shooting during the Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The shooting range will host trap and skeet shooting disciplines in El Monte. While the venue near the Whittier Narrows Recreation Area is removed from the other shooting events in Long Beach, it still represents a geographical improvement from the 2024 Olympics, which held shooting three hours away from Paris in Châteauroux, France.

Shooting (shotgun): July 17-18, July 21-22, July 24
Long Beach Arena

Long Beach Handball | Sitting volleyball

An aerial view of the Long Beach Convention Center and Long Beach Arena, which will host multiple events during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The arena adjacent to the Long Beach Convention Center hosted volleyball during the 1984 Olympics. After Olympic handball in 2028, sitting volleyball will be held in Long Beach Arena during the Paralympics.

Handball: July 12-13, July 15-28
Long Beach Convention Center

Long Beach Shooting (target)
The Long Beach Convention Center will play host to shooting, artistic swimming, water polo and sport climbing.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
The Long Beach Convention Center hosted fencing in the 1984 Olympics and will be home to both Olympic and Paralympic shooting events in 2028. It will be the first time that shooting events will be within walking distance of other Olympic disciplines.

Shooting (rifle and pistol): July 15-17, July 19-20, July 22-25
Long Beach Convention Center lot

Artistic swimming | Sporting climbing | Paraclimbing | Swimming | Water polo
A look at the exterior of the Long Beach Convention Center.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A temporary open-air pool and climbing venue will be built in the parking lot of the Long Beach Convention Center. Sport climbing has expanded from just one medal opportunity per gender during its Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2021 to now three as each discipline — bouldering, lead and speed — offers individual medals. The pool will serve as the paraswimming venue while paraclimbing will make its Paralympic debut in Long Beach.

Artistic swimming (Aquatics Center): July 25-29
Water polo (Aquatics Center): July 12-13, July 15-23
Sport climbing (Climbing Theater): July 24-29
Long Beach Marine Stadium

Long Beach Rowing | Canoe sprint | Paracanoe
A boat navigates the waters of Marine Stadium in Long Beach.
(Al Seib / For The Times)
The first man-made rowing course in the United States was originally built for the 1932 Olympics. Lake Casitas hosted rowing and canoe events in 1984.

Canoe sprint: July 25-29
Rowing: July 15-22
Los Angeles Convention Center

Downtown L.A. Boccia | Fencing | | Judo | Table tennis | Taekwondo | Wheelchair fencing | Wrestling
An artist's rendering of wrestling at the Los Angeles Convention Center during the 2028 Olympic Games.
(LA28)
The 867,000 square-foot convention center will be split into three competition halls to host five different Olympic sports. It will also be home to five sports for the Paralympics. The convention center was used as the main media center during the 1984 Olympics.

Fencing (Hall 1): July 15-23
Taekwondo (Hall 1): July 26-29
Judo (Hall 2): July 15-22
Wrestling (Hall 2): July 24-30
Table Tennis (Hall 3): July 15-29
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Exposition Park Track and field | Opening and closing ceremonies
An artist's rendering of the Coliseum, which will host track and field at the 2028 Paralympic Games.
(LA28)
The iconic L.A. stadium will make history as the first venue to host events from three different Olympic Games. Built in 1923 to honor the U.S. veterans of World War I, the stadium has attracted nearly every major type of event in the world, including the 1932 and 1984 Olympics, Super Bowl I in 1967 and concerts by U2, The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen.

Olympic opening ceremony: July 14, 5 p.m.
Track and field: July 15-24
Olympic closing ceremony: July 30, 6 p.m.
Paralympic closing ceremony: Aug. 27
Peacock Theater

Downtown L.A. Boxing | Goalball | Weightlifting
The Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.
(AEG)
The theater at L.A. Live is most often used for entertainment award shows, including the Primetime Emmys. After boxing preliminaries and weightlifting in the Olympics, the Peacock Theater will be the home for goalball, a sport that requires excellent acoustics as visually impaired athletes roll a bell-filled ball into an opponent’s goal.

Boxing (preliminaries): July 15-23
Weightlifting: July 25-29
Port of Los Angeles

Sailing (dinghy, multihull, skiff)
A view of the Port of Los Angeles.
The coast off the Port of Los Angeles will play host multiple sailing events during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
The Port of L.A. was added as a co-host for the sailing competition in June 2025, splitting the sport disciplines with Long Beach’s Belmont Shores. While Belmont Shores hosted sailing during the 1984 Games, Port of L.A. was the sport’s first Southern California Olympic home in 1932 and has hosted several recent Sail Grand Prix events.

Sailing: July 23-28
Riversport OKC

Canoe Slalom
People participate in white water rafting at Riversport OKC in Oklahoma City.
(Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)
Oklahoma City is home to the official U.S. Olympic and Paralympic training center for rowing and canoe/kayak, which made it an ideal option for canoe slalom events that would have otherwise required expensive temporary builds in L.A.

Canoe slalom: July 14-22
Riviera Country Club

Golf
Tiger Woods prepares to tee off on the first hole at Riviera Country Club in February 2024.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Riviera Country Club hosted parts of the equestrian and modern pentathlon competitions in the 1932 Olympics, but golf was mired in a century-long Olympic drought. The sport returned to the program in 2016 and will feature a mixed team event in 2028 for the first time in Olympic history.

Golf: July 19-24, July 26-29
Rose Bowl

Pasadena Soccer
An aerial view of the 100-year-old Rose Bowl Stadium prior to the Rose Bowl Game.
(David McNew / Getty Images)
Knock-out stages of the Olympic soccer tournament will be at the Rose Bowl after preliminary rounds are played in stadiums across the country. The 2028 Olympics will feature an expanded 16-team women’s soccer tournament compared to 12 teams on the men’s side, a first for an Olympic Games, which traditionally featured 16 men’s teams and 12 women’s teams. The switch will make the 2028 Games the first female-majority Olympics.

Soccer (final stages): July 24-25, July 27-29
Soccer (prelinary stages, multiple cities): July 12-13, July 15-16, July 18-19, July 21-22
Santa Anita Park

Arcadia Equestrian
Horses on morning exercise run at Santa Anita Park on Friday morning as it opens for 23-day Autumn Meet in Arcadia.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
The horse racing track hosted equestrian events in 1984 and will be home to equestrian and paraequestrian events in 2028.

LA28’s original Games plan called for building a temporary facility in the Sepulveda Basin, but plans shifted toward Temecula’s Galway Downs, which had existing infrastructure and enough space to host dressage, eventing and jumping events in the same venue. Organizers then made a change in April 2025, citing, in part, Santa Anita’s proximity to other venues.

Equestrian: July 15-18, July 20-21, July 23-26, July 28-29
Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

Sepulveda Basin Basketball (3x3) | BMX racing/freestyle | Modern Pentathlon | Skateboarding

A look at the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, which will host multiple events during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The San Fernando Valley will host Olympic competitions for the first time, using temporary venues for BMX, skateboarding, 3x3 basketball and modern pentathlon. The Sepulveda Basin was going to host equestrian, but organizers opted to move the competition to an existing facility to help keep costs down.

BMX freestyle (Valley Complex 1): July 28-29
Skateboarding street (Valley Complex 1): July 18-20
Modern pentathlon (Valley Complex 2): July 15-18
Skateboarding park (Valley Complex 2): July 25-27
3x3 basketball (Valley Complex 3): July 16-22
BMX racing (Valley Complex 4): July 15-16
SoFi Stadium

Inglewood Swimming
SoFi Stadium will host swimming events during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
(Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)
Inspired by the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials that placed a pool inside Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, the 2028 Olympics will boast the largest swimming venue in Olympic history. The stadium used by the Rams and the Chargers will also co-host the Olympic opening ceremony with the Coliseum in the Games’ first dual-venue opening ceremony.

Olympic opening ceremony: July 14, 5 p.m.
Swimming: July 22-30
Paralympics opening ceremony: Aug. 15
Pomona Fairplex

Pomona Cricket

Pomona Fairplex will host the cricket competition during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Out-of-state options, including some East Coast locations, were considered for cricket’s first Olympic competition since 1900, but organizers will instead build a temporary sport-specific facility in Pomona. Cricket is one of five new sports on the Olympic program in 2028.

Cricket: July 12-13, July 15-20, July 22-29
Trestles (San Onofre State Beach)

San Clemente Surfing
The Trestles will play host to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic surfing competition.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Lower Trestles is a world-renowned surfing destination for its consistent waves that should offer reliable competition for surfing’s third Olympic competition. The state beach was even mentioned in The Beach Boys hit “Surfin’ USA.”

Surfing: July 15-18 (July 19-23 contingency)
Universal Studios Lot

Studio City Squash

Universal Studios in Universal City will host the Olympic squash competition during the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Squash is one of two sports making its Olympic debut in 2028, along with flag football. There will be a temporary squash facility built on the Universal Studios lot.

Squash: July 15-24
Venice Beach

Venice Marathon | Road cycling | Triathlon
Venice will host multiple events during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
The beachfront neighborhood will feature all three legs of the triathlon and use the point where Venice Boulevard meets the sand as the transition area and finish line. The starting points for the marathon and cycling road race will also be at the Venice Beach boardwalk with the course yet to be set.

Triathlon: July 15-16, July 20
Marathon: July 29-30
Cycling road race: July 22-23
