The Coliseum will host track and field and the opening and closing ceremonies during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. (Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum)
Your guide to official venues for 2028 L.A. Olympics and Paralympics
The 2028 Games will be the largest in modern Olympic history. L.A. will host the Paralympics for the first time. The proper stage for the more than 15,000 athletes competing in 2028 requires more than just Hollywood’s most iconic landmarks.
From the Pacific Ocean to the San Gabriel Mountains to the great plains in Oklahoma, the L.A. Olympics will use more than 30 venues to host 36 sports and 52 disciplines in the largest Games program in modern Olympic history. While the Olympic footprint sprawls across multiple states, the Paralympics will take place in a compact 35-mile radius encompassing L.A., Carson, Long Beach and Arcadia.
Olympic venues for mountain biking, race walking and soccer preliminaries have yet to be announced, along with sites for para weightlifting, para cycling road and the course and finish line of the para marathon. Soccer group-stage games will be played in stadiums across the country before the tournament returns to the Rose Bowl for the medal games.
As the final plan takes shape, here’s a look at where the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held in 2028.
Alamitos Beach
After the Olympics, the temporary beach stadium will be used for blind football for the Paralympics.
Schedule
Beach volleyball: July 15-29
Belmont Shore
Schedule
Coastal rowing: July 24-25
Open water swimming: July 17-18
Sailing: July 16-20
BMO Stadium
Schedule
Flag Football: July 15-22
Lacrosse: July 24-29
Crypto.com Arena
Boxing preliminaries will be held at the Peacock Theater before the medal rounds end at Crypto.com Arena.
Schedule
Artistic gymnastics: July 15-20, July 22-25
Boxing (finals): July 27-30
Trampoline gymnastics: July 21
Devon Park
Schedule
Softball: July 23-29
Dignity Health Sports Park
Dignity Health Sports Park and South Bay Sports Park on the campus of Cal State Dominguez Hills will host multiple events during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
Schedule
Tennis (Dignity Health Tennis Center): July 19-28
Field hockey (Dignity Health Fields): July 12-13, July 15-29
Archery (Dignity Health Sports Park): July 21-28
Rugby (Dignity Health Sports Park): July 12-13, July 15-18
Track cycling (Velodrome): July 25-30
Dodger Stadium
Schedule
Baseball: July 15-20
Galen Center
Schedule
Badminton: July 15-24
Rhythmic gymnastics: July 27-29
Intuit Dome
Schedule
Basketball: July 12-13, July 15-30
LA 84 Foundation / John C. Argue Swim Stadium
The LA84 Foundation / John C. Argue Swim Stadium in Exposition Park will host diving during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
Schedule
Diving: July 16-22, July 25-28
LA Clays Shooting Sports Park
LA Clays Shooting Sports Park in South El Monte will host shotgun shooting during the Los Angeles Olympic Games.
Schedule
Shooting (shotgun): July 17-18, July 21-22, July 24
Long Beach Arena
An aerial view of the Long Beach Convention Center and Long Beach Arena, which will host multiple events during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
Schedule
Handball: July 12-13, July 15-28
Long Beach Convention Center
Schedule
Shooting (rifle and pistol): July 15-17, July 19-20, July 22-25
Long Beach Convention Center lot
Schedule
Artistic swimming (Aquatics Center): July 25-29
Water polo (Aquatics Center): July 12-13, July 15-23
Sport climbing (Climbing Theater): July 24-29
Los Angeles Convention Center
Schedule
Fencing (Hall 1): July 15-23
Taekwondo (Hall 1): July 26-29
Judo (Hall 2): July 15-22
Wrestling (Hall 2): July 24-30
Table Tennis (Hall 3): July 15-29
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Schedule
Olympic opening ceremony: July 14, 5 p.m.
Track and field: July 15-24
Olympic closing ceremony: July 30, 6 p.m.
Paralympic closing ceremony: Aug. 27
Peacock Theater
Schedule
Boxing (preliminaries): July 15-23
Weightlifting: July 25-29
Port of Los Angeles
Schedule
Sailing: July 23-28
Riversport OKC
Schedule
Canoe slalom: July 14-22
Riviera Country Club
Schedule
Golf: July 19-24, July 26-29
Rose Bowl
Schedule
Soccer (final stages): July 24-25, July 27-29
Soccer (prelinary stages, multiple cities): July 12-13, July 15-16, July 18-19, July 21-22
Santa Anita Park
LA28’s original Games plan called for building a temporary facility in the Sepulveda Basin, but plans shifted toward Temecula’s Galway Downs, which had existing infrastructure and enough space to host dressage, eventing and jumping events in the same venue. Organizers then made a change in April 2025, citing, in part, Santa Anita’s proximity to other venues.
Schedule
Equestrian: July 15-18, July 20-21, July 23-26, July 28-29
Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area
A look at the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, which will host multiple events during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
Schedule
BMX freestyle (Valley Complex 1): July 28-29
Skateboarding street (Valley Complex 1): July 18-20
Modern pentathlon (Valley Complex 2): July 15-18
Skateboarding park (Valley Complex 2): July 25-27
3x3 basketball (Valley Complex 3): July 16-22
BMX racing (Valley Complex 4): July 15-16
SoFi Stadium
Schedule
Olympic opening ceremony: July 14, 5 p.m.
Swimming: July 22-30
Paralympics opening ceremony: Aug. 15
Pomona Fairplex
Pomona Fairplex will host the cricket competition during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
Schedule
Cricket: July 12-13, July 15-20, July 22-29
Trestles (San Onofre State Beach)
Schedule
Surfing: July 15-18 (July 19-23 contingency)
Universal Studios Lot
Universal Studios in Universal City will host the Olympic squash competition during the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
Schedule
Squash: July 15-24
Venice Beach
Schedule
Triathlon: July 15-16, July 20
Marathon: July 29-30
Cycling road race: July 22-23