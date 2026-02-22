2026 Winter Olympics final day live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

Pack mentality prevents Jordan Stolz from adding to his Olympic medal count

U.S. speedskater Jordan Stolz, left, skates from behind and finishes fourth in the men’s mass start on Saturday.

The spectacular Olympics of American Jordan Stolz ended on a bit of a down note Saturday, whereas his teammate Mia Manganello capped her speedskating career on a high.

Stolz, looking to become the first man in three decades to win three gold medals in long-track speedskating saw that dream disappear with a fourth-place finish in the unpredictable mass-start format.

The 21-year-old from Wisconsin had already won gold in the 500 and 1,000 meters, and a silver in the 1,500 heading into Saturday’s race.