Live Milan-Cortina Olympics: Final day

2026 Winter Olympics final day live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

Live updates from the final day of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

By Los Angeles Times staff
U.S. figure skater Alysa Liu takes part in the exhibition gala at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games on Saturday.
(Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

Pack mentality prevents Jordan Stolz from adding to his Olympic medal count

U.S. speedskater Jordan Stolz, left, skates from behind and finishes fourth in the men's mass start on Saturday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

MILAN — The spectacular Olympics of American Jordan Stolz ended on a bit of a down note Saturday, whereas his teammate Mia Manganello capped her speedskating career on a high.

Stolz, looking to become the first man in three decades to win three gold medals in long-track speedskating saw that dream disappear with a fourth-place finish in the unpredictable mass-start format.

The 21-year-old from Wisconsin had already won gold in the 500 and 1,000 meters, and a silver in the 1,500 heading into Saturday’s race.

Read the full story

Americans earn bronze medal in two-woman bobsled

Americans Kaillie Armbruster Humphries, left, and Jasmine Jones celebrate after earning a bronze medal in the two-woman bobsled on Saturday.
Americans Kaillie Armbruster Humphries, left, and Jasmine Jones celebrate after earning a bronze medal in the two-woman bobsled on Saturday.
(Alessandra Tarantino / Associated Press)

MILAN — Kaillie Humphries made history Saturday night at the Cortina Sliding Centre. And her 19-month-old son, Aulden, was there to see it.

When Humphries, and push athlete Jasmine Jones, finished third in the two-woman bobsled on the penultimate day of competition in the Milan-Cortina Games, she collected her sixth medal, matching American Elana Meyers Taylor for most by a female sledder. The prize, her second of these Games, also made her the most decorated woman bobsledder over the age of 40.

Yet her biggest accomplishment may have been the example she set for other mothers.

Read the full story
Snoop Dogg embraces NBC Olympic ambassador of joy role as Games shift to his hometown

Snoop Dogg gestures as he watches the women's 500 meters speedskating race.
Snoop Dogg gestures as he watches women’s speedskating on Feb. 15 at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games.
(Antonio Calanni / Associated Press)

MILAN — He’s as smooth as a bobsled track and sharp as a skate blade.

Snoop Dogg, the rap rapscallion who puts the OG in Olympic Games, plopped down on a couch in the NBC green room and muted the TV. It’s exhausting being everywhere at all times at the most spread-out Winter Games in history.

Whether he was carrying the Olympic torch, skiing with Picabo Street, sliding a curling stone or driving a Zamboni, Snoop was everywhere. He finished each day with a highlight show from the Milan studios.

Read the full story

Medal count for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games

U.S. two-woman bobsled bronze medalists Kaillie Humphries, left, and Jasmine Jones celebrate on Saturday.
(Alessandra Tarantino / Associated Press)

Here’s where the medal count stands Sunday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games:
Winter Olympics TV schedule: Sunday’s events and closing ceremony

U.S. forward Jack Eichel, front, battles Slovakia forward Martin Pospisil for the puck.
U.S. forward Jack Eichel, front, battles Slovakia forward Martin Pospisil for the puck during United States’ 6-2 semifinal win at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

CLOSING CEREMONY

11:30 a.m. — NBC

MULTIPLE SPORTS

2 p.m. — Best of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Games | NBC

9 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Closing ceremony, bobsled, cross-country skiing, curling, hockey. | NBC

Read the full story

