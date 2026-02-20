2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

- Share via
Golden goal makes U.S. women Olympic hockey champions over Canada
MILAN — Hilary Knight was a little more than two minutes away from taking home another consolation prize as a retirement gift from her final Olympic game.
In four previous Olympics, Knight lost to Canada in the gold-medal game three times. On Thursday, in the Milan-Cortina Games, the U.S. team she captains was 124 seconds from doing it again.
That’s when Knight added a bold-faced exclamation point to her spectacular career, deflecting a Laila Edwards slap shot from the high slot through her legs and past Canadian goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens to send the game to overtime, and the U.S. won 2-1 on Megan Keller’s goal 4 minutes 7 seconds into the extra period.
After shedding pressure, American Alysa Liu rides wave of joy to Olympic gold medal
MILAN — She flipped her hair. She shrugged. She dusted her hands off.
Alysa Liu makes winning an Olympic gold medal look easy.
The 20-year-old became the first U.S. woman to win the Olympic singles title since 2002, electrifying the crowd at Milano Ice Skating Arena with her “MacArthur Park” program Thursday and overtaking Japanese rivals Kaori Sakamoto and Ami Nakai, who won second and third, respectively.
Medal count for Day 14 of the Milan-Cortina Games
Here’s where the medal count stands Friday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games:
Winter Olympics TV schedule: Friday’s listings
Friday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.
MULTIPLE SPORTS
8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Bobsled, speedskating, curling, hockey and more. | NBC
BIATHLON
5:15 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 15-kilometer mass start | USA
9:15 a.m. — Men’s 15-kilometer mass start (re-air) | NBC
Looking back at first 13 days of the Milan-Cortina Olympics
The first 13 days of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games offered plenty of memorable moments.
Check out The Times’ daily recaps from the 2026 Winter Games ahead of Friday’s events:
