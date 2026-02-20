2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

Golden goal makes U.S. women Olympic hockey champions over Canada

Team USA’s Megan Keller celebrates her overtime goal to beat Canada for the gold medal in women’s hockey at the Winter Olympics on Thursday.

Hilary Knight was a little more than two minutes away from taking home another consolation prize as a retirement gift from her final Olympic game.

In four previous Olympics, Knight lost to Canada in the gold-medal game three times. On Thursday, in the Milan-Cortina Games, the U.S. team she captains was 124 seconds from doing it again.

That’s when Knight added a bold-faced exclamation point to her spectacular career, deflecting a Laila Edwards slap shot from the high slot through her legs and past Canadian goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens to send the game to overtime, and the U.S. won 2-1 on Megan Keller’s goal 4 minutes 7 seconds into the extra period.