Advertisement
Live Milan-Cortina Olympics: Day 14

2026 Winter Olympics Day 14 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

By Los Angeles Times staff
Canada's Cassie Sharpe competes during the women's freestyle skiing.
Canada’s Cassie Sharpe competes in women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe qualifying at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games on Thursday.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Golden goal makes U.S. women Olympic hockey champions over Canada

American Megan Keller celebrates her overtime goal to beat Canada for the gold medal in women's hockey at the Winter Olympics
Team USA’s Megan Keller celebrates her overtime goal to beat Canada for the gold medal in women’s hockey at the Winter Olympics on Thursday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

MILAN — Hilary Knight was a little more than two minutes away from taking home another consolation prize as a retirement gift from her final Olympic game.

In four previous Olympics, Knight lost to Canada in the gold-medal game three times. On Thursday, in the Milan-Cortina Games, the U.S. team she captains was 124 seconds from doing it again.

That’s when Knight added a bold-faced exclamation point to her spectacular career, deflecting a Laila Edwards slap shot from the high slot through her legs and past Canadian goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens to send the game to overtime, and the U.S. won 2-1 on Megan Keller’s goal 4 minutes 7 seconds into the extra period.

Read the full story

After shedding pressure, American Alysa Liu rides wave of joy to Olympic gold medal

American Alysa Liu smiles and acknowledges applause after completing her figure skating free program at the Olympics.
American Alysa Liu acknowledges applause after completing her figure skating free program at the Winter Olympics in Milan on Thursday.
(Natacha Pisarenko / Associated Press)

MILAN — She flipped her hair. She shrugged. She dusted her hands off.

Alysa Liu makes winning an Olympic gold medal look easy.

The 20-year-old became the first U.S. woman to win the Olympic singles title since 2002, electrifying the crowd at Milano Ice Skating Arena with her “MacArthur Park” program Thursday and overtaking Japanese rivals Kaori Sakamoto and Ami Nakai, who won second and third, respectively.

Read the full story
Advertisement

Medal count for Day 14 of the Milan-Cortina Games

Olympic hockey
Players on the U.S. women’s hockey team celebrate their gold-medal victory over Canada at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games on Thursday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Here’s where the medal count stands Friday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games:

Winter Olympics TV schedule: Friday’s listings

U.S. biathlete Margie Freed competes in the women's 4x6-kilometer relay at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games on Feb. 18.
U.S. biathlete Margie Freed competes in the women’s 4x6-kilometer relay at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games on Wednesday.
(Michael Steele / Getty Images)

Friday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Bobsled, speedskating, curling, hockey and more. | NBC

BIATHLON

5:15 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 15-kilometer mass start | USA

9:15 a.m. — Men’s 15-kilometer mass start (re-air) | NBC

Read the full story
Advertisement

Looking back at first 13 days of the Milan-Cortina Olympics

The first 13 days of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games offered plenty of memorable moments.

Check out The Times’ daily recaps from the 2026 Winter Games ahead of Friday’s events:

Olympic hockey

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 13 recap: Results, medal count and schedule

Everything that happened on Day 13 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Alysa Liu won gold in women’s figure skating and the U.S. women’s hockey team also won gold.

Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher, of the United States, pose after winning.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 12 recap: Results, medal count and schedule

Recapping Day 12 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

Team USA with Ethan Cepuran, white armband, Casey Dawson, red armband,.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 11 recap: Results, medal count, schedule

Recapping Day 11 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

United States' Frankie del Duca, right, and Joshua Williamson start for a two man.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 10 recap: Results, medal count and schedule

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Monday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, of Norway, leads Victor Lovera, of France.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 9 recap: Record broken for most gold medals

Recapping what happened at the from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Sunday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen speeds down the course, during an alpine ski.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 recap: Results, medal count and schedule

Recapping Day 8 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Jordan Stolz won another speedskating gold medal and South American won its first medal ever in the Winter Games.

Gold medalists Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron of France.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 7 recap: Results, medal count, schedule

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

United States' Chloe Kim smiles after crashing during the women's snowboarding halfpipe finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 6 recap: Chloe Kim takes silver in snowboard

Recapping Day 6 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, which saw a historic Olympic debut and Chloe Kim taking silver in halfpipe snowboard.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 11: Jordan Stolz of Team United States competes.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 5 recap: Jordan Stolz wins speedskating gold

Recapping what happened on Day 5 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, with Jordan Stolz winning his first speedskating gold medal and the U.S. finishing 1-2 in women’s moguls.

VAL DI FIEMME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 10: Ben Ogden of Team United States celebrates.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 4 recap: U.S. medals in skiing, curling and luge

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 8, 2026: Italy's Stefania Constantini, right.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics opening weekend recap

Recapping an eventful opening weekend to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games.
Advertisement