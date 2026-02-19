Advertisement
Live Milan-Cortina Olympics: Day 13

2026 Winter Olympics Day 13 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Thursday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

By Los Angeles Times staff
U.S. curlers Taylor Anderson-Heide, left, and Tara Peterson compete against Britain at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games.
U.S. curlers Taylor Anderson-Heide, left, and Tara Peterson compete against Britain at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games on Wednesday.
(Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympic slalom triumph became a moment of remembrance for the U.S. skier

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates winning the gold medal in an alpine ski.
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after winning gold in the slalom at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games on Wednesday.
(Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — It was a day of grief and gratitude for Mikaela Shiffrin, the most decorated skier in history.

The world saw her win the women’s slalom at the Milan-Cortina Games, wrap herself in an American flag, hold it high above her head and twirl in triumph.

And for good reason. Shiffrin won her first Olympic gold medal in slalom — a discipline she otherwise dominates — since she was an 18-year-old in 2014.

Read the full story

Amber Glenn explains what went wrong in her Olympic short program

U.S. figure skater Amber Glenn acknowledges the crowd before her short program Tuesday.
U.S. figure skater Amber Glenn acknowledges the crowd before her short program Tuesday at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

MILAN — The medal wasn’t what Amber Glenn wanted. When she botched the final jump of her otherwise faultless short program, it was the shattering of her dream that left Glenn more distraught than the score that dropped her to 13th place.

“I was devastated that I lost the happiness and the enjoyment that I wanted to have out there on the ice to say, like, I fought for everything, I did everything I could,” Glenn said Wednesday after training at Milano Ice Skating Arena. “That’s what I truly wanted, and that’s what I missed out on.”

Read the full story
Advertisement

Winter Olympics TV schedule: Thursday’s listings

Skaters compete and fall during the men's 5,000-meter relay in short track speedskating at the Milan-Cortina Olympics.
Skaters compete during the men’s 5,000-meter relay in short track speedskating at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games on Monday.
(Francisco Seco / Associated Press)

Thursday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Figure skating, speedskating, freestyle skiing, curling and more. | NBC

BOBSLED

5 a.m. — Two-woman bobsled, training | Peacock

Read the full story

Medal count for Day 13 of the Milan-Cortina Games

By Los Angeles Times staff

Here’s where the medal count stands Thursday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games:
Advertisement

Looking back at first 12 days of the Milan-Cortina Olympics

Team Italy, Team Netherlands, Team Korea and Team Canada compete.
Short tracker speedskaters compete in the women’s 3,000-meter relay Wednesday at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff

The first 12 days of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games offered plenty of memorable moments.

Check out The Times’ daily recaps from the 2026 Winter Games ahead of Thursday’s events:

Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher, of the United States, pose after winning.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 12 recap: Results, medal count and schedule

Recapping Day 12 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

Team USA with Ethan Cepuran, white armband, Casey Dawson, red armband,.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 11 recap: Results, medal count, schedule

Recapping Day 11 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

United States' Frankie del Duca, right, and Joshua Williamson start for a two man.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 10 recap: Results, medal count and schedule

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Monday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, of Norway, leads Victor Lovera, of France.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 9 recap: Record broken for most gold medals

Recapping what happened at the from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Sunday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen speeds down the course, during an alpine ski.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 recap: Results, medal count and schedule

Recapping Day 8 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Jordan Stolz won another speedskating gold medal and South American won its first medal ever in the Winter Games.

Gold medalists Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron of France.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 7 recap: Results, medal count, schedule

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

United States' Chloe Kim smiles after crashing during the women's snowboarding halfpipe finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 6 recap: Chloe Kim takes silver in snowboard

Recapping Day 6 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, which saw a historic Olympic debut and Chloe Kim taking silver in halfpipe snowboard.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 11: Jordan Stolz of Team United States competes.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 5 recap: Jordan Stolz wins speedskating gold

Recapping what happened on Day 5 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, with Jordan Stolz winning his first speedskating gold medal and the U.S. finishing 1-2 in women’s moguls.

VAL DI FIEMME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 10: Ben Ogden of Team United States celebrates.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 4 recap: U.S. medals in skiing, curling and luge

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 8, 2026: Italy's Stefania Constantini, right.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics opening weekend recap

Recapping an eventful opening weekend to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games.
Advertisement