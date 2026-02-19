2026 Winter Olympics Day 13 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

- Share via
Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympic slalom triumph became a moment of remembrance for the U.S. skier
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — It was a day of grief and gratitude for Mikaela Shiffrin, the most decorated skier in history.
The world saw her win the women’s slalom at the Milan-Cortina Games, wrap herself in an American flag, hold it high above her head and twirl in triumph.
And for good reason. Shiffrin won her first Olympic gold medal in slalom — a discipline she otherwise dominates — since she was an 18-year-old in 2014.
Amber Glenn explains what went wrong in her Olympic short program
MILAN — The medal wasn’t what Amber Glenn wanted. When she botched the final jump of her otherwise faultless short program, it was the shattering of her dream that left Glenn more distraught than the score that dropped her to 13th place.
“I was devastated that I lost the happiness and the enjoyment that I wanted to have out there on the ice to say, like, I fought for everything, I did everything I could,” Glenn said Wednesday after training at Milano Ice Skating Arena. “That’s what I truly wanted, and that’s what I missed out on.”
Winter Olympics TV schedule: Thursday’s listings
Thursday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.
MULTIPLE SPORTS
8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Figure skating, speedskating, freestyle skiing, curling and more. | NBC
BOBSLED
5 a.m. — Two-woman bobsled, training | Peacock
Medal count for Day 13 of the Milan-Cortina Games
Here’s where the medal count stands Thursday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games:
