2026 Winter Olympics Day 13 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympic slalom triumph became a moment of remembrance for the U.S. skier

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after winning gold in the slalom at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games on Wednesday.

It was a day of grief and gratitude for Mikaela Shiffrin, the most decorated skier in history.

The world saw her win the women’s slalom at the Milan-Cortina Games, wrap herself in an American flag, hold it high above her head and twirl in triumph.

And for good reason. Shiffrin won her first Olympic gold medal in slalom — a discipline she otherwise dominates — since she was an 18-year-old in 2014.