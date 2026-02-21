2026 Winter Olympics Day 15 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

- Share via
Nick Goepper leaves hospital after freeski halfpipe gamble
LIVIGNO, Italy — U.S. freeskier Nick Goepper checked out of the hospital with only a knee sprain and a bad shin bruise after a scary fall in the halfpipe finals at the Winter Olympics, team officials said Saturday.
The 31-year-old Goepper, who learned to ski on baby hills near his hometown in Indiana, went flying above the halfpipe and came down on his back in Friday night’s final before bouncing to the bottom. He stood up and was walked gingerly to the bottom, holding his back.
The all-or-nothing trick Goepper threw down said a lot about his goals and the sport itself. He came out of retirement after the last Olympics to move from slopestyle to the halfpipe. He already has two Olympic silver medals and a bronze, and clearly wasn’t in the contest for second or third again.
He was in third place when he dropped in for his final run. His final trick — an attempt to add a full extra rotation to the same jumps he had landed earlier to close his runs — was his final gambit to win the gold.
Shortly after his wreck, Canada’s Brendan Mackay landed a strong run to push Goepper off the podium and into fourth place.
“He is just absolutely unbelievable,” said Goepper’s teammate, gold medalist Alex Ferreira. “He is a great competitor and great teammate and friend, and for him to go for it in that moment took serious guts. He is a real man.”
Goepper was not the only freeskier to go down hard in the halfpipe.
Top-ranked Finley Melville Ives of New Zealand suffered a scary crash in qualifying earlier in the day. Team officials said he briefly fell unconscious but was stable after he was taken off in a stretcher.
On Thursday, 2018 Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe of Canada also took a wicked spill in women’s qualifying that briefly knocked her out. Coach Trennon Paynter said Sharpe was not seriously injured.
“We’re really disappointed that it happened like that last night but so, so glad that she’s going to be OK,” he said.
Pells writes for the Associated Press.
- Share via
After years of heartbreak, Alex Ferreira revels in his golden moment
LIVIGNO, Italy — Over a decade of trying and getting oh-so-close, American freeskier Alex Ferreira twirled his pole above his head knowing that he had done the best he could to finally become an Olympic gold medalist.
Moments later, after his rivals had failed to better his top score, Ferreira celebrated the completion of his medal collection with his family and friends on Friday, when he won the men’s halfpipe final on a frosty night in the Italian Alps.
His first gold medal at age 31 came after Ferreira took silver in Pyeongchang 2018 and the bronze four years ago in Beijing.
“He said he needed to finish the rainbow. He had the silver, the bronze and he needed the gold,” Alex’s mother, Colleen Ferreira, told The Associated Press.
“He was driven. A year ago, he said he was going to do this, and he did it.”
The Aspen, Colo., native also delivered the United States its first gold medal in nearly two weeks of freeskiing or snowboarding at the Livigno snow park.
The halfpipe has been American territory in the Winter Olympics. Freeskier David Wise won gold on the halfpipe when it was introduced in Sochi in 2014 and four years later. Nico Porteous of New Zealand won gold in 2022, leaving Wise with the silver. Now Ferreira has returned it to Team USA.
Ferreira won with a third and final run worth 93.75 points, jumping ahead of 19-year-old Henry Sildaru of Estonia.
Sildaru captured the silver in his first Olympics. His third run was just 0.75 points off Ferreira’s mark.
Brendan Mackay of Canada took the bronze, nudging American Nick Goepper off the podium on the last run of the 11-man final.
Goepper was going for a career fourth Olympic medal, only for Mackay to edge him for third place. The 31-year-old Goepper had switched to halfpipe for this Olympic cycle after winning two silvers and a bronze in slopestyle in the previous three Games.
Goepper gave the crowd a scare on his final run when he smashed into the deck. But he was up in a few moments and appeared to be unhurt.
American Elizabeth Lemley had won gold in women’s moguls freeskiing at these Winter Games, but the moguls events are held at a separate venue in Livigno. The Livigno snow park hosts the halfpipe, slopestyle and big air events for freeski and snowboarding.
U.S. skier Trump lashed out at finishes 10th
American Hunter Hess, whom President Trump had called a “loser,” was unable to cleanly land his runs and finished 10th.
Hess was thrust into the spotlight at the Milan Cortina Games when Trump called him a loser after the athlete said that “just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”
Hess made a “L” sign with his hand, with L meaning “loser,” against his helmet after his first qualifying run on Friday. He then told reporters that he stood by the statement that had drawn Trump’s ire, while also reiterating that he loves his country.
- Share via
ICYMI: Kim Gilli of South Korea wins gold in 1,500 meters speedskating
MILAN — South Korean speedskater Kim Gilli thought it funny earlier in the Milan-Cortina Olympics when someone referred to her as Lambor-Gilli, an homage to the famous Italian sports car known for its speed.
There was nothing humorous about the way she took care of everyone in the 1,500 meters on Friday night.
Gilli denied South Korea teammate Minjeong Choi her third consecutive Olympic gold in the event, relegating her to the silver medal, while Corinne Stoddard earned a drought-ending bronze medal for the U.S. in short-track racing at the Winter Games.
“I showed everything I could do, remaining calm,” Gilli said through a translator. “I believed in myself and went for it.”
So did Stoddard, who earned the first individual medal in a short-track event for an American woman in 16 years.
Stoddard set the early pace in the final race of the Olympic program, but Choi swept to the front with two laps to go as the crowd rose to its feet. Gilli quickly went with her and the 21-year-old made the decisive pass on her teammate before crossing the finishing line.
Stoddard raised her arms in triumph as she crossed the line a split-second later for third place.
Arianna Fontana of Italy came up short in her bid to tie Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen as the most decorated Winter Olympian with her 15th medal. After winning gold in the 2,000-meter relay and silver in the 500 meters and 3,000-meter relay earlier in her home Olympics, the 35-year-old Fontana finished fifth in the 1,500-meter finale.
Skretta writes for the Associated Press.
- Share via
U.S. bobsledder Azaria Hill adding to her family’s rich Olympic Games legacy
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — In some families, children are expected to attend the same college as their parents or root for mom or dad’s favorite team.
In Azaria Hill’s family, the children were encouraged to go to the Olympics. Not to watch, but to compete.
Hill’s father, Virgil, a boxer, earned a silver medal at the 1984 Summer Games. Hill’s mother, Denean Howard, met Virgil at the 1984 Games and won Olympic gold that year running with her sister, Sherri Howard, in the 4x400-meter relay. The sisters won silver medals in the 4x400 at the 1988 Olympics before Denean earned another silver at the 1992 Games.
“At a very young age, since I could understand what the Olympics were and knew what my family did as Olympians, I knew that’s something that I wanted to do and wanted to experience,” Hill said.
- Share via
Photos: Scenes from the 2026 Winter Olympics
The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.
We grew up with that line from “ABC’s Wide World of Sports” show.
But really, it’s the spaces in between, that can resonate and bring a sense of mortality to these world-class athletes.
- Share via
Winter Olympics TV schedule: Saturday’s listings
Saturday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.
MULTIPLE SPORTS
- Share via
Medal count for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games
Here’s where the medal count stands Saturday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games:
- Share via
Looking back at first 14 days of the Milan-Cortina Olympics
The first 14 days of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games offered plenty of memorable moments.
Check out The Times’ daily recaps from the 2026 Winter Games ahead of Saturday’s events:
Recapping what happened on Day 14 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, with the U.S. men’s hockey team defeating Slovakia to set up a gold-medal showdown with Canada.
Everything that happened on Day 13 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Alysa Liu won gold in women’s figure skating and the U.S. women’s hockey team also won gold.
Recapping Day 12 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.
Recapping Day 11 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.
Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Monday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.
Recapping what happened at the from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Sunday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.
Recapping Day 8 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Jordan Stolz won another speedskating gold medal and South American won its first medal ever in the Winter Games.
Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.
Recapping Day 6 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, which saw a historic Olympic debut and Chloe Kim taking silver in halfpipe snowboard.
Recapping what happened on Day 5 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, with Jordan Stolz winning his first speedskating gold medal and the U.S. finishing 1-2 in women’s moguls.
2026 Winter Olympics Day 4 recap: U.S. medals in skiing, curling and luge
Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.
Recapping an eventful opening weekend to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games.