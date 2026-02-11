2026 Winter Olympics Day 5 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

- Share via
Norwegian biathlete wins Olympic bronze, then confesses to cheating on girlfriend
Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid won his first individual Olympic medal on Tuesday, then immediately confessed to cheating — but not in the 20-kilometer individual race.
Lægreid used a post-race interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK to admit he had been unfaithful to his girlfriend.
The ‘Quad Maker’: Meet the ‘genius’ architect behind Ilia Malinin’s quad axel
MILAN — He raised up the Quad King. He refined the jump that defined the Quad God.
From a sprawling ice facility in Irvine, Rafael Arutyunyan could just be the “Quad Maker.”
Medal winners at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics
Here are the athletes who’ve won medals heading into Day 5 of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics:
Chloe Kim must beat her protégés if she wants to make Olympic snowboarding history
MILAN — The Pyeongchang Olympics sparked two Olympic dreams.
There, Chloe Kim reached superstar status, winning at 17 to become the youngest woman to claim an Olympic snowboarding gold medal. At 11 years old, Bea Kim watched in awe.
“To see somebody who looked like me, who’s from the same area as me do something that incredible, I was like, ‘OK, wow,’” said Bea, a Palos Verdes native. “I want to do this.”
Eight years later, the pair of Southern California natives posed together for photos in matching red, white and blue outfits before the Milan-Cortina Olympics opening ceremony. The 19-year-old Bea will make her Olympic debut Wednesday at Livigno Snow Park next to Chloe, the suddenly 25-year-old veteran.
Medal count heading into Day 5 of Milan-Cortina Olympics
Here’s where the medal count stands heading into Wednesday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games:
Winter Olympics TV schedule: Wednesday’s listings
Wednesday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.
MULTIPLE SPORTS
8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Figure skating, luge, speed skating, snowboarding and more. | NBC
ALPINE SKIING
2:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s super-G | USA
Looking back at an eventful Winter Olympics so far
The first four days of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games offered plenty of memorable achievements. Here’s our daily recaps from the 2026 Winter Games:
