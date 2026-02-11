Advertisement
Live Milan-Cortina Olympics: Day 5

2026 Winter Olympics Day 5 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

By Los Angeles Times staff
U.S. figure skater Andrew Torgashev competes in the men's short program at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games on Tuesday.
U.S. figure skater Andrew Torgashev competes in the men’s short program at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games on Tuesday.
(Christophe Ena / Associated Press)

Norwegian biathlete wins Olympic bronze, then confesses to cheating on girlfriend

A man wearing a white winter coat, a white knit cap and a bronze Olympic medal
Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid took the bronze medal in the men’s 20-kilometer individual Tuesday at the Milano-Cortina Games.
(Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images)
By Chuck Schilken

Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid won his first individual Olympic medal on Tuesday, then immediately confessed to cheating — but not in the 20-kilometer individual race.

Lægreid used a post-race interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK to admit he had been unfaithful to his girlfriend.

The ‘Quad Maker’: Meet the ‘genius’ architect behind Ilia Malinin’s quad axel

Gold medalist Ilia Malinin celebrates with coach Rafael Arutyunyan after a medal ceremony.
Gold medalist Ilia Malinin celebrates with coach Rafael Arutyunyan after a medal ceremony for the team event at the Winter Olympics Sunday in Milan.
(Jamie Squire / Getty Images)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

MILAN — He raised up the Quad King. He refined the jump that defined the Quad God.

From a sprawling ice facility in Irvine, Rafael Arutyunyan could just be the “Quad Maker.”

Medal winners at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics

Siblings Nika Prevc, left, and Domen Prevc of Slovenia, pose after winning gold.
Siblings Nika Prevc, left, and Domen Prevc of Slovenia, pose after winning gold in the mixed team ski jumping competition at the Milan-Cortina Games on Tuesday.
(Matthias Schrader / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff

Here are the athletes who’ve won medals heading into Day 5 of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics:

Chloe Kim must beat her protégés if she wants to make Olympic snowboarding history

Chloe Kim, right, hugs U.S. snowboarding teammate Bea Kim during a news conference in Livigno, Italy, on Monday.
Chloe Kim, right, hugs U.S. snowboarding teammate Bea Kim during a news conference in Livigno, Italy, on Monday.
(Hannah Peters / Getty Images)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

MILAN — The Pyeongchang Olympics sparked two Olympic dreams.

There, Chloe Kim reached superstar status, winning at 17 to become the youngest woman to claim an Olympic snowboarding gold medal. At 11 years old, Bea Kim watched in awe.

“To see somebody who looked like me, who’s from the same area as me do something that incredible, I was like, ‘OK, wow,’” said Bea, a Palos Verdes native. “I want to do this.”

Eight years later, the pair of Southern California natives posed together for photos in matching red, white and blue outfits before the Milan-Cortina Olympics opening ceremony. The 19-year-old Bea will make her Olympic debut Wednesday at Livigno Snow Park next to Chloe, the suddenly 25-year-old veteran.

Medal count heading into Day 5 of Milan-Cortina Olympics

Germany's Julia Taubitz kisses her gold medal after winning in women's singles luge Tuesday.
(Aijaz Rahi / Associated Press)

Here’s where the medal count stands heading into Wednesday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games:

Winter Olympics TV schedule: Wednesday’s listings

Germany's Philipp Raimund competes in men's normal hill ski jump at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Monday.
(Alex Pantling / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

Wednesday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Figure skating, luge, speed skating, snowboarding and more. | NBC

ALPINE SKIING

2:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s super-G | USA

Looking back at an eventful Winter Olympics so far

U.S. skier Jackie Wiles, right, takes a selfie with teammate Paula Moltzan on the podium.
U.S. skier Jackie Wiles, right, takes a selfie with teammate Paula Moltzan on the podium after their bronze-medal finish in Alpine team combined Tuesday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The first four days of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games offered plenty of memorable achievements. Here’s our daily recaps from the 2026 Winter Games:

