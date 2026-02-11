2026 Winter Olympics Day 5 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

Chloe Kim must beat her protégés if she wants to make Olympic snowboarding history

Chloe Kim, right, hugs U.S. snowboarding teammate Bea Kim during a news conference in Livigno, Italy, on Monday.

The Pyeongchang Olympics sparked two Olympic dreams.

There, Chloe Kim reached superstar status, winning at 17 to become the youngest woman to claim an Olympic snowboarding gold medal. At 11 years old, Bea Kim watched in awe.

“To see somebody who looked like me, who’s from the same area as me do something that incredible, I was like, ‘OK, wow,’” said Bea, a Palos Verdes native. “I want to do this.”

Eight years later, the pair of Southern California natives posed together for photos in matching red, white and blue outfits before the Milan-Cortina Olympics opening ceremony. The 19-year-old Bea will make her Olympic debut Wednesday at Livigno Snow Park next to Chloe, the suddenly 25-year-old veteran.