2026 Winter Olympics Day 6 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

Chloe Kim ready to defend Olympic snowboard title with just one healthy shoulder

American Chloe Kim practices as a photographer watches during a snowboard halfpipe training session at the Winter Olympics in Livigno, Italy, Sunday.

Chloe Kim is prepared to defend her Olympic title, even with one healthy shoulder.

When the halfpipe superstar tore her labrum in her left shoulder in training a month ago, her hopes of becoming the first person to win three consecutive Olympic snowboarding gold medals were in jeopardy. But she said during a news conference in Livigno, Italy, on Monday that she got back on her board about two weeks ago and her shoulder is “feeling good.”

In fact, the injury may have made her even better.

“I feel like I’m not moving around as much,” Kim said. “I feel like I’m much more steady because I literally can’t move this arm as much as I normally would.”