2026 Winter Olympics Day 6 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

Chloe Kim ready to defend Olympic snowboard title with just one healthy shoulder
MILAN — Chloe Kim is prepared to defend her Olympic title, even with one healthy shoulder.
When the halfpipe superstar tore her labrum in her left shoulder in training a month ago, her hopes of becoming the first person to win three consecutive Olympic snowboarding gold medals were in jeopardy. But she said during a news conference in Livigno, Italy, on Monday that she got back on her board about two weeks ago and her shoulder is “feeling good.”
In fact, the injury may have made her even better.
“I feel like I’m not moving around as much,” Kim said. “I feel like I’m much more steady because I literally can’t move this arm as much as I normally would.”
Medal count on Day 6 of the Milan-Cortina Olympics
Here’s where the medal count stands early Thursday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games:
Winter Olympics TV schedule: Thursday’s listings
Thursday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.
MULTIPLE SPORTS
8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Skiing, speed skating, skeleton, snowboarding and more. | NBC
ALPINE SKIING
2:30 a.m. — 🏅Women’s super-G | USA
