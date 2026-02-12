Advertisement
Live Milan-Cortina Olympics: Day 6

2026 Winter Olympics Day 6 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Thursday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

By Los Angeles Times staff
U.S. short track speedskater Brandon Kim competes in the mixed team relay on Tuesday at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games.
Chloe Kim ready to defend Olympic snowboard title with just one healthy shoulder

American Chloe Kim practices as a photographer watches during a snowboard halfpipe training session at the Winter Olympics in Livigno, Italy, Sunday.
MILAN — Chloe Kim is prepared to defend her Olympic title, even with one healthy shoulder.

When the halfpipe superstar tore her labrum in her left shoulder in training a month ago, her hopes of becoming the first person to win three consecutive Olympic snowboarding gold medals were in jeopardy. But she said during a news conference in Livigno, Italy, on Monday that she got back on her board about two weeks ago and her shoulder is “feeling good.”

In fact, the injury may have made her even better.

“I feel like I’m not moving around as much,” Kim said. “I feel like I’m much more steady because I literally can’t move this arm as much as I normally would.”

Medal count on Day 6 of the Milan-Cortina Olympics

Canada's Piper Gilles, left, and Paul Poirier celebrate their bronze-medal finish in ice dance.
Canada’s Piper Gilles, left, and Paul Poirier celebrate their bronze-medal finish in ice dance at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games on Wednesday.
By Los Angeles Times staff

Here’s where the medal count stands early Thursday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games:
Winter Olympics TV schedule: Thursday’s listings

Doubles luge training at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympic Games.
Thursday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Skiing, speed skating, skeleton, snowboarding and more. | NBC

ALPINE SKIING

2:30 a.m. — 🏅Women’s super-G | USA

Looking back at a memorable first five days of the Milan-Cortina Olympics

China's Zheng Yin takes part in a skeleton training run at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games on Wednesday.
By Los Angeles Times staff

The first five days of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games offered plenty of memorable achievements.

