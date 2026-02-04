2026 Winter Olympics: Live updates, news and how to watch

L.A. politicians call on Casey Wasserman to resign from Olympics committee

LA28 Olympics committee Chair Casey Wasserman faced calls from L.A. officials Tuesday to resign following revelations about racy emails he exchanged with convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell.

“I think Casey Wasserman needs to step down,” said L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who along with other L.A. politicians is working with the LA28 Olympics organizing committee on planning the Games.

“Having him represent us on the world stage distracts focus from our athletes and the enormous effort needed to prepare for 2028,” said Hahn, who represents an area of south Los Angeles County that includes coastal neighborhoods where Olympics events will be held.