Live 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics: Live updates, news and how to watch

Follow along for live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games. Get the latest news, results, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

By Los Angeles Times staff
The Olympic rings on display in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
The Olympic rings on display in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, which will host skiing, curling and other events during the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.
(Julian Finney / Getty Images)

L.A. politicians call on Casey Wasserman to resign from Olympics committee

Casey Wasserman
Casey Wasserman, chair of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics organizing committee, shown in March.
(Thanassis Stavrakis / Associated Press)
By Dakota Smith

LA28 Olympics committee Chair Casey Wasserman faced calls from L.A. officials Tuesday to resign following revelations about racy emails he exchanged with convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell.

“I think Casey Wasserman needs to step down,” said L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who along with other L.A. politicians is working with the LA28 Olympics organizing committee on planning the Games.

“Having him represent us on the world stage distracts focus from our athletes and the enormous effort needed to prepare for 2028,” said Hahn, who represents an area of south Los Angeles County that includes coastal neighborhoods where Olympics events will be held.

Milan-Cortina Olympics TV and streaming schedule: Wednesday’s listings

The Olympic Rings are set in front of surrounding mountains in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
(Maja Hitij / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

Wednesday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific.

The first day of full competition begins Saturday.

ALPINE SKIING

2:30 a.m. — Men’s downhill, training | Peacock

CURLING

Mixed doubles (round robin)

10:05 a.m. — Sweden vs. South Korea | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — Canada vs. Czechia | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — Estonia vs. Switzerland | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — Britain vs. Norway | Peacock

Ten U.S. athletes to watch at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics

Top U.S. athletes to watch at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Games.
(Associated Press; Getty Images)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

The United States will send its largest Winter Olympic delegation ever to the Milan Cortina Games, with 232 athletes traveling for the event. The total number of competitors could surpass the record of 228 set at Pyeongchang 2018.

With Olympic competition set to begin Wednesday ahead of the official start on Friday, here are 10 athletes to watch:

Chloe Kim, snowboarding

Chloe Kim celebrates after winning gold in women's snowboard halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
(Lee Jin-man / Associated Press)

The Torrance native is trying to become the first snowboarder to win three consecutive gold medals in halfpipe but will be competing with a torn labrum. Her status for the Games was in question after she suffered the injury during a training run in Switzerland about one month before the Olympics.

