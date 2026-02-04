2026 Winter Olympics: Live updates, news and how to watch

- Share via
L.A. politicians call on Casey Wasserman to resign from Olympics committee
LA28 Olympics committee Chair Casey Wasserman faced calls from L.A. officials Tuesday to resign following revelations about racy emails he exchanged with convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell.
“I think Casey Wasserman needs to step down,” said L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who along with other L.A. politicians is working with the LA28 Olympics organizing committee on planning the Games.
“Having him represent us on the world stage distracts focus from our athletes and the enormous effort needed to prepare for 2028,” said Hahn, who represents an area of south Los Angeles County that includes coastal neighborhoods where Olympics events will be held.
Milan-Cortina Olympics TV and streaming schedule: Wednesday’s listings
Wednesday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific.
The first day of full competition begins Saturday.
ALPINE SKIING
2:30 a.m. — Men’s downhill, training | Peacock
CURLING
Mixed doubles (round robin)
10:05 a.m. — Sweden vs. South Korea | Peacock
10:05 a.m. — Canada vs. Czechia | Peacock
10:05 a.m. — Estonia vs. Switzerland | Peacock
10:05 a.m. — Britain vs. Norway | Peacock
Ten U.S. athletes to watch at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics
The United States will send its largest Winter Olympic delegation ever to the Milan Cortina Games, with 232 athletes traveling for the event. The total number of competitors could surpass the record of 228 set at Pyeongchang 2018.
With Olympic competition set to begin Wednesday ahead of the official start on Friday, here are 10 athletes to watch:
Chloe Kim, snowboarding
The Torrance native is trying to become the first snowboarder to win three consecutive gold medals in halfpipe but will be competing with a torn labrum. Her status for the Games was in question after she suffered the injury during a training run in Switzerland about one month before the Olympics.