2026 Winter Olympics Day 10 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

IOC moves closer to reinstating Russia by LA28, but backlash may put its return on ice

Ukraine athletes wave their national flag and wave to fans during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Feb. 6 in Milan.

Leaders of the International Olympic Committee appear ready to lift suspensions of Russia and Belarus, clearing the way for athletes from those countries to return to major international competitions perhaps as early as the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

But those plans may have hit a snag last week with the international show of support for Ukrainian skeleton slider Vladyslav Heraskevych, who was disqualified from the Milan-Cortina Games for refusing to compete without a helmet featuring images of people killed following the Russian invasion of his country.