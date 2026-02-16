Advertisement
Live Milan-Cortina Olympics: Day 10

2026 Winter Olympics Day 10 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Monday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

By Los Angeles Times staff
U.S. forward Charlie McAvoy skates with the puck during a win over Germany in men's hockey Sunday.
U.S. forward Charlie McAvoy skates with the puck during a win over Germany Sunday at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

IOC moves closer to reinstating Russia by LA28, but backlash may put its return on ice

Ukraine athletes wave their national flag and wave to fans during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Feb. 6.
Ukraine athletes wave their national flag and wave to fans during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Feb. 6 in Milan.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

MILAN — Leaders of the International Olympic Committee appear ready to lift suspensions of Russia and Belarus, clearing the way for athletes from those countries to return to major international competitions perhaps as early as the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

But those plans may have hit a snag last week with the international show of support for Ukrainian skeleton slider Vladyslav Heraskevych, who was disqualified from the Milan-Cortina Games for refusing to compete without a helmet featuring images of people killed following the Russian invasion of his country.

U.S. men’s hockey rolls past Germany, closes Winter Olympics group play unbeaten

American Vincent Trocheck and German Jonas Muller compete for the puck during the first period of the U.S. win.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

MILAN — With NHL stars back in the Winter Olympics for the first time in 12 years, organizers of the Milan-Cortina hockey tournament have seemingly done everything they can to make the players feel at home.

A horn blast marks goals and the end of each period, an NHL tradition since the 1970s; foreboding organ music plays whenever a player is banished to the penalty box; and the songs used during breaks in play lean heavily toward American artists such as Dean Martin, Neil Diamond and the Black Eyed Peas.

Medal winners at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics

Britain's Tabitha Stoecker, left, and Matt Weston celebrate after winning gold.
Britain’s Tabitha Stoecker, left, and Matt Weston celebrate after winning gold in mixed team skeleton Sunday at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games.
(Al Bello / Getty Images)

Here are the athletes who’ve won medals heading into Day 10 of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics:

Winter Olympics TV schedule: Monday’s listings

United States' Frankie del Duca, left, slides down the track during a two man.
U.S. bobsledder Frankie del Duca takes part in a two-man bobsled training session Saturday at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games.
(Aijaz Rahi / Associated Press)

Monday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Figure skating, skiing, bobsled, short track speedskating and more. | NBC

ALPINE SKIING

1 a.m. — Men’s slalom, Run 1 | USA

4:20 a.m. — 🏅Men’s slalom, Run 2 | Peacock

Medal Count for Day 10 of the Milan-Cortina Games

Italy's Federica Brignone holds the gold medals she has won in women's super-G and giant slalom.
Italy’s Federica Brignone holds the gold medals she has won in women’s super-G and giant slalom at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games.
(Marco Trovati / Associated Press)

Here’s where the medal count stands Monday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games:

Looking back at first nine days of the Milan-Cortina Olympics

The first nine days of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games offered plenty of memorable achievements.

Here’s our daily recaps from the 2026 Winter Games:

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, of Norway, leads Victor Lovera, of France.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 9 recap: Record broken for most gold medals

Recapping what happened at the from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Sunday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen speeds down the course, during an alpine ski.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 recap: Results, medal count and schedule

Recapping Day 8 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Jordan Stolz won another speedskating gold medal and South American won its first medal ever in the Winter Games.

Gold medalists Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron of France.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 7 recap: Results, medal count, schedule

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

United States' Chloe Kim smiles after crashing during the women's snowboarding halfpipe finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 6 recap: Chloe Kim takes silver in snowboard

Recapping Day 6 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, which saw a historic Olympic debut and Chloe Kim taking silver in halfpipe snowboard.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 11: Jordan Stolz of Team United States competes.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 5 recap: Jordan Stolz wins speedskating gold

Recapping what happened on Day 5 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, with Jordan Stolz winning his first speedskating gold medal and the U.S. finishing 1-2 in women’s moguls.

VAL DI FIEMME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 10: Ben Ogden of Team United States celebrates.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 4 recap: U.S. medals in skiing, curling and luge

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 8, 2026: Italy's Stefania Constantini, right.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics opening weekend recap

Recapping an eventful opening weekend to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games.
