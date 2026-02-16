2026 Winter Olympics Day 10 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

- Share via
IOC moves closer to reinstating Russia by LA28, but backlash may put its return on ice
MILAN — Leaders of the International Olympic Committee appear ready to lift suspensions of Russia and Belarus, clearing the way for athletes from those countries to return to major international competitions perhaps as early as the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
But those plans may have hit a snag last week with the international show of support for Ukrainian skeleton slider Vladyslav Heraskevych, who was disqualified from the Milan-Cortina Games for refusing to compete without a helmet featuring images of people killed following the Russian invasion of his country.
- Share via
U.S. men’s hockey rolls past Germany, closes Winter Olympics group play unbeaten
MILAN — With NHL stars back in the Winter Olympics for the first time in 12 years, organizers of the Milan-Cortina hockey tournament have seemingly done everything they can to make the players feel at home.
A horn blast marks goals and the end of each period, an NHL tradition since the 1970s; foreboding organ music plays whenever a player is banished to the penalty box; and the songs used during breaks in play lean heavily toward American artists such as Dean Martin, Neil Diamond and the Black Eyed Peas.
- Share via
Medal winners at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics
Here are the athletes who’ve won medals heading into Day 10 of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics:
- Share via
Winter Olympics TV schedule: Monday’s listings
Monday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.
MULTIPLE SPORTS
8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Figure skating, skiing, bobsled, short track speedskating and more. | NBC
ALPINE SKIING
1 a.m. — Men’s slalom, Run 1 | USA
4:20 a.m. — 🏅Men’s slalom, Run 2 | Peacock
- Share via
Medal Count for Day 10 of the Milan-Cortina Games
Here’s where the medal count stands Monday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games:
- Share via
Looking back at first nine days of the Milan-Cortina Olympics
The first nine days of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games offered plenty of memorable achievements.
Here’s our daily recaps from the 2026 Winter Games:
Recapping what happened at the from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Sunday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.
Recapping Day 8 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Jordan Stolz won another speedskating gold medal and South American won its first medal ever in the Winter Games.
Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.
Recapping Day 6 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, which saw a historic Olympic debut and Chloe Kim taking silver in halfpipe snowboard.
Recapping what happened on Day 5 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, with Jordan Stolz winning his first speedskating gold medal and the U.S. finishing 1-2 in women’s moguls.
2026 Winter Olympics Day 4 recap: U.S. medals in skiing, curling and luge
Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.
Recapping an eventful opening weekend to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games.