2026 Winter Olympics Day 4 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

- Share via
U.S. Olympic athletes in Italy are speaking out about the political situation at home
MILAN — Mikaela Shiffrin has generally let her performances do the talking during a career that has seen her win two Olympic titles and more World Cup races than any skier in history.
But she clearly had something more to say before taking the slopes for the first time in the Milan-Cortina Winter Games.
“I actually have some thoughts,” she said when asked by a reporter how she felt about representing the U.S. at a time when the country is riven by deep political divides. “I can read something that I have written if you guys don’t mind.”
- Share via
Medal count for Milan-Cortina heading into Day 4
Here’s where the medal count stands heading into Day 4 of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games:
- Share via
Lindsey Vonn says she has no regrets. Experts agree torn ACL didn’t cause her crash
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Lindsey Vonn’s downhill run lasted 13 seconds. The question of whether she should have been racing at all with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament will be debated for years.
The legendary 41-year-old ski racer, whose violent crash resulted in her being airlifted off the course and in surgery hours later Sunday with a complex tibia fracture that will require multiple surgeries, broke her silence late Monday night.
In an Instagram post, Vonn wrote that “while yesterday did not end the way I had hoped, and despite the intense physical pain it caused, I have no regrets. Standing in the starting gate yesterday was an incredible feeling that I will never forget. Knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself. I also knew that racing was a risk. It always was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport.”
- Share via
Winter Olympics TV schedule: Tuesday’s listings
Tuesday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.
MULTIPLE SPORTS
8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay) — Figure skating, skiing, cross-country skiing, curling, luge and more | NBC
ALPINE SKIING
1:30 a.m. — Women’s combined, downhill | USA
4:50 a.m. — 🏅Women’s combined, slalom | USA
- Share via
Looking back on an eventful first weekend at the Milan-Cortina Games
The opening days of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games featured plenty of memorable moments.
From Swiss domination in men’s skiing to Breezy Johnson’s gold-medal triumph in women’s downhill, here’s a look back on an eventful first weekend:
Recapping an eventful opening weekend to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games.