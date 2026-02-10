2026 Winter Olympics Day 4 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

U.S. Olympic athletes in Italy are speaking out about the political situation at home

Mikaela Shiffrin has generally let her performances do the talking during a career that has seen her win two Olympic titles and more World Cup races than any skier in history.

But she clearly had something more to say before taking the slopes for the first time in the Milan-Cortina Winter Games.

“I actually have some thoughts,” she said when asked by a reporter how she felt about representing the U.S. at a time when the country is riven by deep political divides. “I can read something that I have written if you guys don’t mind.”