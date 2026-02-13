2026 Winter Olympics Day 7 live updates: Results, medal count, schedule

- Share via
MILAN — Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic jumped out of his seat. He put both hands on his head. His mouth hung open in disbelief.
Ilia Malinin leaves even the greatest athletes of all time in awe.
While Malinin is known as the only figure skater to have performed a quad axel in competition, the 21-year-old “Quad God” is turning more heads and earning more cheers for the first legal backflips on Olympic ice in almost 50 years. With a mission to break figure skating out of the four-year popularity cycle, the display of breathtaking athleticism could be a more powerful tool than any of Malinin’s quadruple-twisting jumps.
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — The crowds have disappeared and so has the sun, dipping behind the frigid Dolomites as another day of Olympic racing is in the books.
This is the golden hour for the hidden heroes of the sport. You can find them in metal storage containers and dimly lit concrete garages, warmed by space heaters and hunkered over skis that will carry their clients down harrowing hills, places where 80 mph is routine and a seemingly minuscule mistake can spell disaster.
They scrape. They wax. They file. They meticulously pore over every detail, these ski technicians — commonly referred to as ski techs — whose work is graded in milliseconds.
MILAN — Brock Nelson might be making his Olympics debut, but he has a rich family history when it comes to playing hockey for Team USA.
His grandfather was a forward on the team that won gold in 1960. His uncle was a forward on the “Miracle on Ice” team in 1980.
And Thursday night, Nelson made a mark of his own. The Colorado Avalanche forward scored two goals to lead the U.S. to a 5-1 victory over Latvia in an opening game that included some of the best American NHL players.
