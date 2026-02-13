Advertisement
Live Milan-Cortina Olympics: Day 7

2026 Winter Olympics Day 7 live updates: Results, medal count, schedule

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

By Los Angeles Times staff
Pietro Sighel of Italy leads during competition in the men’s short track speedskating 1,000 meters at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Thursday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Ilia Malinin’s backflip is a crowd-pleaser. It also might be reviving figure skating

U.S. figure skater Ilia Malinin performs a backflip while competing in men’s singles at the Milan-Cortina Games on Tuesday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

MILAN — Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic jumped out of his seat. He put both hands on his head. His mouth hung open in disbelief.

Ilia Malinin leaves even the greatest athletes of all time in awe.

While Malinin is known as the only figure skater to have performed a quad axel in competition, the 21-year-old “Quad God” is turning more heads and earning more cheers for the first legal backflips on Olympic ice in almost 50 years. With a mission to break figure skating out of the four-year popularity cycle, the display of breathtaking athleticism could be a more powerful tool than any of Malinin’s quadruple-twisting jumps.

Ski techs: The quiet heroes behind Olympic gold-medal performances

Ales Sopotnik, U.S. skier Breezy Johnson’s ski tech, prepares to head up the hill for the women’s Alpine combined on Tuesday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — The crowds have disappeared and so has the sun, dipping behind the frigid Dolomites as another day of Olympic racing is in the books.

This is the golden hour for the hidden heroes of the sport. You can find them in metal storage containers and dimly lit concrete garages, warmed by space heaters and hunkered over skis that will carry their clients down harrowing hills, places where 80 mph is routine and a seemingly minuscule mistake can spell disaster.

They scrape. They wax. They file. They meticulously pore over every detail, these ski technicians — commonly referred to as ski techs — whose work is graded in milliseconds.

Medal winners at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics

(Abbie Parr / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff

Here are the athletes who’ve won medals heading into Day 7 of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics:

Brock Nelson lives up to his family’s Olympic hockey legacy in U.S. rout of Latvia

American Brock Nelson slips the puck past sprawling Latvia goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins to score one of his two goals Thursday.
(Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

MILAN — Brock Nelson might be making his Olympics debut, but he has a rich family history when it comes to playing hockey for Team USA.

His grandfather was a forward on the team that won gold in 1960. His uncle was a forward on the “Miracle on Ice” team in 1980.

And Thursday night, Nelson made a mark of his own. The Colorado Avalanche forward scored two goals to lead the U.S. to a 5-1 victory over Latvia in an opening game that included some of the best American NHL players.

United States' Chloe Kim smiles after crashing during the women's snowboarding halfpipe finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 6 recap: Chloe Kim takes silver in snowboard

Recapping Day 6 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, which saw a historic Olympic debut and Chloe Kim taking silver in halfpipe snowboard.

Medal Count heading into Day 7 of the Milan-Cortina Games

By Los Angeles Times staff

Here’s where the medal count stands early Friday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games:

Winter Olympics TV schedule: Friday’s listings

Marco Heinis of France soars during the ski jumping portion of the Nordic combined at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games on Wednesday.
(Kirsty Wigglesworth / Associated Press)

Friday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Figure skating, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, curling, skeleton and more. | NBC

BIATHLON

5 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 10-kilometer sprint | USA

