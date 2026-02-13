2026 Winter Olympics Day 7 live updates: Results, medal count, schedule

Ilia Malinin’s backflip is a crowd-pleaser. It also might be reviving figure skating

U.S. figure skater Ilia Malinin performs a backflip while competing in men’s singles at the Milan-Cortina Games on Tuesday.

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic jumped out of his seat. He put both hands on his head. His mouth hung open in disbelief.

Ilia Malinin leaves even the greatest athletes of all time in awe.

While Malinin is known as the only figure skater to have performed a quad axel in competition, the 21-year-old “Quad God” is turning more heads and earning more cheers for the first legal backflips on Olympic ice in almost 50 years. With a mission to break figure skating out of the four-year popularity cycle, the display of breathtaking athleticism could be a more powerful tool than any of Malinin’s quadruple-twisting jumps.