Live Milan-Cortina Olympics: Day 8

2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 live updates: Results, medal count, schedule

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Saturday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

By Los Angeles Times staff
Australia’s Scotty James competes during the men’s snowboard halfpipe final at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games on Friday.
(Hannah Peters / Getty Images)

Amid heated global tensions, Italy hosts a relatively peaceful Olympics

American curler Korey Dropkin and Italy's Stefania Constantini shake hands after a mixed doubles curling match.
Japan bronze medal winner Miho Takagi, right, takes a selfie with Netherlands gold medal winner Jutta Leerdam and silver medalist Femke Kok after finishing on the podium in the women’s speedskating 1,000 meters Monday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.
(Luca Bruno / Associated Press)

MILAN — The world is experiencing more conflict and turmoil than at any point since the Berlin Wall came down nearly four decades ago.

There are hot wars in Ukraine and Gaza, cold wars on the Korean peninsula and in the Taiwan Strait, and budding wars in Iran and parts of Africa. The Global Peace Index is at its lowest level ever.

Read the full story

Medal winners at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics

Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov celebrates after winning gold in men’s figure skating at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games on Friday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff

Here are the athletes who’ve won medals heading into Day 8 of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics:
Ilia Malinin describes crippling anxiety that cost the favorite a Winter Olympics medal

American Ilia Malinin of the United falls while competing in the men’s singles free skate at the Winter Olympics in Milan on Friday.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

MILAN — He popped the quad axel. He stumbled across the ice. He tried to hide the pained expression.

Ilia Malinin fell apart in the men’s free skate, tumbling from near lock to win the gold medal to eighth place after a disastrous performance Friday. After his music ended, Malinin covered his anguished face. He put his hands on his knees, shook his head in disbelief and scrunched his face, hoping to hold back the tears.

It was the first time since November 2023 that he hadn’t won a competition.

Read the full story

Medal Count for Day 7 of the Milan-Cortina Games

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway celebrates after winning gold.
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway celebrates after winning gold in the men’s cross-country skiing 10-kilometer interval start freestyle at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Friday.
(Matthias Schrader / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff

Here’s where the medal count stands heading into Saturday’s events at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games:
Winter Olympics TV schedule: Saturday’s listings

Sweden's Philip Broberg battles for the puck during a game against Italy.
Sweden’s Philip Broberg battles for the puck during a game against Italy on Wednesday at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games.
(Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)

Saturday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, speedskating and more. | NBC

ALPINE SKIING

1 a.m. — Men’s giant slalom, Run 1 | USA

4:30 a.m. 🏅Men’s giant slalom, Run 2 | NBC

Read the full story

Looking back at a memorable first six days of the Milan-Cortina Olympics

Switzerland goalkeeper Akira Schmid eyes the puck during a game against Canada on Friday.
(Hassan Ammar / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff

The first seven days of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games offered plenty of memorable achievements.

Here’s our daily recaps from the 2026 Winter Games:

