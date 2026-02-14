2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 live updates: Results, medal count, schedule

- Share via
Amid heated global tensions, Italy hosts a relatively peaceful Olympics
MILAN — The world is experiencing more conflict and turmoil than at any point since the Berlin Wall came down nearly four decades ago.
There are hot wars in Ukraine and Gaza, cold wars on the Korean peninsula and in the Taiwan Strait, and budding wars in Iran and parts of Africa. The Global Peace Index is at its lowest level ever.
Medal winners at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics
Here are the athletes who’ve won medals heading into Day 8 of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics:
Ilia Malinin describes crippling anxiety that cost the favorite a Winter Olympics medal
MILAN — He popped the quad axel. He stumbled across the ice. He tried to hide the pained expression.
Ilia Malinin fell apart in the men’s free skate, tumbling from near lock to win the gold medal to eighth place after a disastrous performance Friday. After his music ended, Malinin covered his anguished face. He put his hands on his knees, shook his head in disbelief and scrunched his face, hoping to hold back the tears.
It was the first time since November 2023 that he hadn’t won a competition.
Medal Count for Day 7 of the Milan-Cortina Games
Here’s where the medal count stands heading into Saturday’s events at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games:
Winter Olympics TV schedule: Saturday’s listings
Saturday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.
MULTIPLE SPORTS
8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, speedskating and more. | NBC
ALPINE SKIING
1 a.m. — Men’s giant slalom, Run 1 | USA
4:30 a.m. 🏅Men’s giant slalom, Run 2 | NBC
