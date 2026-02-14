2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 live updates: Results, medal count, schedule

Amid heated global tensions, Italy hosts a relatively peaceful Olympics

Japan bronze medal winner Miho Takagi, right, takes a selfie with Netherlands gold medal winner Jutta Leerdam and silver medalist Femke Kok after finishing on the podium in the women’s speedskating 1,000 meters Monday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

The world is experiencing more conflict and turmoil than at any point since the Berlin Wall came down nearly four decades ago.

There are hot wars in Ukraine and Gaza, cold wars on the Korean peninsula and in the Taiwan Strait, and budding wars in Iran and parts of Africa. The Global Peace Index is at its lowest level ever.