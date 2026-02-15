2026 Winter Olympics Day 9 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

- Share via
Mikaela Shiffrin hopes to end her Olympic slump, but winning gold won’t be easy
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — There’s much more to Olympic ski racing than what goes on between the gates. A lot of it has to do with what’s going on inside the helmet, and Mikaela Shiffrin hinted at that after a disappointing finish this week in the slalom portion of the women’s combined.
“I didn’t quite find a comfort level that allows me to produce full speed,” Shiffrin, the most decorated skier in history, said after a 15th-place finish that denied a podium spot to her and Breezy Johnson, who finished first in the downhill portion.
“So I’m going to have to learn what to do, what to adjust in the short time we have before the other tech races. There’s always something to learn, so I’m going to go back and analyze with the team and learn that.”
Visualizing success: Why Olympic skiers mentally rehearse before every run
MILAN — Can you picture it in your head?
Olympic ski racers can and do. Again and again and again.
Visualization is a huge part of racing, particularly in the speed disciplines of downhill and super-G, and a lot of competitors close their eyes and run the course on a loop in their minds, dipping and swaying with every turn, roller and jump.
Ilia Malinin’s collapse a reminder of how stressful the Olympic spotlight can be
MILAN — When she skated, Tara Lipinski was always nervous. But it was different before the free skate of the 1998 Olympics. The teenager cried that morning. She called her parents after the six-minute warmup and said she couldn’t do it. Her legs were physically shaking in her beginning pose. She didn’t know what to do.
“When you go to the Olympics, there’s no training for that,” said Lipinski, now an analyst for NBC. “You don’t know what it’s going to feel like ‘til you’re actually feeling it.”
The awe-inspiring dream that often starts as a child can quickly turn into a nightmare for athletes who get blinded by the bright Olympic spotlight. While Lipinski realized her dream, becoming Olympic champion in Nagano, she knows the suffocating feeling of competing under the Olympic rings.
Medal winners at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics
Here are the athletes who’ve won medals heading into Day 8 of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics:
Medal Count for Day 9 of the Milan-Cortina Games
Here’s where the medal count stands Sunday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games:
Winter Olympics TV schedule: Sunday’s listings
Sunday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.
MULTIPLE SPORTS
8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Skiing, figure skating, bobsled, speedskating and more. | NBC
ALPINE SKIING
1 a.m. — Women’s giant slalom, Run 1 | USA
4:30 a.m. — 🏅Women’s giant slalom, Run 2 | NBC
Looking back at a memorable first seven days of the Milan-Cortina Olympics
The first eight days of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games offered plenty of memorable achievements.
Here’s our daily recaps from the 2026 Winter Games:
Recapping Day 8 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Jordan Stolz won another speedskating gold medal and South American won its first medal ever in the Winter Games.
Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.
Recapping Day 6 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, which saw a historic Olympic debut and Chloe Kim taking silver in halfpipe snowboard.
Recapping what happened on Day 5 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, with Jordan Stolz winning his first speedskating gold medal and the U.S. finishing 1-2 in women’s moguls.
2026 Winter Olympics Day 4 recap: U.S. medals in skiing, curling and luge
Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.
Recapping an eventful opening weekend to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games.