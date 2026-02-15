Advertisement
Live Milan-Cortina Olympics: Day 9

2026 Winter Olympics Day 9 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Sunday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

By Los Angeles Times staff
U.S. speedskater Jordan Stolz competes in the men's 500 at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games.
U.S. speedskater Jordan Stolz competes in the men’s 500 at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games. Stolz won gold in the event.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Mikaela Shiffrin hopes to end her Olympic slump, but winning gold won’t be easy

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the slalom portion of the women's team combined.
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the slalom portion of the women’s team combined on Tuesday. Shiffrin will compete for gold in the giant slalom on Sunday.
(Marco Trovati / Associated Press)

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — There’s much more to Olympic ski racing than what goes on between the gates. A lot of it has to do with what’s going on inside the helmet, and Mikaela Shiffrin hinted at that after a disappointing finish this week in the slalom portion of the women’s combined.

“I didn’t quite find a comfort level that allows me to produce full speed,” Shiffrin, the most decorated skier in history, said after a 15th-place finish that denied a podium spot to her and Breezy Johnson, who finished first in the downhill portion.

“So I’m going to have to learn what to do, what to adjust in the short time we have before the other tech races. There’s always something to learn, so I’m going to go back and analyze with the team and learn that.”

Read the full story

Visualizing success: Why Olympic skiers mentally rehearse before every run

Francesca Baruzzi of Argentina visualizes her run the team combined slalom.
Francesca Baruzzi of Argentina visualizes her run the team combined slalom before competing at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Feb. 10.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

MILAN — Can you picture it in your head?

Olympic ski racers can and do. Again and again and again.

Visualization is a huge part of racing, particularly in the speed disciplines of downhill and super-G, and a lot of competitors close their eyes and run the course on a loop in their minds, dipping and swaying with every turn, roller and jump.

Read the full story
Advertisement

Ilia Malinin’s collapse a reminder of how stressful the Olympic spotlight can be

Ilia Malinin reacts after his free skate in the men's figure skating competition at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games.
Ilia Malinin reacts after his free skate in the men’s figure skating competition at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games on Saturday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

MILAN — When she skated, Tara Lipinski was always nervous. But it was different before the free skate of the 1998 Olympics. The teenager cried that morning. She called her parents after the six-minute warmup and said she couldn’t do it. Her legs were physically shaking in her beginning pose. She didn’t know what to do.

“When you go to the Olympics, there’s no training for that,” said Lipinski, now an analyst for NBC. “You don’t know what it’s going to feel like ‘til you’re actually feeling it.”

The awe-inspiring dream that often starts as a child can quickly turn into a nightmare for athletes who get blinded by the bright Olympic spotlight. While Lipinski realized her dream, becoming Olympic champion in Nagano, she knows the suffocating feeling of competing under the Olympic rings.

Read the full story

Medal winners at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics

Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen celebrates winning gold in men's giant slalom at the Milan-Cortina Games on Saturday.
(Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff

Here are the athletes who’ve won medals heading into Day 8 of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics:
Advertisement

Medal Count for Day 9 of the Milan-Cortina Games

Canadian bronze medalist Laurent Dubreuil takes a selfie on the podium with Jordan Stolz and Jenning de Boo.
Canadian bronze medalist Laurent Dubreuil takes a selfie with U.S. gold medalist Jordan Stolz, center, and silver medalist Jenning de Boo of the Netherlands on the podium following their men’s 500-meter speedskating race on Saturday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times

Here’s where the medal count stands Sunday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games:

Winter Olympics TV schedule: Sunday’s listings

U.S. cross-country skier Zanden McMullen competes in the men's 10-kilometer interval start freestyle.
U.S. cross-country skier Zanden McMullen competes in the men’s 10-kilometer interval start freestyle at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Friday.
(Alex Slitz / Getty Images)

Sunday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Skiing, figure skating, bobsled, speedskating and more. | NBC

ALPINE SKIING

1 a.m. — Women’s giant slalom, Run 1 | USA

4:30 a.m. — 🏅Women’s giant slalom, Run 2 | NBC

Read the full story

Looking back at a memorable first seven days of the Milan-Cortina Olympics

By Los Angeles Times staff

The first eight days of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games offered plenty of memorable achievements.

Here’s our daily recaps from the 2026 Winter Games:

Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen speeds down the course, during an alpine ski.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 8 recap: Results, medal count and schedule

Recapping Day 8 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Jordan Stolz won another speedskating gold medal and South American won its first medal ever in the Winter Games.

Gold medalists Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron of France.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 7 recap: Results, medal count, schedule

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

United States' Chloe Kim smiles after crashing during the women's snowboarding halfpipe finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 6 recap: Chloe Kim takes silver in snowboard

Recapping Day 6 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, which saw a historic Olympic debut and Chloe Kim taking silver in halfpipe snowboard.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 11: Jordan Stolz of Team United States competes.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 5 recap: Jordan Stolz wins speedskating gold

Recapping what happened on Day 5 of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, with Jordan Stolz winning his first speedskating gold medal and the U.S. finishing 1-2 in women’s moguls.

VAL DI FIEMME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 10: Ben Ogden of Team United States celebrates.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics Day 4 recap: U.S. medals in skiing, curling and luge

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 8, 2026: Italy's Stefania Constantini, right.

2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics opening weekend recap

Recapping an eventful opening weekend to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games.
Advertisement