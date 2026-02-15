2026 Winter Olympics Day 9 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

Mikaela Shiffrin hopes to end her Olympic slump, but winning gold won’t be easy

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the slalom portion of the women’s team combined on Tuesday. Shiffrin will compete for gold in the giant slalom on Sunday.

There’s much more to Olympic ski racing than what goes on between the gates. A lot of it has to do with what’s going on inside the helmet, and Mikaela Shiffrin hinted at that after a disappointing finish this week in the slalom portion of the women’s combined.

“I didn’t quite find a comfort level that allows me to produce full speed,” Shiffrin, the most decorated skier in history, said after a 15th-place finish that denied a podium spot to her and Breezy Johnson, who finished first in the downhill portion.

“So I’m going to have to learn what to do, what to adjust in the short time we have before the other tech races. There’s always something to learn, so I’m going to go back and analyze with the team and learn that.”