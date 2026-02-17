Advertisement
Live Milan-Cortina Olympics: Day 11

2026 Winter Olympics Day 11 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

By Los Angeles Times staff
Slovenia’s Domen Prevc competes in the men’s super team ski jumping competition at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games on Monday.
(Kirsty Wigglesworth / Associated Press)

Medal winners at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics

Gold medalists Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan celebrate after winning the pairs figure skating title Monday at the Milan-Cortina Games.
(Stephanie Scarbrough / Associated Press)
Here are the athletes who’ve won medals heading into Day 10 of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics:

Medal count for Day 11 of the Milan-Cortina Games

Switzerland's Loic Meillard holds his gold medal after winning in men's slalom on Monday.
(Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)
Here’s where the medal count stands Monday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games:
Winter Olympics TV schedule: Tuesday’s listings

U.S. forward Brady Tkachuk celebrates after scoring during a win over Denmark on Saturday.
(Petr David Josek / Associated Press)

Tuesday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Figure skating, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, short track speedskating and more. | NBC

CURLING

Men (round robin)

12:05 a.m. — U.S. vs. China | Peacock

12:05 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Sweden | Peacock

Looking back at first 10 days of the Milan-Cortina Olympics

U.S. gold medalist Elana Meyers Taylor celebrates after her final run in women's monobob.
U.S. gold medalist Elana Meyers Taylor celebrates after her final run in women’s monobob at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games on Monday.
(Aijaz Rahi / Associated Press)
The first 10 days of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games offered plenty of memorable achievements.

Here’s our daily recaps from the 2026 Winter Games:

