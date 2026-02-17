2026 Winter Olympics Day 11 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

Winter Olympics TV schedule: Tuesday’s listings

U.S. forward Brady Tkachuk celebrates after scoring during a win over Denmark on Saturday.

Tuesday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Figure skating, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, short track speedskating and more. | NBC

CURLING

Men (round robin)

12:05 a.m. — U.S. vs. China | Peacock

12:05 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Sweden | Peacock