Live Milan-Cortina Olympics: Day 12

2026 Winter Olympics Day 12 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

Live updates from the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Wednesday. Get the latest news, results, medal count, TV schedules and highlights from Italy.

By Los Angeles Times staff
Mac Forehand of the U.S. reacts during his final run in the men's freeski big air final Tuesday at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games.
Mac Forehand of the U.S. reacts during his final run in the men’s freeski big air final Tuesday at the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games.
(Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

Medal count for Day 12 of the Milan-Cortina Games

Canadian speedskaters (from left) Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais celebrate.
Canadian speedskaters (from left) Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais celebrate after winning gold in women’s team pursuit at the Milan-Cortina Games on Tuesday.
(Ben Curtis / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff

Here’s where the medal count stands Wednesday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games:

Winter Olympics TV schedule: Wednesday’s listings

Switzerland's Alina Paetz and Carole Howald sweep ahead of a stone.
Switzerland’s Alina Paetz and Carole Howald sweep ahead of a stone during a curling match Monday.
(David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

Wednesday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Alpine skiing, short track speedskating, cross-country-skiing, freestyle skiing and more. | NBC

ALPINE SKIING

1 a.m. — Women’s slalom, Run 1 | USA

4:20 a.m. — 🏅Women’s slalom, Run 2 | USA

Looking back at first 11 days of the Milan-Cortina Olympics

U.S. speedskaters (from left) Ethan Cepuran, Casey Dawson and Emery Lehman.
U.S. speedskaters (from left) Ethan Cepuran, Casey Dawson and Emery Lehman celebrate after winning silver at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Tuesday.
(Ben Curtis / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff

The first 11 days of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games offered plenty of memorable moments.

Check out The Times’ daily recaps from the 2026 Winter Games ahead of Wednesday’s events:

