2026 Winter Olympics Day 12 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

Medal count for Day 12 of the Milan-Cortina Games
Here’s where the medal count stands Wednesday at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games:
Winter Olympics TV schedule: Wednesday’s listings
Wednesday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.
MULTIPLE SPORTS
8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Alpine skiing, short track speedskating, cross-country-skiing, freestyle skiing and more. | NBC
ALPINE SKIING
1 a.m. — Women’s slalom, Run 1 | USA
4:20 a.m. — 🏅Women’s slalom, Run 2 | USA
