NBC juggles emotions of Savannah Guthrie’s family tragedy, celebrating the Winter Olympics

Flagbearer Erin Jackson leads the U.S. athletes into San Siro Stadium during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday in Milan.

Welcome to this, the first Olympic newsletter for this year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics. My name is John Cherwa and I’ll be your tour director for the next couple weeks as we hope to supplement the outstanding work our reporters and photographer are doing in Italy. If you remember this space from the Paris Olympics, we’ll look at some things that aren’t on the main menu but give you enough of an overview so you can talk smartly when the Olympics come up in conversation.

Before we get to Friday’s main course — the opening ceremony — it feels appropriate to mention the tightrope that NBC is currently walking. The suspected kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC Today host Savannah Guthrie, has put a pall over the entire NBC family. It certainly put a somber mood on the morning show’s week-long lead up to Friday, which would normally push the silliness factor. It changes the entire tone and feel that hovers over these Games.

Guthrie and co-host Craig Melvin, who was scheduled to be the late night Olympics host, are staying stateside. Hoda Kotb, who was scheduled to be in Milan as a special correspondent, was also in New York on Thursday and it’s unclear whether she will go to Italy.

Advertisement

It’s a tricky job to capture the sheer exuberance of medaling in the Olympics without diminishing the seriousness and life or death situation enveloping one of the network’s most visible and likable personalities. This real-life drama will likely conclude one way or the other before the end of the Games.

Hopefully, things will be in such a good place that we will see Savannah in Milan, or at least New York, before the end of the Games.

Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

OK, on to the Games. Friday was actually the third day of competition, with a few of the team sports starting round-robin play early. The U.S. mixed doubles curling team is 2-0 after wins over Norway (8-6) and Canada (7-5). The women’s hockey team is 1-0 after pasting Czechia, known also as Czech Republic, 5-1.

You’re caught up on most everything. So, some random thoughts about the Opening Ceremony.

— Quite the comedown after the opening at the Paris Olympics, where athletes came down the Seine in the parade of nations.

— You could tell where your country sits on the world political stage by the reaction of the more than 80,000 people when the delegations entered the stadium.

Advertisement

— Addition by subtraction. Shaun White and Mary Carillo were quite the improvement over Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning, who did the opening in Paris, but really had nothing to say. White actually carried main voice Terry Gannon through parts of the broadcast. Carillo, a late substitution for Guthrie, was a fast study and great selection as a sub.

— One high point during the start of the opening was the appearance of giant human bobble heads representing composers Gioachino Rossini, Giuseppe Verdi and Giacomo Puccini.

Entertainers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on Friday in Milan. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

— Had me fooled. It took me about 15 seconds to figure out that Brenda Lodigiani’s non-working microphone was part of a bit. What followed was very clever and fun.

— In case you wondered, Greenland does not have an Olympic team but does have two athletes (Ukaleq and Sonder Slettemark) who compete for Team Denmark in the biathlon. So they know how to use guns.

—I don’t like four different locations for the parade of nations. Does that make it opening ceremonies instead of opening ceremony?

Advertisement

Best Thing to Watch on TV today

There are only five sports that give out medals on Saturday. So, we’ll go to a lesser competition with bigger stars for pick of the day. The men’s portion of the team figure skating starts at 10:45 a.m. PST. The buzz will be around Ilia Malinin of the U.S. He’s better known as the “Quad God” because he is the only person in the world to do a quadruple axel. He gets to practice it in team competition on Saturday. The team medal will not be awarded until Sunday. The most prestigious event of the day is the men’s downhill, but it’s at 2:30 a.m. PST. The U.S. will likely not make the podium.

Saturday’s full Olympic TV and streaming schedule

Saturday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

10:30 a.m. — Milan Cortina highlights | NBC

2 p.m. — Milan Cortina highlights | NBC

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Figure skating, skiing, curling, cross-country skiing, snowboarding and more.| NBC

ALPINE SKIING

2:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s downhill | USA

2:30 a.m. — Women’s downhill, training | Peacock

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

4 a.m. — 🏅Women’s skiathlon | NBC

2 p.m. — Women’s skiathlon (re-air) | NBC

CURLING

Mixed doubles (round robin)

1 a.m. — Britain vs. Canada | USA

1:05 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Sweden | Peacock

5:35 a.m. — Britain vs. U.S. | Peacock

5:35 a.m. — Czechia vs. South Korea | Peacock

5:35 a.m. — Estonia vs. Norway | Peacock

5:30 a.m. — Sweden vs. Italy | Peacock

6:30 a.m. — Britain vs. U.S. (delay) | USA

10:05 a.m. — South Korea vs. U.S. | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — Canada vs. Estonia | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — Czechia vs. Switzerland | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — Norway vs. Italy | Peacock

4 p.m. — South Korea vs. U.S. (re-air) | CNBC

6 p.m. — Norway vs. Italy (re-air) | CNBC

FIGURE SKATING

Team competition

10:45 a.m. — Men’s short program | NBC

1 p.m. — Free dance | NBC

FREESTYLE SKIING

1:30 a.m. — Women’s slopestyle, qualifying | USA

3:45 a.m. — Women’s slopestyle, qualifying | USA

5 a.m. — Men’s slopestyle, qualifying | NBC

8:30 a.m. — Women’s slopestyle, qualifying | NBC

HOCKEY

Women (group play)

3:10 a.m. — Germany vs. Japan | Peacock

5:40 a.m. — Sweden vs. Italy | Peacock

7:40 a.m. — U.S. vs. Finland | USA

9:10 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Canada | Peacock

3 p.m. — U.S. vs. Finland (re-air) | USA

6 p.m. — Sweden vs. Italy (delay) | USA

LUGE

4:30 a.m. — Women’s singles, training | Peacock

8 a.m. — Men’s singles, Run 1 | Peacock

9:30 a.m. — Men’s singles, Run 2 | NBC, Peacock

7:30 p.m. — Men’s singles, Runs 1-2 (re-air) | USA

SKI JUMPING

8:45 a.m. — 🏅Women’s normal hill | Peacock

5 p.m. — Women’s normal hill (delay) | USA

SPEEDSKATING

7 a.m. — 🏅Women’s 3,000 meters | NBC

2:30 p.m. — Women’s 3,000 meters (re-air) | USA

SNOWBOARDING

10:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s big air, final | USA

12:15 p.m. — Men’s big air final (re-air) | NBC

In case you missed it ...

Check out the following Milan-Cortina Olympics dispatches from from the L.A. Times team on the ground Italy:

Can Lindsey Vonn compete in Olympics with torn ACL? ‘If anyone can do it, it’s Lindsey’

Italians embrace unity — except with JD Vance — during Olympics opening ceremony

Advertisement

Review: Winter Olympics opening ceremony was a sleek Italian spectacle, as only they could deliver

Photos from the sweeping 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics opening ceremony

Alysa Liu helps U.S. take lead in Olympic figure skating team competition

NBC’s Mike Tirico ready to pull off an Olympic-sized feat at Super Bowl

Inside the Milan Olympic village: real beds, free tech and other athlete perks

From cathedrals to Dolomites: Milan-Cortina Olympics pose a massive logistical test

Advertisement

U.S. hopes to chip away at Germany’s luge dominance at the Milan-Cortina Games

How climate change is threatening the future of the Winter Olympics

Alysa Liu 2.0: How retirement, perspective helped the U.S. star reach new heights

Laila Edwards sparks U.S. women’s hockey to win over Czechia in Olympic opener

The power of teamwork: Inside U.S. figure skating’s new Olympic golden age

IOC continues to have ‘full trust’ in Casey Wasserman and L.A. Olympic committee

Advertisement

U.S. curling team’s decades-long journey culminates at Milan-Cortina Olympics

Hilary Knight’s hockey achievements go beyond gold medals and championships

Everything you need to know about ski mountaineering, the newest Olympic sport

NHL players, coaches will spill insider secrets when Olympic gold is at stake

From a mall rink to Olympic dreams: Inside Donovan Carrillo’s figure skating rebirt

Ten U.S. athletes to watch at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics

Advertisement

IOC President Kirsty Coventry calls Casey Wasserman emails, ICE in Italy sad distractions

Until next time...