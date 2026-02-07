NBC juggles emotions of Savannah Guthrie’s family tragedy, celebrating the Winter Olympics
Welcome to this, the first Olympic newsletter for this year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics. My name is John Cherwa and I’ll be your tour director for the next couple weeks as we hope to supplement the outstanding work our reporters and photographer are doing in Italy. If you remember this space from the Paris Olympics, we’ll look at some things that aren’t on the main menu but give you enough of an overview so you can talk smartly when the Olympics come up in conversation.
Before we get to Friday’s main course — the opening ceremony — it feels appropriate to mention the tightrope that NBC is currently walking. The suspected kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC Today host Savannah Guthrie, has put a pall over the entire NBC family. It certainly put a somber mood on the morning show’s week-long lead up to Friday, which would normally push the silliness factor. It changes the entire tone and feel that hovers over these Games.
Guthrie and co-host Craig Melvin, who was scheduled to be the late night Olympics host, are staying stateside. Hoda Kotb, who was scheduled to be in Milan as a special correspondent, was also in New York on Thursday and it’s unclear whether she will go to Italy.
It’s a tricky job to capture the sheer exuberance of medaling in the Olympics without diminishing the seriousness and life or death situation enveloping one of the network’s most visible and likable personalities. This real-life drama will likely conclude one way or the other before the end of the Games.
Hopefully, things will be in such a good place that we will see Savannah in Milan, or at least New York, before the end of the Games.
OK, on to the Games. Friday was actually the third day of competition, with a few of the team sports starting round-robin play early. The U.S. mixed doubles curling team is 2-0 after wins over Norway (8-6) and Canada (7-5). The women’s hockey team is 1-0 after pasting Czechia, known also as Czech Republic, 5-1.
You’re caught up on most everything. So, some random thoughts about the Opening Ceremony.
— Quite the comedown after the opening at the Paris Olympics, where athletes came down the Seine in the parade of nations.
— You could tell where your country sits on the world political stage by the reaction of the more than 80,000 people when the delegations entered the stadium.
— Addition by subtraction. Shaun White and Mary Carillo were quite the improvement over Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning, who did the opening in Paris, but really had nothing to say. White actually carried main voice Terry Gannon through parts of the broadcast. Carillo, a late substitution for Guthrie, was a fast study and great selection as a sub.
— One high point during the start of the opening was the appearance of giant human bobble heads representing composers Gioachino Rossini, Giuseppe Verdi and Giacomo Puccini.
— Had me fooled. It took me about 15 seconds to figure out that Brenda Lodigiani’s non-working microphone was part of a bit. What followed was very clever and fun.
— In case you wondered, Greenland does not have an Olympic team but does have two athletes (Ukaleq and Sonder Slettemark) who compete for Team Denmark in the biathlon. So they know how to use guns.
—I don’t like four different locations for the parade of nations. Does that make it opening ceremonies instead of opening ceremony?
Best Thing to Watch on TV today
There are only five sports that give out medals on Saturday. So, we’ll go to a lesser competition with bigger stars for pick of the day. The men’s portion of the team figure skating starts at 10:45 a.m. PST. The buzz will be around Ilia Malinin of the U.S. He’s better known as the “Quad God” because he is the only person in the world to do a quadruple axel. He gets to practice it in team competition on Saturday. The team medal will not be awarded until Sunday. The most prestigious event of the day is the men’s downhill, but it’s at 2:30 a.m. PST. The U.S. will likely not make the podium.
Saturday’s full Olympic TV and streaming schedule
Saturday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.
MULTIPLE SPORTS
10:30 a.m. — Milan Cortina highlights | NBC
2 p.m. — Milan Cortina highlights | NBC
8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Figure skating, skiing, curling, cross-country skiing, snowboarding and more.| NBC
ALPINE SKIING
2:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s downhill | USA
2:30 a.m. — Women’s downhill, training | Peacock
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
4 a.m. — 🏅Women’s skiathlon | NBC
2 p.m. — Women’s skiathlon (re-air) | NBC
CURLING
Mixed doubles (round robin)
1 a.m. — Britain vs. Canada | USA
1:05 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Sweden | Peacock
5:35 a.m. — Britain vs. U.S. | Peacock
5:35 a.m. — Czechia vs. South Korea | Peacock
5:35 a.m. — Estonia vs. Norway | Peacock
5:30 a.m. — Sweden vs. Italy | Peacock
6:30 a.m. — Britain vs. U.S. (delay) | USA
10:05 a.m. — South Korea vs. U.S. | Peacock
10:05 a.m. — Canada vs. Estonia | Peacock
10:05 a.m. — Czechia vs. Switzerland | Peacock
10:05 a.m. — Norway vs. Italy | Peacock
4 p.m. — South Korea vs. U.S. (re-air) | CNBC
6 p.m. — Norway vs. Italy (re-air) | CNBC
FIGURE SKATING
Team competition
10:45 a.m. — Men’s short program | NBC
1 p.m. — Free dance | NBC
FREESTYLE SKIING
1:30 a.m. — Women’s slopestyle, qualifying | USA
3:45 a.m. — Women’s slopestyle, qualifying | USA
5 a.m. — Men’s slopestyle, qualifying | NBC
8:30 a.m. — Women’s slopestyle, qualifying | NBC
HOCKEY
Women (group play)
3:10 a.m. — Germany vs. Japan | Peacock
5:40 a.m. — Sweden vs. Italy | Peacock
7:40 a.m. — U.S. vs. Finland | USA
9:10 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Canada | Peacock
3 p.m. — U.S. vs. Finland (re-air) | USA
6 p.m. — Sweden vs. Italy (delay) | USA
LUGE
4:30 a.m. — Women’s singles, training | Peacock
8 a.m. — Men’s singles, Run 1 | Peacock
9:30 a.m. — Men’s singles, Run 2 | NBC, Peacock
7:30 p.m. — Men’s singles, Runs 1-2 (re-air) | USA
SKI JUMPING
8:45 a.m. — 🏅Women’s normal hill | Peacock
5 p.m. — Women’s normal hill (delay) | USA
SPEEDSKATING
7 a.m. — 🏅Women’s 3,000 meters | NBC
2:30 p.m. — Women’s 3,000 meters (re-air) | USA
SNOWBOARDING
10:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s big air, final | USA
12:15 p.m. — Men’s big air final (re-air) | NBC
