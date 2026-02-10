The U.S. is starting slow, but has plenty of medal opportunities coming up

Welcome to your daily review and preview of this year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics. My name is John Cherwa and I’m your tour director for the Games and I’m cautioning everyone not to get too worried about the number of medals the U.S. has won so far. Long way to go and Norway hasn’t even got cranked up yet.

We are through the first of the three weekend competitions (plus one day) at the Milan-Cortina Olympics and the U.S. is sitting there with just two medals, both gold. The U.S. whiffed on Monday, but an upset win over Italy in the mixed team curling put the U.S. in the gold medal match with Sweden on Tuesday. Neither team was expected to be in the finals. But, it means the U.S. will come out with at least a silver.

So far, the U.S. is tied for second in gold medals behind Norway and Switzerland, which have three. In total medals, the U.S. was seventh, with, yes, just two. The pack in front of it includes Italy (nine medals), Japan (seven), Norway (six) and Switzerland (five).

So, in order to help you look to where medals can be picked up, we’ve broken it down by sport (not event) and which countries traditionally perform well in it. Bring it:

Alpine skiing: Austria and Switzerland; Biathlon: Norway; Bobsled: Germany; Cross-country skiing: Norway; Curling: Canada; Figure skating: U.S. and Japan; Freestyle skiing: Canada; Hockey: Canada and U.S.; Luge: Germany; Nordic combined: Norway; Short track speedskating: South Korea; Skeleton: Germany; Ski jumping: Norway; Snowboarding: U.S.; Speedskating: Netherlands.

The soon-to-be unexpected medal in mixed team curling was the result of a fantastic and dramatic day for the Americans. The U.S. pair lost to Italy in the morning, 7-6, setting up a semifinal rematch against Italy. The match that counted went back and forth with the team with the hammer — the last shot in an end — generally winning the point(s). This match came down to the last shot where the U.S. knocked the Italian stone out of the house — the scoring circle — to get two points and win, 9-8. Sweden, an upset winner over Britain, will be the opponent on Tuesday.

In other preliminary competition, the U.S. women’s hockey team beat Switzerland 5-0, setting up its big game against Canada. We’ll likely see this match up again in the medal round. At least the U.S. beat Switzerland in something. (see below)

Madison Chock and Evan Bates compete in the ice dance. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

And, in the rhythm portion of the ice dance competition, the U.S. pair of Madison Chock and Evan Bates are less than a point behind a pair from France. The final portion, and the medals, will come Tuesday after combining the scores.

Before we leave, there is one controversy too salacious to ignore in the little cared about sport of ski jumping. Last month, the German tabloid Bild reported that some male ski jumpers were injecting hyaluronic acid — a sugar molecule that gets bigger through water absorption — into their genitals or wearing a condom-like covering before they are sized for a heavily regulated jumping suit. It’s believed that a larger jumping suit gives competitors more lift leading to longer flight times and distance.

The federation that governs the sport denies the allegations.

Monday’s competition in the men’s normal hill was won by Philipp Raimund of, ummm, Germany. He finished with 274.1 points, and that was the only measurement the organizers provided. The U.S. was uncompetitive.

Elsewhere on Monday

Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland won gold in the women’s slopestyle final. (Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

—Switzerland, with a population of about 9 million compared to 340 million for the U.S., got gold and bronze in the men’s team combined skiing, where one person does the downhill and the other the slalom. The U.S. finished 19th with Kyle Negomir doing the downhill and River Radamus the slalom. Both Switzerland and the U.S. have a Matterhorn, one an iconic mountain peak and the other a bobsled-like ride at Disneyland. Which do you think prepares Olympic athletes better?

—Switzerland won yet another gold, this one in the women’s free ski slopestyle. Avery Krumme was the top U.S. finisher at 11th of 12 competitors in the final.

—The Netherlands broke its two-day medal drought in speedskating getting gold and silver in the women’s 1,000 meters. The U.S. was close but not as fast as Brittany Bowe was fourth and Erin Jackson finished sixth.

—Japan won the women’s snowboard big air competition. No American made the final.

Best Thing to Watch on TV today

U.S. figure skater Ilia Malinin during practice this week. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

This is one terrific day of daytime television watching starting at 9:05 a.m. PST when the U.S. plays Sweden in the gold medal match in mixed team curling. Neither was expected to be here but the U.S. finished pool play with 6-3 record while Sweden was 5-4. Then, as we chronicled above, the U.S. upset Italy on a last shot to advance to the gold-medal game. Then at 9:30 a.m. PST, is the start of the short program in men’s figure skating. Now, we know this conflicts with curling but the key to figure skating is seeing the “Quad God,” who was born with the name Ilia Malinin. The Virginia native was the decisive skater in giving the U.S. its team win on Sunday. He is the 28th of 29 skaters to compete, so the curling might be over by the time he skates. You could gauge them against each other timewise on the Peacock SilverZone (formerly gold but demoted after a curling screwup). And finally, the U.S. plays Canada in the round robin portion of women’s hockey at 11:10 p.m. This is likely a warmup to a medal game they will probably have later. These are the two dominant teams in women’s hockey and have been for a while. The U.S. is undefeated in three games, while Canada is undefeated in two. The earlier Canada-Finland game was postponed after a lot of Finnish players came down with a stomach virus.

Favorite photo of the day

Luge training at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Times photographer Robert Gauthier is at the Winter Olympics. Each day Times newsletter editor Houston Mitchell will select a favorite photo from the many he has taken.

Tuesday’s full Olympic TV and streaming schedule

Tuesday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay) — Figure skating, skiing, cross-country skiing, curling, luge and more | NBC

ALPINE SKIING

1:30 a.m. — Women’s combined, downhill | USA

4:50 a.m. — 🏅Women’s combined, slalom | USA

BIATHLON

4:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 20-kilometer individual | Peacock

1:30 p.m. — Men’s 20-kilometer individual (delay) | USA

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

12:15 a.m. — Men’s and women’s sprint classic, qualifying | USA, Peacock

4:10 a.m. — 🏅Women’s sprint classic, final | Peacock

4:25 a.m. — 🏅Men’s sprint classic, final (in progress) | Peacock

7 a.m. — Men’s and women’s sprint classic, final (delay) | USA

10:15 a.m. — Men’s and women’s sprint classic final (re-air) | NBC

CURLING

Mixed doubles

5:05 a.m. — 🏅Bronze medal match, Britain vs. Italy | Peacock

6 a.m. — 🏅Bronze medal match, Britain vs. Italy (in progress) | USA

9:05 a.m. — 🏅Gold medal match, Sweden vs. U.S. | USA

2 p.m. — Bronze medal match, Britain vs. Italy (delay) | CNBC

3 p.m. — Gold medal match, Sweden vs. U.S. (re-air) | CNBC

FIGURE SKATING

8:05 a.m. — Men’s singles, warmup | Peacock

9:30 a.m. — Men’s short program | USA

10:45 a.m. — Men’s short program (in progress) | NBC

FREESTYLE SKIING

2:15 a.m. — Men’s moguls, qualifying | Peacock

2:45 a.m. — Men’s moguls, qualifying (in progress) | USA

3:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s slopestyle, final | USA

5:15 a.m. — Women’s moguls, qualifying | Peacock

7:30 a.m. — Women’s moguls, qualifying (delay) | USA

9 a.m. — 🏅Men’s slopestyle, final | NBC

HOCKEY

Women (group play)

3:10 a.m. — Japan vs. Sweden | Peacock

7:40 a.m. — Italy vs. Germany | Peacock

11:10 a.m. — Canada vs. U.S. | USA

12:10 p.m. — Finland vs. Switzerland | Peacock

8 p.m. — Canada vs. U.S. (re-air) | USA

LUGE

8 a.m. — Women’s singles, Run 3 | USA

9:30 a.m. — 🏅Women’s singles, final run | NBC

2:30 p.m. — Women’s singles, runs 3-4 (re-air) | USA

SHORT TRACK SPEEDSKATING

1:30 a.m. — 🏅Mixed team relay finals and more| Peacock

8:30 a.m. — Mixed team relay finals and more (delay) USA

SKI JUMPING

8:30 a.m. — 🏅Mixed team, normal hill | Peacock

3:15 p.m. — Mixed team, normal hill (delay) | USA

You can find the full medal table here.

