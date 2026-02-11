You break it, you bought it: The medals at these Winter Olympics are fragile

Gold medalists Alysa Liu and Amber Glenn of the U.S. hold up their medals.

Welcome to your daily review and preview of this year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics. My name is John Cherwa and I’m your tour director for the Games as the United States starts to hit its stride with five medals Tuesday. Now can they keep from breaking them?

The medals for the United States were plentiful on Tuesday with three silver and two bronze. The question now is if the athletes can display them before they break. It’s not unusual for there to be a medal quality issue at pretty much every Olympics. In Paris, the medals started to tarnish and were compared to looking like crocodile skin. Well, Milan-Cortina join the club. This time, it happened right after Breezy Johnson won the women’s downhill Saturday.

“Don’t jump in them,” Johnson said. “I was jumping in excitement and it broke. I’m sure someone will fix it. It’s not crazy broken but a little broken.” Johnson did get a replacement before her next competition but it needs to be engraved.

Reminds one of the classic exchange in “The Pink Panther Strikes Again,” where Inspector Clouseau destroys a valuable piano. Mrs. Leverlilly says with horror, “But that’s a priceless Steinway,” to which Clouseau (Peter Sellers) casually says “Not anymore.”

The pricelessness of an Olympic medal is what went into winning it, not the actual bit of hardware. But still…

The problem is where the clasp meets the ribbon. At the biathlon, German Justus Strelow lost his bronze while celebrating with teammates. It was found but couldn’t be reattached. U.S. figure skater Alysa Liu also found hers coming apart.

Games organizers say it is paying “maximum attention” to get the problem fixed.

OK, on to a Tuesday in which the U.S. just missed the gold when Sweden hit the perfect shot on the last throw to win the curling mixed team, 6-5. But as they say in curling “The stone giveth and the stone taketh away.” On Monday, the U.S. beat Italy in the semifinals on the last shot.

Ben Ogden celebrates winning silver in the Men’s Sprint Classic Final. (Lars Baron / Getty Images)

The most impressive U.S. silver on the day belonged to Ben Ogden, who won the first U.S. men’s cross-country medal in 50 years when he finished second in the men’s sprint classic to the GOAT, Norway’s Johannes Høsflot Klæbo, who won his second gold of these Games. (Note: Possibly the first ever mention of a cross-country skiing GOAT in an American newspaper.) Bill Koch was the last U.S. men’s cross-country medalist when he finished second in the 30,000 meters in 1976.

Alex Hall picked up a silver for the U.S. in the men’s freeski slopestyle, losing to, who else, a Norwegian.

Ashley Farquharson of the U.S. was the bronze winner in the women’s single luge, losing to, who else, a German.

The U.S. picked up a bronze and fourth place in women’s team combined skiing. The second team of Jackie Wiles and Paula Moltzan finished behind Switzerland and Germany. The star powered U.S. team of Johnson and Mikaela Shiffrin was fourth.

The U.S. women’s hockey team made a mockery of its toughest opponent with a 5-0 win over Canada. Both countries will advance to quarterfinals and we will likely see this matchup again.

And, the likely star of these games Ilia Malinin, the Quad God, had a spectacular performance in the men’s short program to take the lead going into Friday’s free skate. Malinin holds a five-point lead over Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama.

Finally, not all the inappropriate comments are restricted to this newsletter. In the Peacock SilverZone, co-host Matt Iseman said this after Sweden swept the podium in the women’s cross-country sprint. “These Scandinavian names, [co-host] Jac [Collinsworth], we should get a gold medal for trying to pronounce them.” To which Jac, son of Cris, said: “I’m going to say they’re losing their minds in IKEA.”

It’s unclear if the broken medals are easier or more difficult to fix than it is to assemble IKEA furniture.

The Times is considering demoting the SilverZone to the BronzeZone.

Elsewhere on Tuesday

—Japan, after winning the men’s big air in snowboarding, won the women’s event Tuesday. The U.S. was 20th, 23rd and 28th.

—Norway continued its medal haul in biathlon, with a gold and bronze. Campbell Wright of the U.S. was 27th. In Monday’s newsletter we misreported on the U.S. finish in the mixed relay. It was actually 14th.

—The short track speedskating got underway and Italy used its home country advantage to win the mixed relay over Canada. The U.S. did not make the A final.

—Slovenia won its first gold of the Games, winning the mixed team normal hill ski jumping. The U.S. was seventh out of eight teams.

Best Thing to Watch on TV today

Madison Chock and Evan Bates compete in the team event last week. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

These Games have been pretty easy to follow on television because of the time difference, with pretty much anything worth watching happening during the daylight hours. The nighttime show just feels stale but getting Mike Tirico back from the Super Bowl will likely make the show better. So, there is really only one must-see event Wednesday, the free skate in ice dancing. The competition starts at 12:30 p.m. PST, but the people we care about won’t be on for a couple of hours. After getting hosed in the scoring in the rhythm skate, Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S. are the next to last skaters in second place behind France.

Favorite photo of the day

Breezy Johnson skis during the Women’s Team Combined on Tuesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Times photographer Robert Gauthier is at the Winter Olympics. Each day Times newsletter editor Houston Mitchell will select a favorite photo from the many he has taken.

Until next time...