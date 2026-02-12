A strong day for the U.S. at the Winter Olympics, with a touch of disappointment

From left to right, the U.S., French and Canadian ice dance teams at the medal ceremony.

Welcome to your daily review and preview of this year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics. My name is John Cherwa and I’m your tour director for the Games as the U.S. has another big medal haul day with five podium appearances. Norway still has more gold and total medals but we’re closing in.

The United States won five medals Wednesday (two gold, three silver), but there was a tinge of disappointment when the ice dancing pair of Madison Chock and Evan Bates had to settle for silver after a great performance by the winning French pair. Chock and Bates did nothing wrong in their free skate but the judges sided with the French dancers, much as they have all season in the free skate.

It was a remarkable performance by Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron, who have been together less than a year. Cizeron won gold in Beijing with a different partner. The U.S. pair, who are now married, have been skating together for about 15 years.

But the loss did not ruin a strong day for the U.S.

For the first time in these Games, the U.S. put two people on the medal stand in an individual event. In a bit of a shocker, 20-year-old Liz Lemley, in her first Olympics, won the freestyle women’s moguls. In less of a shock, Jaelin Kauf, 29 and from Colorado, won the silver, the same medal she took four years ago in Beijing.

Lemley’s inexperience was showing on the medal stand when she did not invite teammate Kauf to join her on the top step of the podium when the U.S. national anthem was played.

Jordan Stolz on his way to a gold medal. (Sarah Stier / Getty Images)

In anything but a surprise, Jordan Stolz, a 21-year-old from Wisconsin, won the gold in the men’s 1,000 meters in speedskating in Olympic record time. He competed in this event in Beijing and the then 17-year-old finished 14th. He has gotten better as he swept the 500, 1000 and 1500 the last two years at the world championships. Not the last time you are reading his name in this space, no doubt.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle was the middle in a Swiss sandwich in the men’s Super G skiing event. The American picked up the silver, the same finish he had in Beijing. The U.S. Alpine team now has one of each kind of medal.

Men’s hockey, after 12 years without NHL players, opened Wednesday but the U.S. doesn’t play until today when it faces Latvia at 12:10 p.m. PDT. So, you must be wondering which Kings and Ducks players are on the U.S. roster. Well, let’s look … and look ... One. Yup, that’s it, one lone Duck on the U.S. team and it’s defenseman Jackson LaCombe. Other Ducks on the frozen water are goalie Lukas Dostal (Czechia), forward Mikael Granlund (Finland) and defenseman Radko Gudas (Czechia).

The Kings in the Olympics are forward Joel Armia (Finland), defenseman Drew Doughty (Canada), forward Kevin Fiala (Switzerland), winger Adrian Kempe (Sweden) and goalie Darcy Kuemper (Canada). The NHL team with the most players in the Games is the Florida Panthers with 10, only one playing for the U.S.

As with most things Olympic hockey, the favorites are Canada and the U.S. Sweden could also hit the medal stand.

We’ve been quick to point out the faux pas of Peacock’s SilverZone, so we need to turn the spotlight on us. In the item criticizing the Zone we attributed the remark essentially saying the only thing to associate with Sweden is IKEA to the wrong person. It was actually said by Matt Iseman. The judges ruled to keep them at the SilverZone level and not demote them to BronzeZone while we were placed on the watch list.

Elsewhere on Wednesday

—The U.S. men’s curling team started out well with a 8-7 last frame win over Czechia.

—France took gold and silver in the women’s 15K biathlon. The best U.S. competitor was Margie Freed, who finished 21st.

—Everyone knows Italy is known for its culture and food, but luge? Yes, at least on Wednesday, the country was in for slittino, the Italian word for sled. Both the men’s and women’s doubles luge sleds won gold. The U.S. women just missed a medal finishing fourth while the men led after the first run but had a tougher second run and finished sixth. For accuracy sake, the sleds didn’t get the medals, the riders did. If the sleds did get the hardware, would it melt the medal down into … itself?

—Norway, the runaway gold-medal machine, won the Nordic combined. The U.S. was 17th and 18th.

Best Thing to Watch on TV today

Snoop Dogg in the stands at the finish area of the women’s downhill. (Davide Spada / Associated Press)

Snoop Dogg is starting to show up a little more with Mike Tirico at night and in the morning with the Today show folks, so that could bring some added energy to the coverage somewhat muted by the situation created by the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, Savannah’s mother. The big moment should be in the morning in the women’s snowboard halfpipe, starting about 10:30 a.m. PST. Chloe Kim is looking to be the first three-time winner in the halfpipe finals. She looked good Wednesday in early runs despite a shoulder injury which forces her to wear a brace. Based on those performances and her general grit, anything but a gold would be a surprise. Hockey gets underway with the U.S. playing Latvia in the men’s tournament with a puck drop at 12:10 p.m. PST against Latvia.

Favorite photo of the day

France’s Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron compete Wednesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Times photographer Robert Gauthier is at the Winter Olympics. Each day Times newsletter editor Houston Mitchell will select a favorite photo from the many he has taken.

Thursday’s full Olympic TV and streaming schedule

Thursday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Skiing, speed skating, skeleton, snowboarding and more. | NBC

ALPINE SKIING

2:30 a.m. — 🏅Women’s super-G | USA

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

4 a.m. — 🏅Women’s 10-kilometer freestyle | Peacock

4:15 a.m. — 🏅Women’s 10-kilometer freestyle (in progress) | USA

1 p.m. — 🏅Women’s 10-kilometer freestyle (re-air) | NBC

CURLING

Women (round robin)

12:05 a.m. — South Korea vs. U.S. | Peacock

12:05 a.m. — Canada vs. Denmark | Peacock

12:05 a.m. — Italy vs. Switzerland | Peacock

12:05 a.m. — Japan vs. Sweden | Peacock

Men (round robin)

5:05 a.m. — U.S. vs. Switzerland | Peacock

5:05 a.m. — Britain vs. Sweden | Peacock

5:05 a.m. — Norway vs. Germany | Peacock

Women (round robin)

10:05 a.m. — Sweden vs. U.S. | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — China vs. Britain | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — Denmark vs. Japan | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — Italy vs. South Korea | Peacock

FREESTYLE SKIING

1 a.m. — Men’s moguls, qualifying | USA, Peacock

3:15 a.m. — 🏅Men’s moguls, final | Peacock

3:45 a.m. — 🏅Men’s moguls, final (in progress) | USA

9 a.m. — Men’s moguls, final (delay) | NBC

HOCKEY

Men (group play)

3:10 a.m. — Switzerland vs. France | Peacock

Women (group play)

5:30 a.m. — Finland vs. Canada | Peacock

Men (group play)

7:40 a.m. — Czechia vs. Canada | USA

12:10 p.m. — Latvia vs. U.S. | USA

12:10 p.m. — Germany vs. Denmark | Peacock

LUGE

9:30 a.m. — 🏅Team relay, final | Peacock

9:45 a.m. — 🏅Team relay, final (in progress) | NBC

SKELETON

12:30 a.m. — Men, Run 1 | Peacock

2:05 a.m. — Men, Run 2 | Peacock

10:45 a.m. — Men, runs 1-2 | USA

SNOWBOARDING

1:35 a.m. — Men’s snowboard cross, qualifying | USA

4:45 a.m. — 🏅Men’s snowboard cross, finals | Peacock

5:35 a.m. — Men’s snowboard cross, finals (delay) | USA

10:30 a.m. — 🏅Women’s halfpipe, final | NBC

SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING

11:15 a.m. — 🏅Women’s 500; men’s 1,000, finals | USA

11:55 a.m. — 🏅Women’s 500; men’s 1,000, finals (in progress) | NBC

SPEEDSKATING

7:30 a.m. — 🏅Women’s 5,000 meters | USA

Until next time...