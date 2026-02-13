IOC makes controversial decision to disqualify Ukrainian athlete

Ukraine’s Vladyslav Heraskevych honors fallen countrymen on his helmet. He was disqualified for it.

Welcome to your daily review and preview of this year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics. My name is John Cherwa and I’m your tour director for the Games as the U.S. loses a “for sure” medal in the women’s halfpipe. Meanwhile, the IOC disqualifies a Ukrainian sledder for supporting his country’s fallen athletes.

The thing about the Olympics is the celebration of unforeseen success, which is often displayed in tears on the medal platform. But, sometimes the thrill of victory becomes the agony of defeat. (Credit to ABC’s “Wide World of Sports” for that tagline.) Enter Chloe Kim, the 25-year-old snowboarder from Torrance, who was going for her third gold medal in the women’s halfpipe.

Kim led after two of three runs but came up short, getting the silver behind Gaon Choi of South Korea. This was a gold the U.S. thought it had in the bag. But that’s why they play the games.

“Today might’ve been my eighth day on snow this entire winter,” Kim said. “I haven’t been able to practice as much as I would’ve liked [because of my shoulder injury]. Just proud of myself for putting it down today.”

No matter the turmoil in the world, the Olympics is supposed to be a safe zone where politics is shown the back door and it’s all about the athletes. But that stance has two sides and some believe the Games picked the wrong one. Vladyslav Heraskevych is a Ukrainian skeleton sledder who wanted to honor some of the fallen Ukrainian athletes from the war with Russia with stickers on his helmet, but he was disqualified from the skeleton because his helmet violated the no political speech rule.

This decision comes from the same group, the International Olympic Committee, that banned athletes from competing under the Russian flag because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. But yet, it let the athletes compete without Russian affiliation. So, isn’t that a violation of the no politics rule? The IOC gets the gold for hypocrisy, that is unless the IOC had already retired this honor based on its years of corruption. Remember Salt Lake City?

It’s not a good thing to allow alleged rule breakers to compete. But, there is that gray area in which common sense is allowed to thrive, but only if you let it.

Kirsty Coventry, president of the IOC in her first Games, met with the Ukrainian athlete and it ended without a compromise. She seemed as if she really wanted a solution but in the end stuck with a strict interpretation of the rules.

“If she had given in to the pressure she would have opened Pandora’s box,” Michael Payn, the IOC’s former marketing chief, told Reuters. “You could fast-track to Los Angeles (2028 host) … and you would have set a precedent, and the Palestinians would comment on Israel, the Americans would comment on Trump. It would be an open field day. If that field of play is not kept sacrosanct the whole pack of cards comes tumbling down because you have created a platform for every message, no matter how sympathetic.”

One way to look at it comes from the athlete who wanted to make this statement.

“There are things more important than medals,” Heraskevych said. “I stood up for what I believe in.”

Heraskevych said later on X that his accreditation has been revoked but he can continue to stay in the Olympic Village.

You be the judge.

Jessie Diggins finished third. (Matthias Schrader / Associated Press)

The U.S. picked up a bronze in the women’s cross country 10K interval start free when Jessie Diggins pushed beyond normal human limits to finish third behind two Swedes. It was Diggins’ fourth Olympic medal and the last for the 34-year-old, who is retiring. After crossing the finish line she collapsed in pain, partially due to her rib injuries, the bigger part due to exhaustion.

If you ever feel you’ve had a tough day, look at the cross-country competitors after skiing all out for 10 kilometers. What they experience is way worse than having to wait for a slow Starbucks order.

Elsewhere on Thursday

Gold medalist Francesca Lollobrigida is the grandniece of actress Gina Lollobrigida. (Christophe Ena / Associated Press)

—The U.S. didn’t pick up a medal in Thursday’s women’s Super-G, which was won by the home course Italians. In other hardware news, women’s downhill winner Breezy Johnson accepted the marriage proposal from boyfriend Connor Watkin after crashing in competition. Johnson was one of 17 competitors to not complete the run.

—The U.S. curling teams did not carry any momentum from their silver in mixed team as the women beat South Korea, 8-4, and then lost to Sweden, 9-4. The men lost to Switzerland, 8-3.

—Australia won the men’s moguls gold, followed by Canada and Japan. Nick Page was the highest U.S. finisher in seventh.

—The U.S. had no problems with Latvia, winning 5-1 in the first game of the men’s hockey competition.

—Germany — who else? — won the team relay on the final day of luge competition. The U.S. was fifth.

—The Netherlands, normally dominant in speedskating, gained some steam in short track speedskating, winning the men’s 1000 meters and women’s 500 meters. The U.S. wasn’t in the picture.

—Francesca Lollobrigida, grand-niece of actress Gina, won her second gold for Italy in the women’s 5000 meter speedskating competition. The U.S. did not qualify anyone.

Best Thing to Watch on TV today

Televisions across the country will be tuned in late morning, 10 a.m. PST, for the men’s figure skating free skate, which will determine the gold medal. The U.S. will be looking at the Quad God, Ilia Malinin, who holds a five-point lead over Yuma Kagikama of Japan. He’s battling speedskater Jordan Stoltz, winner of the men’s 1000 meter speedskating, for top U.S. athlete. Granted figure skating has a way bigger sex appeal than speedskating, but it will only matter if Malinin wins gold. Elsewhere, the U.S. men’s hockey team plays Italy around noon.

Favorite photo of the day

Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirby in women’s doubles luge training. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Times photographer Robert Gauthier is at the Winter Olympics. Each day Times newsletter editor Houston Mitchell will select a favorite photo from the many he has taken.

Friday’s full Olympic TV and streaming schedule

Friday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Figure skating, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, curling, skeleton and more. | NBC

BIATHLON

5 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 10-kilometer sprint | USA

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

2:45 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 10-kilometer freestyle | Peacock

3 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 10-kilometer freestyle (in progress) | USA

9 a.m. — Men’s 10-kilometer freestyle (re-air) | NBC

CURLING

Men (round robin)

Midnight — Canada vs. U.S. | USA

12:05 a.m. — China vs. Norway | Peacock

12:05 a.m. — Great Britain vs. Italy | Peacock

12:05 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Czechia | Peacock

Women (round robin)

5:05 a.m. — U.S. vs. Canada | Peacock

5:05 a.m. — China vs. Switzerland | Peacock

5:05 a.m. — Denmark vs. Sweden | Peacock

5:05 a.m. — Britain vs. South Korea | Peacock

Men (round robin)

10:05 a.m. — Canada vs. Sweden | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — Czechia vs. Norway | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — Germany vs. Italy | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — Switzerland vs. China | Peacock

6:30 p.m. — Canada vs. Sweden (delay) | USA

FIGURE SKATING

7:45 a.m. — Men, free skate, warmup | Peacock

10 a.m. — 🏅Men, free skate | USA

Noon — 🏅Men, free skate | NBC

HOCKEY

Men (group play)

3:10 a.m. — Finland vs. Sweden | Peacock

3:10 a.m. — Slovakia vs. Italy | Peacock

7:40 a.m. — France vs. Czechia | Peacock

Women (quarterfinals)

7:40 a.m. — Czechia vs. Sweden | Peacock

12:10 p.m. — U.S. vs. Italy | USA

Men (group play)

12:10 p.m. — Canada vs. Switzerland | Peacock

9:30 p.m. — Canada vs. Switzerland (delay) | USA

SKELETON

7 a.m. — Women, Run 1 | USA

8:45 a.m. — Women, Run 2 | USA

10:30 a.m. — Men, Run 3 | Peacock

12:05 p.m. — Men, Run 4 | Peacock

2:30 p.m. — Men, runs 3-4 delay) | USA

SKI JUMPING

9:30 a.m. — Men’s long hill, training | Peacock

SNOWBOARDING

1 a.m. — Women’s snowboard cross, qualifying | Peacock

4:30 a.m. — 🏅Women’s snowboard cross, finals | Peacock

6:30 a.m. — Women’s snowboard cross, finals (delay) | USA

10:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s snowboard halfpipe, final | NBC

SPEEDSKATING

7:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 10,000 meters | USA

