Disaster strikes Ilia Malinin in most shocking moment of Winter Olympics so far
-
-
- Share via
Welcome to your daily review and preview of this year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics. My name is John Cherwa and I’m your tour director for the Games as we learn how thin the line is between greatness and failure.
In the most shocking moment of the Games so far, U.S. figure skater Ilia Malinin had the gold at his doorstep but instead had a dreadful performance, falling twice and giving the gold to Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan. The feeling in the arena was that there with no way Malinin could lose with his big lead after the short program. Then his main competitor, Yuma Yagiyama of Japan, had a subpar skate just before Malinin took the ice as the last skater of the night.
But Malinin missed his first combo and could never regain his composure in what was likely his worst performance in a major competition in quite some time. He finished eighth but at age 21, we could see him in a future Olympics. It was Malinin’s first loss since Nov. 2023.
In honor of Valentine’s Day, we thought we should look at some of the athlete couples at the Games. We compiled the list from People, so we take no responsibility for last-minute fights or splits (other than time splits, of course).
- Madison Chock and Evan Bates: U.S. ice dancers. Won the silver with a gold-medal performance.
- Brittany Bowe and Hilary Knight: U.S. speedskater Bowe finished fourth in the women’s 1,000 meters and has the 1,500 and team pursuit to go. Knight plays for the U.S. women’s hockey team, which is in the semifinals.
- Nicole Silveira and Kim Meylemans: Both are in the women’s skeleton with Silveira competing for Brazil and Meylemans for Belgium. After two of four heats, Meylemans is eighth and Silveira is 12th.
- Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey: Both are members of the Canadian women’s hockey team, who, despite losing to the U.S. in pool play, is expected to contend for a medal.
- Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien: This pair’s love is on the rocks ... or stones if your prefer. They are curlers for Norway. They finished sixth in the mixed competition.
- Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant: It’s another curling pair swept to each other’s brooms. The Canadians finished fifth in the mixed competition.
- Ronja Savolainen and Anna Kjellbin: These hockey players play for two different countries, Savolainen for Finland and Kjellbin for Sweden. Both countries made the quarterfinals with Sweden already advancing to the semifinals.
- Hunter Powell and Kaysha Love: This U.S. bobsledding couple will see competition soon, Powell in the four-man and Love in both singles and doubles.
- Emily and Dominik Fischnaller. This luge couple will bring back some hardware. Dominik, who sleds for Italy, took bronze in singles and team relay. Emily, who competes for the U.S., was 12th in singles.
There are certainly others, and some in the making as we speak, but this is a sampling.
Elsewhere on Friday
- Italy is on fire at these Games but were not hot enough to beat the U.S. in women’s hockey. The U.S. won 6-0 and will move to the semifinals.
- France, followed by two from Norway, won the biathlon men’s 10-kilometer sprint. The best U.S. finisher was Campbell Wright in 12th.
- Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, the GOAT of cross-country skiing, won his eighth lifetime gold for Norway by winning the men’s 10-kilometer interval start free. He is tied for most lifetime gold medals in the Winter Games and has three more events. John Steel Hagenbuch of the U.S. was 14th.
- The U.S. and Canada played each other in both men’s and women’s curling. The women won, 9-8, (now 2-1) and the men lost, 6-3, (1-2).
- The U.S. was shut out on snowboard with Australia winning gold in women’s snowboard cross and Japan getting gold and bronze in men’s halfpipe.
- Matt Weston, the world champion from Britain, won men’s skeleton. Germans won silver and bronze. Austin Florian of the U.S. was 12th.
- A 19-year-old from Czechia won the men’s 10,000 meters in speedskating. The U.S. did not compete.
Best Thing to Watch on TV today
Today is the day to take a breath from figure skating. It also seems to be a good time for your tour guide to admit something: I have absolutely no idea if the skaters are doing three, three and a half, four or four and a half rotations when they are in air in real time. OK, I said it. Are you nodding your head in affirmation right now? Thought so. OK, let’s go to something different for today.
The best bet will be the men’s 500 meters in speed skating. Jordan Stolz, the winner of the 1,000 for the U.S., will be in the 12th pair in the event which starts at 8 a.m PST. This isn’t his best event but he should have confidence and momentum going his way. If you need your hockey fix, the U.S. men play Denmark around 12:10 p.m.
Favorite photo of the day
Times photographer Robert Gauthier is at the Winter Olympics. Each day Times newsletter editor Houston Mitchell will select a favorite photo from the many he has taken.
Saturday’s Olympic TV and streaming schedule
Saturday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.
MULTIPLE SPORTS
8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, speedskating and more. | NBC
ALPINE SKIING
1 a.m. — Men’s giant slalom, Run 1 | USA
4:30 a.m. 🏅Men’s giant slalom, Run 2 | NBC
BIATHLON
5:45 a.m. — 🏅Women’s 7.5-kilometer sprint | NBC
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
3 a.m. — 🏅Women’s 4x7.5-kilometer relay | USA
4 a.m. — Women’s 4x7.5-kilometer relay (delay) | NBC
CURLING
Women (round robin)
12:05 a.m. — Britain vs. Canada | Peacock
12:05 a.m. — Italy vs. China | Peacock
12:05 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Japan | Peacock
4:30 a.m. — Britain vs. Canada (delay) | USA
Men (round robin)
5:05 a.m. — Germany vs. U.S. | Peacock
5:05 a.m. — Czechia vs. Britain | Peacock
5:05 a.m. — Sweden vs. China | Peacock
5:05 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Canada | Peacock
Women (round robin)
5:30 a.m. — Italy vs. China (delay) | CNBC
Men (round robin)
10 a.m. — Germany vs. U.S. (delay) | CNBC
Women (round robin)
10:05 a.m. — Japan vs. U.S. | Peacock
10:05 a.m. — Canada vs. Switzerland | Peacock
10:05 a.m. — Italy vs. Sweden | Peacock
10:05 a.m. — South Korea vs. Denmark | Peacock
2:30 p.m. — Japan vs. U.S. (delay) | CNBC
FREESTYLE SKIING
1:30 a.m. — 🏅Women’s dual moguls, finals | Peacock
1:40 a.m. — 🏅Women’s dual moguls, finals (in progress) | USA
7 a.m. — Women’s dual moguls, finals (delay) | NBC
10:30 a.m. — Women’s big air, qualifying | Peacock
HOCKEY
Men (group play)
3 a.m. — Germany vs. Latvia | CNBC
3:10 a.m. — Sweden vs. Slovakia | Peacock
7:40 a.m. — Finland vs. Italy | USA
Women (quarterfinals)
7:40 a.m. — Canada vs. Germany | CNBC
12:10 p.m. — Finland vs. Switzerland | CNBC
Men (group play)
12:10 p.m. — U.S. vs. Denmark | USA
SKELETON
9 a.m. — Women, Run 3 | NBC
10:35 a.m. — Women, final run | Peacock
2:30 p.m. — Women, runs 3-4 (delay) | USA
SHORT TRACK SPEEDSKATING
11:15 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 1,500 meters final and more | Peacock
3:15 p.m. — 🏅Men’s 1,500 meters final and more | USA
SKI JUMPING
8:30 a.m. — Men’s large hill, trial round| Peacock
10 a.m. — 🏅Men’s large hill, final round | USA
SPEEDSKATING
7 a.m. — Women’s team pursuit, qualifying | USA
8 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 500 meters | NBC
In case you missed it ...
Check out the following Milan-Cortina Olympics dispatches from the L.A. Times team on the ground in Italy:
2026 Olympics Day 8 live updates: South America earns first Winter Games medal ever
Inside the terrifying and efficient world of Olympic ski airlifts
Ilia Malinin describes crippling anxiety that cost the favorite a Winter Olympics medal
Power couple Brittany Bowe and Hilary Knight eager to cap their Olympic careers with gold
Puerto Rico’s lone Winter Olympian hopes to inspire others to represent the island
Mikaela Shiffrin hopes to end her Olympic slump, but winning gold won’t be easy
Caribbean sprinters are hoping to transform Winter Olympic bobsledding
Winter Olympics TV schedule: Sunday’s listings
Visualizing success: Why Olympic skiers mentally rehearse before every run
Caribbean sprinters are hoping to transform Winter Olympic bobsledding
2026 Winter Olympics Day 7 recap: Results, medal count, schedule
Until next time...
That concludes today’s Sports Report Olympic Edition newsletter. If you have any feedback, ideas for improvement or things you’d like to see, email newsletter editor Houston Mitchell at houston.mitchell@latimes.com. To get this newsletter in your inbox, click here and select the Sports Report.