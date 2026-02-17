A look at the best medal opportunities for the U.S. for the rest of the Games

American Elana Meyers Taylor competes in the monobob bobsled at the Winter Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, on Monday.

Welcome to your daily review and preview of this year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics. My name is John Cherwa and I’m your tour director for the Games as the U.S. made it back to the medal platform with a gold and bronze in the women’s monobob.

Elana Meyers Taylor, the most decorated women’s bobsledder for the U.S., finally got her first gold to go with three silvers and two bronzes when she won the women’s monobob Monday. Teammate Kaillie Humphries, who won this event in Beijing, got the bronze.

It was a nice recovery for the U.S. after getting shut out of medals Sunday. The monobob is similar to the NASCAR Clash in which each vehicle, in this case a bobsled, is the same. So, it all comes down to the driver.

Other than that, the U.S. was off the board.

The fact the U.S. is not going to win the total gold count should not be a surprise. Norway is looking like the winner having taken the top total in four of the last six Winter Games.

Betting sites put the over-under at 12 1/2 golds for the U.S. So far the U.S. has six golds compared to Norway’s 12. At this point, hope you took the under. The U.S. has topped out at nine in every Winter Games since Turin in 2006.

So, let’s look at what legitimate chances the U.S. has the rest of the Games.

Alpine skiing: Mikela Shiffrin is ranked No. 1 in the slalom, the only Alpine event left, but she hasn’t skied great in Italy.

Bobsled: The U.S. has a shot with the two-women event but that may be it.

Curling: The U.S. women will certainly make the medal round but a gold is a tall order.

Figure skating: Maybe a medal but not likely a gold.

Freestyle skiing: Lots of events left, so anything can happen.

Ice hockey: Women look like a lock for gold while men have a good chance, especially with NHL players.

Short track speedskating: It would take an upset to make the medal stand and something special to make gold.

Ski mountaineering: Who the heck knows? First time for this event.

Snowboard: A couple of 16 year olds, Jessica Perlmutter and Lily Dhawornvej, could compete well in women’s slopestyle. But it’s Red Gerard in the men’s slopestyle that could hit the top of the podium. He won in South Korea and was fourth in Beijing.

Speedskating: Jordan Stolz is the top U.S. athlete in these Games with two golds and at least one more try, the 1,500.

OK, let’s take a guess and say six more golds: two in hockey, one in the bobsled, one in snowboard and two in speed skating. In our forecast we did not include biathlon, cross-country and Nordic combined, all of which is likely to have a Norwegian element to it with little U.S. chance. Six plus six gives you 12 and Norway currently has 12 with lots of opportunities.

Always remember, if the best team/individual always won, there would be no need to play the game.

Elsewhere on Monday

Hilary Knight brings the puck up during the game against Sweden on Monday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

—As the Alpine skiing reaches its penultimate event, the weather made the men’s slalom course very difficult with only 44 of 96 competitors earning a score. Switzerland won followed by Austria and Norway. The U.S. did not have a clean run.

—The U.S. women’s curling team lost its second of six matches, losing to Italy, 7-2. The men didn’t play.

—Japan picked up the gold in pairs figure skating, beating Georgia, which won its first Winter Olympics medal. The U.S. team of Emily Chan and Spencer Howe was seventh.

—Freestyle skiing has been a bright spot for the U.S., but not Monday. Our friends the Canadians (no accusations of cheating yet) won the men’s dual moguls. The U.S. was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

—The U.S. women’s hockey team took care of Sweden 5-0 in the semifinals and will meet Canada on Thursday for the gold medal. Canada beat Switzerland 2-1 to make the final.

—The Netherlands won the women’s 1,000 meters in short track speedskating. The U.S. was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

—Austria won a weather-shortened men’s super team competition in ski jumping. The final run was canceled. The U.S. finished eighth.

Best Thing to Watch on TV today

Lily Dhawornvej competes during the women’s snowboarding slopestyle qualifications. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Most of the action is watchable in the morning. So, as you wipe the sleep out of your eyes, we’ve got the women’s snowboard slopestyle at 4:00 a.m. PST. We mentioned a couple of U.S. teenagers earlier as possible medal contenders. The men’s team pursuit in speedskating gets started about 5:30 a.m. PST with their semifinal skate against China. The final will be around 7:28 a.m. PST. Finally, the crown jewel of Olympic competition is the women’s figure skating. Tuesday is the first day with the short program. This competition starts at 10:45 a.m. PST. There are three U.S. skaters: Alysa Liu (skating 24th), Isabeau Levito (25th) and Amber Glenn (28th).

Favorite photo of the day

American Kendall Coyne scores in the second period of a semifinal hockey match against Sweden at the Winter Olympics in Milan on Monday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Times photographer Robert Gauthier is at the Winter Olympics. Each day, Times newsletter editor Houston Mitchell will select a favorite photo from the many Gauthier has taken.

Tuesday’s full Olympic TV and streaming schedule

Tuesday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Figure skating, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, short track speedskating and more. | NBC

CURLING

Men (round robin)

12:05 a.m. — U.S. vs. China | Peacock

12:05 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Sweden | Peacock

12:05 a.m. — Czechia vs. Germany | Peacock

3 a.m. — U.S. vs. China (delay) | USA

Women (round robin)

5:05 a.m. — Denmark vs. U.S. | Peacock

5:05 a.m. — Italy vs. Japan | Peacock

5:05 a.m. — South Korea vs. Switzerland | Peacock

5:05 a.m. — Sweden vs. Canada | Peacock

Men (round robin)

10:05 a.m. — U.S. vs. Italy | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — Canada vs. Britain | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — Germany vs. Switzerland | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — Sweden vs. Norway | Peacock

Men (round robin)

6:30 p.m. — U.S. vs. Italy (delay) | USA

BIATHLON

5:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 4x7.5-kilometer relay | Peacock

6:05 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 4x7.5-kilometer relay (in progress) | USA

BOBSLED

10 a.m. — Two-man bobsled, Run 3 | Peacock

12:05 p.m. — 🏅Two-man bobsled, final run | Peacock

2:30 p.m. — Two-man bobsled, runs 3-4 (delay) | USA

FIGURE SKATING

7:20 a.m. — Women’s short program, warm-up | Peacock

9:30 a.m. — Women’s short program, Part 1 | USA

11:40 a.m. — Women’s short program, Part 2 | NBC

FREESTYLE SKIING

1:45 a.m. — Women’s aerials, qualifying | USA

4:30 a.m. — Men’s aerials, qualifying | Peacock

8 a.m. — Men’s aerials, qualifying (delay) | USA

9 a.m. — Men’s and women’s aerials (re-air) | NBC

10:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s big air, final | NBC

HOCKEY

Men (qualification playoff)

3:10 a.m. — Germany vs. France| Peacock

3:10 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Italy | Peacock

7:40 a.m. — Czechia vs. Denmark | Peacock

12:10 p.m. — Sweden vs. Latvia | USA

NORDIC COMBINED

12:10 a.m. — Men’s ski jump, large hill | Peacock

1 a.m. — Men’s ski jump, large hill (delay) | USA

4:45 a.m. — 🏅Cross-country, 10 kilometers | Peacock

6:50 a.m. — Cross-country, 10 kilometers (delay) | USA

SHORT TRACK SPEEDSKATING

5:30 a.m. — Men’s and women’s team pursuit, semifinals | USA

7:20 a.m. — 🏅Men’s and women’s team pursuit, finals | USA

SNOWBOARDING

4 a.m. — 🏅Women’s slopestyle, final | USA

9:45 a.m. — Women’s slopestyle, final (re-air) | NBC

