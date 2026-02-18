U.S. women’s figure skating medal hopes rest on Alysa Liu’s shoulders

Welcome to your daily review and preview of this year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics. My name is John Cherwa and I’m your tour director for the Games as we start to get closer to the end with the U.S. running out of strong medal opportunities, with the exception of hockey.

The Winter Olympics has many marquee sports and events, but when it comes to interest, few can top the women’s figure skating competition. Do you know the names John Curry, Victor Petrenko, IIia Kulik and Alexi Yagudi? Sort of? Kind of? Rings a bell? They were the men’s gold medal winners in the Olympics that the women’s competition was won by Dorothy Hamill (1976), Kristi Yamaguchi (1992), Tara Lipinski (1998) and Sarah Hughes (2002).

No doubt that women’s figure skating, just like gymnastics, gets more attention than any other event in the Games.

This year, even Taylor Swift got involved with a rousing endorsement of the “Blade Angels”: Alysa Liu, Isabeau Levito and Amber Glenn. After the short program, we’re probably down to one Blade Angel.

Only Liu has a realistic chance at a medal, in third with Japanese skaters in first, second and fourth. Levito is in eighth and Glenn is in 13th after one big mistake that took her out of medal contention.

The placement isn’t as important as the score and Liu is about two points behind, so she’s got a shot.

Have to say the NBC figure skating analysts are top shelf. Lipinski and Johnny Weir are great explaining things during the skating and Scott Hamilton is perfect as the in-studio analyst. Take a drink if you’ve heard something like this phrase: “You can’t win a medal in the short program but you can lose it.”

The long program is Thursday.

Favorite moment of Games

The Olympics are full of heart-tugging moments but none were better than Elana Meyers Taylor standing on the podium after winning the gold medal in women’s monobob. But it was in the stands where your heart started to melt. It was the sight of husband, Nic Taylor, holding their youngest son, Noah, 3, in his arms explaining what was going on in sign language. Noah and older sibling, Nico, are deaf. In short, Nic is signing to Noah that, yes, that’s his mommy on the medal stand. Noah asks if it’s mommy. Yes it is he responds and she’s coming [home]. Why I only saw it on the nighttime replay show and not on the “Today” show, where Hoda Kotb continues to tell athletes that she loves them, is baffling. If you missed the podium moment, here it is. I promise it will make you feel good, maybe even bring a tear.

Elsewhere on Tuesday

Mac Forehand celebrates during the men’s freestyle skiing big air finals. (Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

—The U.S. had an especially good day at the men’s freestyle big air. Norway got the gold and Mac Forehand of the U.S. got the silver and the U.S. put two near but not on the medal stand. Troy Podmilsak finished fourth and Konnor Ralph was fifth.

—France upset Norway to win the men’s 4X7.5km in biathlon. The U.S. finished fifth, its best ever finish in this event.

—It was Germany, Germany, Germany (you can say that three times in a row much like Bloody Mary, Tora! and Marcia!) sweeping the medal platform in the two-man bobsled. The U.S. sled of Frankie del Duca and Joshua Williamson finished fourth.

—The U.S. women’s curling team upped its record to 5-2 with a 10-3 win over Denmark. But the men dropped to 4-4 losing to China and Italy by identical 8-5 scores. Not a misprint, the U.S. lost to China, a country so dominant in the Winter Games it’s in 19th place in medals with no golds. I’ve been to China four times and never seen a curling rink. Yet, we have ones in Irvine, Panorama City and Carlsbad. Yet, the U.S. loses to China?

—Norway won yet another gold, this time in the Nordic combined, both ski jumping and cross-country skiing. Niklas Malacinski was the top U.S. finisher in 13th.

—The U.S. just missed a gold in the men’s speedskating team pursuit. The U.S. team beat China in the semifinals but lost to Italy in the finals. The women lost in the semis and then lost again to Japan in the bronze medal race. Canada beat the Netherlands for the gold. So, silver for the men and no medal for the women. Jordan Stolz of Wisconsin, winner of two golds so far, skipped the team pursuit, but will be in the 1,500.

Best Thing to Watch on TV today

Red Gerard in action at the Winter Olympics. (Millo Moravski / Getty Images)

It’s going to be an early morning for most. There could be a big moment or no moment in the women’s slalom. The way it works is everyone goes down the first course and the top 30 move to another course for the second run. The winner is determined by the best combined total. On this side of the pond, all eyes will be on Mikaela Shiffrin, who will make the seventh run. Paula Moltzan will ski second. Shiffrin won the gold in 2014 in Sochi. The first run is at 1 a.m. PST and the second at 4:30 a.m. PST. We had to wait a day but the rescheduled men’s and women’s slopestyle could be interesting with Red Gerard, gold winner in Pyeongchang, and newcomers Jessica Perlmutter and Lily Dhawornvej could be competitive in the women’s competition. Last run for the men is scheduled for 3:13 a.m. PST and the women’s at 6:26 a.m. PST. We saved the best for last, and the event you are most likely to be awake for, the U.S. men’s team will be in a knockout game against Sweden at 12:10 p.m. PST. It was a tough draw for the U.S. as Sweden is likely the third best team behind the U.S. and Canada.

Favorite photo

Isabeau Levito competes during the women’s short program. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Times photographer Robert Gauthier is at the Winter Olympics. Each day, Times newsletter editor Houston Mitchell will select a favorite photo from the many Gauthier has taken.

Wednesday’s full Olympic TV and streaming schedule

Wednesday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Alpine skiing, short track speedskating, cross-country-skiing, freestyle skiing and more. | NBC

ALPINE SKIING

1 a.m. — Women’s slalom, Run 1 | USA

4:20 a.m. — 🏅Women’s slalom, Run 2 | USA

BIATHLON

5:45 a.m. — Women’s 4x6-kilometer relay | Peacock

9 a.m. — Women’s 4x6-kilometer relay (delay) | NBC

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

12:45 a.m. — Men’s and women’s team sprint freestyle, qualifying | Peacock

2 a.m. — Men’s and women’s team sprint freestyle, qualifying (delay) | USA

2:45 a.m. — 🏅Men’s and women’s team sprint freestyle, finals | Peacock

5:30 a.m. — Men’s and women’s team sprint freestyle, finals (delay) | USA

9:45 a.m. — Men’s and women’s team sprint freestyle, finals (re-air) | NBC

CURLING

Women (round robin)

12:05 a.m. — U.S. vs. Britain | Peacock

12:05 a.m. — China vs. Denmark | Peacock

12:05 a.m. — Sweden vs. South Korea | Peacock

Men (round robin)

5:05 a.m. — U.S. vs. Britain | Peacock

5:05 a.m. — China vs. Czechia | Peacock

5:05 a.m. — Italy vs. Canada | Peacock

5:05 a.m. — Norway vs. Switzerland | Peacock

6:15 a.m. — U.S. vs. Britain (delay) | USA

Women (round robin)

10:05 a.m. — Canada vs. Italy | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — China vs. Sweden | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — Britain vs. Japan | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Denmark | Peacock

5 p.m. — Canada vs. Italy (delay) | USA

FREESTYLE SKIING

2:30 a.m. — 🏅Women’s aerials, final | USA

10:30 a.m. — Women’s aerials, final (delay) | NBC

HOCKEY

Men (quarterfinals)

3:10 a.m. — Slovakia vs. Germany | Peacock

7:40 a.m. — Canada vs. Czechia | USA

9:10 a.m. — Finland vs. Switzerland| Peacock

10 a.m. — Finland vs. Switzerland (in progress) | USA

12:10 a.m. — U.S. vs. Sweden | NBC

SHORT TRACK SPEEDSKATING

11:15 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 500 meters, women’s 3,000-meter relay, finals | Peacock

11:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 500 meters, women’s 3,000-meter relay, finals (in progress) | USA

SNOWBOARDING

3:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s slopestyle, final | Peacock

3:45 a.m. — 🏅Men’s slopestyle, final (in progress) | USA

11:15 a.m. — 🏅Men’s slopestyle, final (delay) | NBC

Until next time...