Mikaela Shiffrin highlights a medal-filled day

Welcome to your daily review and preview of this year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics. My name is John Cherwa and I’m your tour director for the Games as the U.S. gets the medal trifecta on Wednesday with a gold, silver and bronze. Still can’t catch Norway, though.

After eight years without a gold medal, Mikaela Shiffrin regained the form she had in Sochi in 2014 to win the women’s slalom. Once the greatest skier in the world, the now 30-year-old was always a dark horse for a gold medal in her best event, the slalom. But many thought a medal was possible despite her recent struggles. Mikaela thought the medal was gold.

Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

She had the fastest run down the first course and was the second fastest down the second course. Paula Moltzan of the U.S. had the fastest second run, but after her 28th placing in the first, she could do no better than eighth.

“This is crazy,” Shiffrin said. “Life is crazy. It’s just so much effort and work and focus and preparation for two runs of 47, 50 seconds. “To actually be in the right mentality in the right moment is nearly impossible.”

Well, she was Wednesday.

It was another surprise when the U.S. men picked up silver in the cross country team sprint free final. Team in this event means two people and for the U.S. it was Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher. Norway got the gold and Italy the bronze. On the women’s side, Sweden was the winner with the U.S. finishing fifth.

Advertisement

A dog runs onto the track near the finish during the cross-country skiing women’s team sprint. (Associated Press)

Highlighting the women’s cross country race was Nazgul, a 2-year-old Czech wolfdog, who decided to finish the course behind two skiers. He was safely returned to his owner, who was a course official. The pup apparently escaped from his home and found his way to the course, where he made his viral appearance. While there was no medal for Nazgul, we do think he should get a medal-shaped biscuit. Here’s the boy at work.

And let’s not forget the U.S. bronze, which was taken by Jake Canter in the snowboard men’s slopstyle. He was third in the world cup standings, so everything went to plan. Red Gerard, considered a stronger competitor based on his win in this event in South Korea, finished sixth. Japan won the women’s competition, with Jessica Perlmutter the top U.S. competitor in sixth.

Advertisement

So, let’s look at what to expect the rest of the Games.

Alpine skiing, luge, skeleton, ski jumping and snowboard are done for the Games. We lose figure skating and Nordic combined today.

The U.S. has a realistic chance of four more gold medals. There are the men’s and women’s hockey teams and the men’s speed skating where we are going to give two more golds to Jordan Stolz, one in the 1,500 and the other in the mass start, the last event.

There is enough freestyle skiing left to possibly pick up another. And the U.S. should medal in the two-women bobsled, but beating the Germans for gold will be difficult.

Norway likely has at least two more golds in them, one in biathlon and one in cross country. It could go to two in either sport.

That would give Norway 17 (have 15 now) and the U.S. 11 (7), with possibly more, but not six more. We’ll look at total medals later in the week.

Elsewhere on Wednesday

Kaila Kuhn practices before the women’s freestyle skiing aerials qualifications. (Gabriele Facciotti / Associated Press)

Advertisement

—France picked up a win in the biathlon women’s 4 X 6kg relay, followed by Sweden and Norway. The U.S. was 18th.

—Wednesday’s curling results were not the same ending you got in “Hamilton” or the Ken Burns documentary series on the Revolutionary War. Britain beat the U.S. men (9-2) and women (8-7). The men are pretty much out of advancing while the women still have a shot at the knockout round.

—China got a gold and bronze in the freestyle skiing women’s aerials. Kaila Kuhn was fifth and Winter Vinecki was sixth for the U.S.

—It was a great day of hockey with the two best men’s teams forced to overtime before winning. The U.S. went to OT to beat Sweden, 2-1 and Canada had to go to overtime to beat Czechia, 4-3. The U.S. will play Slovakia in the semis Friday. Slovakia beat Germany, 6-2.

—In the short-track women’s 3,000-meter relay, it was South Korea, always a power, beating Italy, which is using its home country advantage to great success. The U.S. was eighth. In the men’s 500, it was Canada with the gold and the U.S. not making either final.

Best Thing to Watch on TV today

Even before the Games began, a pretty sure bet would be that the U.S. and Canadian women’s hockey teams would be playing for the gold medal. And so it is at 10:10 a.m. PST. The U.S. beat Canada 5-0 in pool play, but it’s very unlikely this game will be another blowout. Since this event was added 1998, Canada has won gold five times and the U.S. has done it twice. This will be the final night of figure skating and it’s the marquee women’s singles. Japan will likely get the gold, but Alysa Liu is likely to give them somebody to think about. Skating starts at 10 a.m., but Liu doesn’t go until 22nd, along with all the best skaters going late in the program. In freestyle men’s aerials, the U.S. could hit the medal stand with Conner Curran or Derek Krueger.

Favorite photo

Daniil Eybog of Uzbekistan crashes during the short track speed skating men’s 500 meters Wednesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Times photographer Robert Gauthier is at the Winter Olympics. Each day, Times newsletter editor Houston Mitchell will select a favorite photo from the many Gauthier has taken.

Thursday’s full Olympic TV and streaming schedule

Thursday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Figure skating, speedskating, freestyle skiing, curling and more. | NBC

BOBSLED

5 a.m. — Two-woman bobsled, training | Peacock

CURLING

Men (round robin)

12:05 a.m. — China vs. Germany | Peacock

12:05 a.m. — Italy vs. Switzerland | Peacock

12:05 a.m. — Norway vs. Canada | Peacock

12:05 a.m. — Sweden vs. Czechia | Peacock

Women (round robin)

5:05 a.m. — Switzerland vs. U.S. | Peacock

5:05 a.m. — Canada vs. South Korea | Peacock

5:05 a.m. — Britain vs. Italy | Peacock

5:05 a.m. — Japan vs. China | Peacock

Men (semifinals)

10:05 a.m. — Teams TBD | Peacock

10:05 a.m. — Teams TBD | Peacock

FIGURE SKATING

7:30 a.m. — Women’s free skate, warmup | Peacock

10 a.m. — 🥇Women’s free skate | NBC

FREESTYLE SKIING

1:30 a.m. — Men’s freeski halfpipe, qualifying | Peacock

2:30 a.m. — 🥇Men’s aerials, final | Peacock

5:45 a.m. — Men’s freeski halfpipe, qualifying (delay) | USA

9 a.m. — Men’s aerials, final (delay) | NBC

HOCKEY

Women (bronze medal game)

5:40 a.m. — Sweden vs. Switzerland | Peacock

Women (gold medal game)

10:10 a.m. — U.S. vs. Canada | USA

8 p.m. — U.S. vs. Canada (re-air) | USA

NORDIC COMBINED

12:10 a.m. — Men’s ski jump, large hill | Peacock

2 a.m. — Men’s ski jump, large hill (delay) | USA

5 a.m. — 🥇Men’s 2x7.5-kilometer cross-country relay | Peacock

5:20 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 2x7.5-kilometer cross-country relay | USA

SKI MOUNTAINEERING

12:50 a.m. — Men’s and women’s sprints, heats | Peacock

3:55 a.m. — 🥇Men’s and women’s sprints, finals | USA

SPEEDSKATING

7:30 a.m. — 🥇Men’s 1,500 meters | USA

9:30 a.m. — Men’s 1,500 meters (delay)| NBC

In case you missed it ...

Check out the following Milan-Cortina Olympics dispatches from the L.A. Times team on the ground in Italy:

U.S. men defeat Sweden in overtime, advance to Olympic hockey semifinals

Advertisement

Lindsey Vonn reveals that her beloved dog, Leo, died the day after her downhill crash at Olympics

Amber Glenn explains what went wrong in her Olympic short program

L.A. designer Lisa McKinnon draws on her roots to create U.S. figure skating dresses

Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympic slalom triumph turns into a moment of remembrance

2026 Winter Olympics Day 12 live updates: Results, medal count and schedule

Until next time...