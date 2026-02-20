Alysa Liu highlights a day of remarkable comebacks

Welcome to your daily review and preview of this year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics. My name is John Cherwa and I’m your tour director for the Games as the U.S. is finishing strong with golds in hockey and figure skating. Plus, our medals preview.

Maybe it’s all the entertainment options we have on television. But one thing you can say is the U.S. knows how to create drama … and excitement. Thursday was a remarkable day of comebacks. The U.S. winning the gold in a come-from-behind overtime win over Canada in women’s hockey. And then, the U.S. winning it first women’s figure skating gold since Sarah Hughes in 2002 when Alysa Liu completed her comeback after retiring in 2022.

Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

If there was one lock prediction I would have made before the start of the Olympics was that the U.S. women’s hockey team would win gold. Canada went on top in the first period, 1-0, and it stayed that way until about two minutes left in regulation. Then team captain and newly engaged (to speedskater Brittany Bowe) Hilary Knight tied the score on a deflection. Not sure why, but overtime is 3X3 skaters, which is pretty darn exciting.

Four minutes into overtime Megan Keller put it past the Canadian goaltender and the U.S. had the gold. No doubt about it. It was a gold-medal Olympic-caliber game.

The final day of figure skating was filled with drama as well as Amber Glenn, who was 13th after the short program, nailed her free skate and stood atop the standings until the final few skaters. She finished fifth. Liu skated second from last and hit a spectacular performance to the music of “MacArthur Park” sung by Donna Summer.

Advertisement

Then the Japanese skaters, who were leading after the short program, made minor mistakes in their program and it was left to the judges. Liu added a gold to her team gold she won earlier in the Games.

Jordan Stolz of the U.S. competes to take a silver medal in the men’s 1,500 meters. (Ben Curtis / Associated Press)

Speaking of great performances, Jordan Stolz, the now three-medal U.S. speedskating phenom, was victimized by a great performance by China’s Zhongyan Ning, who won the gold in the 1,500. Stolz got the silver to go with his two golds. He will skate next in the men’s mass start Saturday.

Advertisement

With only three competition days left, let’s look at how the total medals race is going. Norway looks as if it can’t be caught with 34. Italy has 26 with the U.S. at 25 and France, like a dog chasing a car, with 19. There are 21 sets of medals to be awarded.

For entertainment purposes only, we’ll try and pick the medal stand, by country, going forward:

Biathlon: Men’s mass start-Norway, France, Sweden; Women’s mass start-France, Norway, Italy.

Bobsled: Two-woman-Germany, Germany, U.S.; Four-man-Germany, Italy, Germany.

Cross-country: Men’s 50km mass start-Norway, Sweden, Norway; Women’s 50km mass start-Sweden, Norway, Sweden.

Curling: Men-Switzerland, Canada, Norway; Women-Sweden, U.S., Norway.

Freestyle skiing: Men’s aerials-China, Switzerland, China; Women’s ski cross-Sweden, Switzerland, Canada; Men’s freestyle halfpipe-U.S. (Alex Ferreira), New Zealand, U.S. (Nick Goepper); Mixed team aerials-U.S., China, Australia; Men’s ski cross-Canada, Italy, France; Women’s freestyle halfpipe-China, Britain, China.

Ice hockey: Men-U.S., Canada, Finland.

Short track speedskating: Women’s 1,500-South Korea, Netherlands, Canada; Men’s 5,000 relay-Canada, Italy, South Korea.

Ski mountaineering (skimo): Mixed relay-France, Spain, Switzerland.

Speedskating: Women’s 1,500-Japan, Netherlands, Italy; Women’s mass start-Netherlands, U.S., Canada; Women’s mass start-U.S. (Jordan Stolz), Italy, Netherlands.

Advertisement

Let’s total that up: Norway would have 41 medals, the U.S. with 33, Italy with 32 and France at 23.

Elsewhere on Thursday

Switzerland’s Marianne Fatton competes during the ski mountaineering women’s sprint event. (John Locher / Associated Press)

—The U.S. women curlers finished pool play with a 7-6 win over Switzerland, the same team they will play in the semifinals. Sweden and Canada will play in the other semi.

—It was the first day for the new sport of ski mountaineering, nicknamed skimo, where they cross country ski uphill, walk up stairs, and ski downhill. In short, it’s a Winter Olympic version of miniature golf as far as creating obstacles. You have to ski around diamond-shaped areas in the middle of the course, take off your skis, put them back on, adjust your skis to take the friction strips off and do a small jump. I fully expected at the end of the course that they would ski through a clown’s mouth. With all that said, fun to watch. The first gold winner in the women’s sprint was from Switzerland and the men’s sprint winner was from Spain. The U.S. did not make either final.

—The Nordic combined ended its Olympic run Thursday with the combined team sprint. Norway took the gold. The U.S. was seventh.

Best Thing to Watch on TV today

Nick Goepper, competing here during the 2022 Games, has a good chance at a medal today. (Lee Jin-man / Associated Press)

Advertisement

On Friday, there are only seven golds to be awarded, 10 on Saturday and four on Sunday. So, we’re thinking your best viewing today will come in the freestyle men’s aerials. The U.S. has a shot for a medal or maybe medals in this event, postponed from Thursday. There is Nick Goepper and Alex Ferreira, who both have a shot in this event. The first qualifying run is at 1:30 a.m. PST, the second at 2:15 a.m. and the final at 10:30 a.m. PST. Now, there is also the women’s curling semifinal between the U.S. and Switzerland at 5:05 a.m. PST.

Favorite photo

Team USA celebrates after winning gold in hockey. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Times photographer Robert Gauthier is at the Winter Olympics. Each day, Times newsletter editor Houston Mitchell will select a favorite photo from the many Gauthier has taken.

Friday’s full Olympic TV and streaming schedule

Friday’s live TV and streaming broadcasts for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics unless noted (subject to change). All events stream live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com with a streaming or cable login. All times Pacific. 🏅 — medal event for live broadcasts.

MULTIPLE SPORTS

8 p.m. — “Primetime in Milan” (delay): Bobsled, speedskating, curling, hockey and more. | NBC

BIATHLON

5:15 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 15-kilometer mass start | USA

9:15 a.m. — 🏅Men’s 15-kilometer mass start (re-air) | NBC

BOBSLED

9 a.m. — Two-woman bobsled, Run 1 | NBC, Peacock

10:50 a.m. — Two-woman bobsled, Run 2 | Peacock

1:15 p.m. — Two-woman bobsled, runs 1-2 | USA

CURLING

Women semifinals

5:05 a.m. — Canada vs. Sweden | Peacock

5:05 a.m. — United States vs. Switzerland | Peacock

6 a.m. — United States vs. Switzerland (in progress) | USA

🏅Men’s bronze medal match

10:05 a.m. — Teams TBD | Peacock

FREESTYLE SKIING

1 a.m. — Women’s skicross, qualifying | USA

1:30 a.m. — Men’s aerials, qualifying | USA

1:30 a.m. — Men’s freeski halfpipe, qualifying | Peacock

3 a.m. — 🏅Women’s skicross, finals | USA

4:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s aerials, finals | USA

10 a.m. — Women’s skicross, finals (re-air) | USA

10:30 a.m. — 🏅Men’s freeski halfpipe, finals | NBC

HOCKEY

Men’s semifinals

7:40 a.m. — Canada vs. Finland | Peacock

8:50 a.m. — Canada vs. Finland (in progress) | USA

12:10 p.m. — U.S. vs. Slovakia | NBC

SHORT TRACK SPEEDSKATING

11:15 a.m. — 🏅Women’s 1,500 meters; men’s 5,000-meter relay finals | USA

SPEEDSKATING

7:30 a.m. — 🏅Women’s 1,500 meters | USA

Advertisement

In case you missed it ...

Check out the following Milan-Cortina Olympics dispatches from the L.A. Times team on the ground in Italy:

After shedding anxiety, American Alysa Liu rides wave of joy to Olympic gold medal

Hilary Knight’s heroics, Megan Keller’s OT goal net U.S. women Olympic hockey gold over Canada

Jordan Stolz takes silver in Olympic 1,500 meters; China’s Ning Zhongyan wins gold

U.S. bobsledder Azaria Hill adding to her family’s rich Olympic Games legacy

Until next time...