A great conclusion to these Winter Olympics

My name is John Cherwa and I was your tour director for the Games, where the U.S. set a record for golds and had the third-most total medals.

It’s difficult to imagine a better hockey tournament, so it was to no one’s surprise when the men’s gold medal game went to overtime. The U.S., just like it did on the women’ s side, beat Canada, 2-1. It was the first Olympic men’s hockey gold in 46 years, going back to Lake Placid and the “Miracle on Ice.”

It was a great conclusion to the Games, in which the United States did very well with a record 12 gold medals. The U.S.came up short of its top total medal count, which we mistakenly said earlier was set at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games with 34. The record is 37 set in 2010 in Vancouver. But, at 33, this was the third-best haul for a Winter Games.

Norway was the big winner with 18 golds and 41 medals.

Before we get out of here, we’ll leave you with a few awards and thoughts:

Gold moment of the Games: It remains the medal ceremony of Elana Meyers Taylor as her family watches after she won the monobob. It touches your heart as Taylor’s husband, Nic, signs the ceremony to their son, Noah. The Taylors have two deaf children. Relive it here.

Silver moment of the Games: Everyone loved it when Nazgul, the 2-year-old Czech wolf dog, joined the women’s cross-country competition at the end and ran, without benefit of skis, across the finish line. He was returned safely to his owner and became the biggest celebrity of the day. Relive it here.

Bronze moment of the Games: Down 1-0 with about two minutes to play, Hilary Knight of the U.S. women’s hockey team deflected in the puck to tie the score against Canada in the gold medal game. The U.S. won in overtime, 2-1. If I had bet the game, which I didn’t, with about five minutes to play in regulation I would have been looking for one of those blackjack surrender bets where you give up and get half your money back. Once they scored the tying gold, I would have doubled down, for sure. Relive it here.

Class act of the Games: Ilia Malinin, the top figure skater in the world, blew a certain medal with a terrible performance in the men’s long program. But yet, he dodged no interviews and was super accessible. Then he went on living his Olympic life and was everywhere. It would have been easy to curl up into a ball and hide. He did the opposite.

Best controversy of Games: The best controversy, of which there were a few, was crotch-gate, in which it was alleged that Norway ski jumpers were injecting stuff into their privates to create a bigger bulge in their jumping clothes, which leads to better lift and aerodynamics. Norway won five ski jumping medals including two golds.

Now some random closing thoughts on the Games:

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony. (Natacha Pisarenko / Associated Press)

—I understood just as many words in the operatic closing ceremony as I did in the Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show. But loved Bad Bunny way more.

—Still like how all the athletes come into the closing ceremony not necessarily behind their flags. The athletes’ village is certainly the top hook-up spot in the world for two-plus weeks, so a lot of the athletes know each other well. In fact, they ran out of condoms after the first week.

—The Olympic hockey tournament is better with NHL players. And love the three-on-three overtimes.

—Ski mountaineering is a fun sport to watch and equals the Summer Games rock climbing events for something that becomes addictive.

—Kirsty Coventry, the new IOC chief and overseeing her first Games, did not have a good Olympics from denying the Ukrainian athlete who wanted to honor fallen teammates to snapping at her PR people because she “wasn’t aware” of events.

—Whoever thought we would call the Thomas Bach era the good ol’ days?

—Anybody who doesn’t like Alysa Liu doesn’t like people.

—Jordan Stolz was really good but expectations for him were higher. Still, two golds and a silver in speedskating is something to be very proud of.

—Did you ever wonder how a country of 5.65 million people and 250,000 reindeer (Norway) kicks everybody’s butt in the Winter Olympics?

Elsewhere on Sunday

Jessie Diggins competes. (Kirsty Wigglesworth / Associated Press)

—Sweden won the gold in the cross country women’s 50km mass start. Norway got silver, it’s 41st medal of the Games. Jessie Diggins of the U.S. was fifth, 6.46 seconds behind the winner.

—Sweden was the winner of the women’s curling tournament, beating Switzerland in the gold game, 6-5. The U.S. was fourth.

—China picked up gold and silver in the final freestyle skiing event, the women’s halfpipe. Kate Greg and Savea Irving finished 11th and 12th for the U.S. Eileen Gu, who grew up in Southern California but chose to compete for China, was the gold winner.

—Germany picked up its third bobsled gold of the Games, winning the four-man. Germany also was second with Switzerland third. The two U.S. sleds finished 11th and 12th.

—Favorite closing promo, now that the flame is out and L.A. is up next, was having Kate Hudson sing “California Dreamin’.”

Finally

Lastly, thanks to all of you who stuck with us through this 17-day journey. We hope we mostly informed you, gave you some idea of what to watch on TV, gave you some things to think about and maybe got an occasional chuckle. Also, thanks to all the thoughts and ideas from readers and to Ron Flatter, who was sleuthing out interesting tidbits while I was doing other things. And, as always, to Mr. Google and the Milan-Cortina Olympic information system — without them I couldn’t do any of this.

