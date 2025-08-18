It’s too late for buyer’s remorse. Why L.A. can’t back out of hosting 2028 Olympics

After wildfires and immigration raids, calls for L.A. to withdraw from hosting the 2028 Olympics have intensified.
The Olympics have rarely been canceled or relocated, continuing despite a global pandemic, a depression and local protests due to steep costs of moving the Games.
LA28 leaders say the federal government has promised foreign athletes and their delegations will be able to travel to L.A., but questions and immigration conflicts persist.
The Great Depression threatened the 1932 Olympics. A pandemic raged during the 2021 Tokyo Games. Parisians planned a “poop protest” in the Seine before the 2024 Games.
From natural disasters, construction woes or unpopular opinion, every Olympics has faced threats in the planning process.
Yet nearly every time, the city, ready or not, still hosted the Games.
With less than three years before the L.A. Olympics, calls on social media for the city to withdraw or cancel have intensified. Wildfires devastated Pacific Palisades and Altadena in January. L.A. had to balance a $1-billion deficit. Immigration raids have put communities on edge while President Trump has threatened further military intervention.
But Olympic preparations press forward. So invested in the success of the 2028 Games, the International Olympic Committee allowed venue naming rights for the first time in history. LA28, the private group responsible for organizing the Games, has contracted more than 70% of its $2.5-billion sponsorship goal, with more deals coming.
No matter the calls for withdrawal, the prospect remains almost impossible.
“There’s no buyer’s remorse,” said Michael Payne, a sports marketer and former longtime IOC executive.
Can L.A. back out of the Olympics?
Legally, no.
Host cities and host country national organizing committees (in this country, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee) sign a host city contract (HCC) after the IOC officially awards the Games. The contract for the 2028 Games, signed by then-Mayor Eric Garcetti and then-City Council President Herb Wesson in September 2017, states procedures for termination from the IOC’s perspective but doesn’t leave the same option for the host city or the national organizing committee.
“While one cannot foreclose all potential theories, it is hard to imagine a scenario where Los Angeles could terminate the HCC without facing substantial legal issues,” Nathan O’Malley, an international arbitration lawyer and a partner at Musick, Peeler & Garrett, wrote in an email. “Especially if the reason for ending the contract was a political disagreement between the federal, state and local branches of government.”
The HCC keeps the door cracked open by saying the Olympic organizing committee could request the IOC to consider “undue hardship … which could not reasonably have been foreseen.” But it does not obligate the IOC to make changes, cancel or assume liability.
The IOC can terminate the HCC and withdraw the Games from a host city if the host country “is at any time … in a state of war, civil disorder, boycott, embargo decreed by the international community or in a situation officially recognized as one of belligerence or if the IOC has reasonable grounds to believe that the health or safety of participants in the Games would be seriously threatened or jeopardized for any reason.”
The procedure to terminate the Games requires the IOC to officially put the host city, the host national Olympic committee and the Olympic organizing committee on notice, which leaves them 60 days to address the problems. If the problems persist, the IOC can withdraw the Games.
While the IOC could make the ultimate decision to pull the Games, the host city, the host national Olympic committee and the Olympic organizing committee would still be responsible for costs incurred and lost revenue, according to the HCC.
If the IOC were to sue for damages — whether it pulled the Games or if L.A. broke the contract — the amount would be decided by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
“In terms of quantifying what the damages would be, particularly this close to the Games if they did not have access to terminate, [withdrawing] would be exposing L.A. to quite a bit of liability just to pull the plug on this without any other basis,” said Maureen Weston, a law professor at Pepperdine.
What are the biggest risks to the L.A. Olympics now?
The biggest — and most expensive — hurdle for most Olympic planning is construction. L.A., which touted its multitude of existing venues during its initial bidding process, is already ahead of the curve.
“From where I sit, they’re probably better prepared than any city has ever been,” said Payne, who led the IOC’s marketing for 20 years and advised on the successful host bids for the 2012, 2016 and 2028 Games.
But the next three years will not be without concerns, said Jules Boykoff, a political science professor at Pacific University and longtime Olympic scholar.
A ballot measure proposed by organizers with the hotel workers union could affect construction for the temporary venues by requiring a citywide vote.
The Olympics, scheduled to open on July 14, 2028, will take place during wildfire season.
While LA28 has promised to cover all Games operational costs, the city has still pledged funds for transportation and infrastructure improvements that will remain after the torch is extinguished and will be liable for the first $270 million in overruns.
Then there’s the federal government.
“The federal government is necessary for security, funding and transportation, but Trump is “extraordinarily erratic,” Boykoff said. While signing an executive order to establish an Olympic task force, the president also took a swipe at Mayor Karen Bass, calling her “not very competent.”
“Typically there’s coordination between the local, city government, where the Olympics are being hosted, and the federal government, positive, collaborative energy,” Boykoff said. “And there’s not that at all with this.”
What influence will President Trump have?
Following precedent from the 1996 and 2002 Olympics, the 2028 task force will be focused on security, transportation and entry/exit policies. Then-Vice President Al Gore chaired both the 1996 and 2002 Olympics task forces. Trump installed himself as the task force chair for the 2028 Games.
“I think in general, these task forces are not run by the people that are chairing them, really,” Boykoff said. “I think that the actual day-to-day machinations will not be overseen by the President. … So I view it as more of sort of a prestige post that he’s giving himself to look important. And I think it signals that he really values the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics coming off [well].”
Among other responsibilities, the task force, which will be led by an executive director, will “assist in the planning and implementation of visa processing and credentialing programs for foreign athletes, coaches, officials, and media personnel.”
Accredited Games personnel from every country must be allowed entry into the United States, and any sign of travel limitations on Games participants could be in violation of the HCC, prompting potential termination. LA28 chairman Casey Wasserman has emphasized that he has assurances from the federal government that the United States will be open, despite recent travel bans and tighter scrutiny of international travelers arriving in the U.S. Trump’s June proclamation includes exemptions for athletes, team personnel or immediate relatives entering the country for the FIFA World Cup, the Olympics or other major sporting event as determined by the Secretary of State.
“The international community has to believe that the U.S. will fulfill our obligations,” Weston said, “and that people coming from around the world to not only participate in the Games, but to attend and to support the Games as spectators, as fans, staff, personnel, that they’re welcome here, they are safe.”
Have the Olympics ever been moved?
Denver, which was awarded the 1976 Winter Olympics, is the only city to reject the Olympics after it was selected by the IOC.
Organizers won the host position in 1970 with a bid that misrepresented the city’s Olympic capabilities, said Adam Berg, the author of “The Olympics that Never Happened: Denver ‘76 and the Politics of Growth.” The overconfident committee hypothetically placed skiing sports in areas with no anticipated snowfall. Wanting to appease the IOC’s desire to put all events within a one-hour radius from the Olympic Village or the main stadium, the organizing committee chose venues that were close in proximity, but had no realistic ability to host sports.
As lead host and a partner in the staging of the next year’s World Cup and 2028 Olympic Games, L.A.’s reputation is on the line.
When organizers started to rework the plans to be more realistic and budgets soared, politicians and citizens grew concerned. In November 1972, voters approved an initiative that barred Olympic organizers from using public funds on venue construction. Without the funding, organizers could not proceed, and the IOC relocated the event to Innsbruck, Austria, which had hosted the 1964 Winter Olympics.
But 50 years later, it’s unlikely that there could be a repeat.
The 1976 Winter Olympics had 1,123 athletes. L.A. will be the largest Olympic Games ever with 11,198 athletes. It’ll bring the Paralympics to the city for the first time. Needing to find a new host on short notice for an event that has grown exponentially both in competition and TV production since Denver’s sudden switch would be a nearly impossible task.
“It’s literally a totally different universe,” Payne said of comparisons between Denver and L.A.
Denver avoided paying massive damages, Berg said. But the IOC, which goes through a more extensive bid evaluation process now, had yet to harness the financial power of the Olympics and broadcasting partners in 1972. Today’s iron-clad host city contract had not yet been formalized.
“The International Olympic Committee has really tightened up its fiscal ship over the years,” Boykoff said, “and always to its own advantage.”
What other cities could host?
If any city should be ready to host the biggest Olympics in history, it should be L.A. Not only because of the existing venues, but because of the unprecedented 11-year planning time after the IOC awarded the Games in 2017.
Now with less than three years remaining, relocating to a city that would likely have to build new venues would be unrealistic for the IOC.
The city of L.A. is negotiating with LA28 over the use of police, firefighters and other city employees during the 2028 Summer Olympics. LA28 must pay for any services that go beyond what would normally be provided.
“The IOC is really in a bind too,” said Mark Dyreson, a sports historian at Penn State.
While there has never been an official backup option named, L.A. is often in the conversation. The city volunteered as a potential emergency host when the 1924 Paris Olympics were threatened by severe floods. Although the Olympics remained in the City of Light, Dyreson said L.A.’s offer was the first step of getting on the IOC’s radar to eventually earn the 1932 Games.
When Athens, Greece, struggled to keep pace with venue deadlines for the 2004 Games, the IOC coordination committee publicly criticized organizers for the construction debacle. There were whispers that L.A. could be ready at a moment’s notice.
Now the idea of moving the Olympics from L.A. would be a major role-reversal for the city that had historically been seen as a viable backup.
“For Los Angeles, a city whose identity is partly predicated on staging the Olympics twice, and now having a third time,” Dyreson said, “I think it would be really, really difficult for L.A. to give up the Olympics.”
The Games run through the heart of L.A.: Olympic Boulevard, formerly 10th Street, was named for the 10th Olympic Games in 1932.
Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. She also contributes to The Times’ Olympics and college sports coverage. She previously covered a wide range of sports including professional basketball after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.