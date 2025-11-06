How to volunteer for the LA28 Olympics as organizers begin registration for Summer Games

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

With no permanent structures to build for the 2028 Olympics, LA28 hopes the lasting legacy of the Summer Games will live on in the hearts of Angelenos through one of the largest volunteer programs ever.

The private organizing committee launched registration for an expanded volunteer program on Thursday, allowing potential volunteers to express interest in participating in community events now, helping with the Games in 2028 or both.

LA28 will partner with local organizations and nonprofits for community volunteering events that will begin before the end of 2025. Potential volunteers for the Olympics, which begin on July 14, 2028, and follow with the Paralympics opening on Aug. 15, can also register their interest now, but applications will not open until summer of 2026.

“We are not waiting until 2028 to tap into Los Angeles’ resilience, generosity and grit. This unique initiative channels the spirit of volunteerism long before the opening ceremony, and we have the chance to create a model for future host cities, as well as a legacy for Los Angeles and the Games,” LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover said in a statement. “Our hope is that this program can be a catalyst for Angelenos to give back to the city they love, unite across communities and help build a stronger city together.”

LA28 piloted its volunteer program through events with Shine LA, Mayor Karen Bass’ initiative to beautify L.A. ahead of the Games, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Community volunteering opportunities are currently limited to the L.A. area while opportunities will expand outside of the region as every venue will be stocked with volunteers. Oklahoma City will host softball and canoe slalom competitions while group stage games for the soccer tournament will also take place in stadiums across the country.

LA28 estimated that it will take between 50,000 to 70,000 volunteers to staff the Olympics — which will be the largest ever — and the first Paralympics in L.A.’s history. Volunteers are necessary to help run the Games, being stationed at all venues and some major transportation hubs, including the airport. They assist athletes, guide guests and staff media areas.

Volunteering in the community before the Games is not required to earn a spot in 2028, but early involvement could strengthen an applicant’s chances. Registered volunteers will receive email invitations to sign up for specific events based on their location and interests.