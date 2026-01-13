LA28 Olympics ticket update: Registration opens and ticket-buying windows announced

Fans can register for a chance to later purchase tickets for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

With ticket registration for the 2028 Olympics opening at 7 a.m. PST on Wednesday, LA28 has outlined the next steps fans can take to secure their spot at the L.A. Games.

Registration begins Wednesday and runs until March 18. Fans who sign up at la28.org will be placed in a random lottery to be assigned a purchasing time slot. While the first general ticket drop will run from April 9 to April 19, 2026, fans living in select Southern California and Oklahoma counties near competition venues will have access to a presale from April 2 to April 6.

Fans in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Ventura, San Bernardino, Oklahoma, Canadian and Cleveland counties will be able to input their zip codes during registration to be entered into the locals presale. When purchasing tickets, they must use the local zip codes on their billing address.

Advertisement

Fans will be notified via email if they’ve been assigned a time slot. They only need to register once to be included in all Olympic ticket draws and for Paralympic tickets, which will go on sale in 2027. Anyone not selected for the first drop will be automatically entered into subsequent draws.

Fans are allowed to purchase up to 12 tickets per person for the Olympics and single-event tickets start at $28. Of the 14 million tickets available for the Olympics, 1 million tickets will be set at $28 and roughly one-third will be less than $100.

“These Games belong to everyone,” LA28 chairman Casey Wasserman said at an event at the Coliseum on Tuesday. “These Games have to be affordable and inclusive, especially for the communities of Los Angeles and Oklahoma City where competitions will take place.”

Advertisement

The Olympics will have events spread out in Southern California from Los Angeles to Orange Counties. Long Beach will have the second-most Olympic events out of any city behind L.A. Oklahoma City will host the softball and canoe slalom events.