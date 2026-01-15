LA28 Olympics ticket update: Record number sign up on first day

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

LA28 announced that more than 1.5 million people from 150 countries signed up for 2028 Olympic tickets in the first 24 hours of registration, making the first day of registration the busiest in Olympic history.

The 2028 Summer Games attracted more registrations in one day than the first day of sign ups for Tokyo 2020, Paris 2024 and Milan Cortina 2026 combined, LA28 said.

“The Olympic Games returning to Los Angeles in 2028 is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to witness history,” LA28 president Casey Wasserman said in a statement. “The spirit of the LA28 Games is now officially ignited around the world, and fans have already shown up in record-breaking numbers just one day into our ticket registration. The journey is just beginning, and we look forward to an epic and unforgettable experience together in 2028.”

After registration opened at 7 a.m. PST on Wednesday, the crush of interested fans resulted in wait times of more than an hour and some technical difficulties while waiting in a virtual line. With 2 1/2 years remaining until the Olympics open on July 14, 2028, LA28 launched ticket registration earlier than any other organizing committee.

Fans can still register to enter the ticket lottery through March 18 before the first purchasing windows open in April. Everyone who registers before March 18 will have the same odds in the lottery to be assigned a time slot to purchase tickets. Assignments for time slots will be emailed to lucky fans beginning March 31 through April 7.

People living near competition venues in Southern California (Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Ventura and San Bernardino counties) and Oklahoma City (Oklahoma, Canadian and Cleveland counties) will have access to a presale that begins on April 2 until April 6. The first purchasing window for the general public runs from April 9-19.

LA28 plans to make 14 million tickets available for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which would break the record set in Paris 2024 for the most sold. Tickets to the first Paralympics held in L.A. will go on sale in 2027 and fans who have already registered for Olympic tickets do not need to sign up again to be entered into the Paralympic draw.